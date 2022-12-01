The Coolest Drops This Week, From North Face Coats to Chic Incense Holders

Phew, we’re glad that’s over. By “that,” we mean Thanksgiving, Black Friday, existential dread…oh wait, nevermind—that last one’s never ending. But at least we can finally take a deep breath, remove the stick our family members lodged up our collective ass, and take a reprieve with a little cathartic shopping. The holiday shopping season is finally upon us, and there’s no lack of saucy product launches and bananas collabs that will secure your title of “best gift-giver ever”.

We took a little break for the holiday, but the previous week’s drops did not disappoint. There were brand collaborations galore, with fuego mashups between Brooklinen x Pendleton, Lisa Says Gah x Great Jones, and Ronnie Sandoval x Dickies. Believe it or not, this week manages to go even harder, as brands are dropping their most-anticipated pieces just in time for Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali, Kwanzaa, winter solstice, or whatever holiday you celebrate. There’s limited-edition garb from Prada, a collaboration between Liberty London and Carhartt WIP that we will not be taking off until January, and a whole slew of sick new collections from Mr Porter Futures’ up and coming designers. So sit back, relax, and start gathering ideas for this year’s wishlist.

Laundry Day’s limited-edition red chrome collection

Nothing says I love you and support your weed habit, like a really sexy, holiday-adjacent crimson pipe. We love the wares at Laundry Day, and those gorgeous smoking accessories are so #aesthetic that you can go ahead and leave them on the coffee table when your parents come over (they might even compliment you on your stunning objets d’art). The cube pipe is definitely the most sculptural of the pieces (IMHO) and the Charlotte pipe is really easy to use—and that red is truly a festive touch for the season.

The North Face launches retro anniversary Nuptse coats

In honor of The North Face’s fall 1992 catalog, the brand has re-released the original Nuptse coat in three colors to celebrate its 30th Anniversary. The classic style debuted in ‘92 as part of the Expedition System, featuring an innovative construction that minimized shifting of down and offered increased warmth. Named for the Himalayan mountain range just south of Everest, the Nuptse is available in three colors: classic red, blue, and a print that emulates the puffy clouds that linger around the mountain’s base.

Carhartt WIP x Liberty London

You don’t want to be caught dead in any ugly snowman pajamas, so get ahead of the problem and procure a sleek pair of sumptuous cotton PJs in Liberty’s classic paisley, reimagined in Carhartt’s signature muted beiges and browns. If spending over $300 on pajamas makes your skin crawl, there’s a matching eye mask that would make an excellent stocking-stuffer.

Mr Porter futures collection

If this is your first time hearing about Mr Porter’s Futures program, you’re in for a treat. The brand, in partnership with Klarna, chose three candidates to mentor through the process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering their own collections, which are all finally available to shop. The three designers (including one duo) are from all over the globe, and have very unique styles, but surprisingly, the entire capsule creates a cohesive collection that can easily be mixed-and-matched.

Yield Glass Meso Incense Holder

Talk about a seriously stunning gift that won’t break the bank—Yield’s new Meso incense holder is inspired by Mesopotmaian architecture, and will look gorg sitting atop a mantle, billowing delicately perfumed smoke. For under $30, you can toss in one of the brand’s incense bundles, available in 16 sumptuous scents to choose from.

Dieux Skin’s Auracle reviving eye gel

Maybe you’ve seen Dieux’s Forever eye masks on your social feeds; plenty of celebs and beauty-obsessed influencers love the brand for its clean ingredients and focus on sustainability, and its newest launch, Auracle, is no different. It’s a hydrating eye gel that plumps, reduces puffiness and dark circles, and smooths the appearance of fine lines. It’s made with algae, peptides, and glycerin to keep delicate under-eye skin soothed and hydrated, without the risk of developing milia.

