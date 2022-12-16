This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Street Fighter x Reebok to Woolrich

Well howdy, folks. Are y’all about ready to skedaddle up out of this bish, and say peace out to your coworkers, responsibilities, and the obligation of wearing pants with buttons for the rest of the year? Us too, hombre. Before we bounce, though, let’s do one more call out of all the yeehaw!-inducing new products and brand collaborations that dropped this week.

Last week which was pretty….pretttty hyphy if we do say so ourselves. There was a Grillo’s Pickles-themed Polaroid camera, luxurious NBA gear from Todd Snyder (so you can rep your team at high-class functions—like the upcoming Christmas Day slate of NBA games), and Castlery’s debut of bouclé seating that made the cut for our final (final) edition of our 2023 apartment upgrade wishlist. This week, we’re curling up with limited-edition milk candy peppermint bark ice cream from Xiao Chi Jie, swaddled in the sexiest blanket we’ve ever seen from One of These Days, and slathering our cold, dry winter hands in Korean fragrance brand Elorea’s newest luxury hand lotion. Giddy up, Rudolph.

Yipee ki-yay, [redacted]

We froth over basically everything artist Matt McCormick does, including his Western-inspired streetwear brand One of These Days. This collaboration with the OG wool blanket brand Woolrich is made in Italy with a plush wool blend, so you can bet it’s super soft on top of being incredibly steezy. The front and back feature contrasting color landscapes, perfect for draping over the back of your sofa to hide all of the cat scratches add a little Southwestern spice.

Choose your fighter

Whether you’re a Blanka or a Chun-Li, these Street Fighter x Reebok sneaks will show your allegiance to the ultimate fighter, and most likely help you improve your game by a thousand. Just make sure you warm up before you attempt to Shoryuken in style with these official Street Fighter kicks.

Rice candy ice cream, ftw?

The folks at Xiao Chi Jie (maker of some of our favorite soup dumplings and sauces) have done it again—creating another impressive flavor explosion, this time in the form of ice cream inspired by the iconic Chinese White Rabbit Milky candy with chunks of peppermint bark for added festivity. We dare you to not eat the entire pint in one sitting.

Wash away my sanity

If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for somebody obsessed with K-beauty—or just skincare in general—Elorea’s Joy hand care set will still arrive by Christmas if you order by December 16. Both the hand wash and lotion are packed with vitamins and plant-based ingredients like chamomile extract, vitamin E, aloe, and centella asiatica leaf for moisture and improved skin texture. All that, and it’s fragranced with a bright and juicy aroma of Jeju mandarins and grapefruit.

Loafin’ around in style

When it comes to loafers, there’s no brand more synonymous with the classic style than Tod’s. This sweet new collection melds the quality and heritage of the shoe brand with Mr Porter’s keen eye for trends. A shearling-lined mule loafer? Immediately, yes. Even more drool-worthy are the limited-edition shearling-lined boots in both Chelsea and lace-up styles. At least you can be sure you’ll be starting the new year on the right foot.

It’s almost 2023, dudes!

All of these would make great gifts—but for more ideas for what to give your loved ones and frenemies, check out our ever-expanding gift guide.

