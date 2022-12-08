This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Luxury NBA Merch to a Pickle Polaroid

In denial that Christmas is only 17 days away? Same here, but we’re coping by ignoring all of our end-of-year doom and distracting ourselves with White Lotus fan theories (If Tanya dies, we’re suing). Another excellent distraction from the impending uninterrupted hours of family time is all of the insanely good drops this week. Yes, retail therapy is real, and “capitalism really popped off today, ladies.”

But before we get into the goods, we’ll take a little trip down memory lane, because last week’s drops were pretty fire, if we do say so ourselves. We got in the spirit of the high holidays with Laundry Day’s festive new red chrome pipes, geared up for negative temps with The North Face’s anniversary relaunch of its iconic Nuptse coat, and got decked out in our Liberty London x Carhartt WIP paisley pjs. If it’s even possible, this week’s drops and collabs are even more fuego—including Todd Snyder’s collaboration with the NBA on a line of elevated courtside looks to rep your favorite team, and Castlery’s newly launched bouclé seating that fits perfectly into our dream mid-century sunken living room, just to name a couple. Let’s go.

A candle that reminds you of “Vacation” (in more ways than one)

Yes, Vacation, the brand known for having “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen” (it’s true, we can attest) just released a luxe black candle with that same dreamy tropical fragrance—double-concentrated so you get wafts of summer everytime you pass by, not just when the candle is lit. The brand describes its signature scent as “a transportative blend of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit Lycra notes.” but we like to say it smells like “out of office.”

A Polaroid 600 inspired by…pickles?

Calling all pickle stans: Your prayers have been answered. The pickle gods have smiled upon us, delivering the hottest gift for any pickle freak out there. If you’re just hearing about Grillo’s Pickles, welcome. Grillo’s crispy, briny, delicious, all-natural pickles are made, shipped, and sold cold. In other words, they’re the peak of pickle perfection, and so is the brand’s merch. Grillo’s teamed up with Retospekt this holiday for a limited-edition Polaroid 600 camera, completely reconstructed with refurbished Polaroid parts and featuring Sam Sam—the brand’s lounging pickle mascot.

The NBA passes the rock to Todd Snyder

Sure, jerseys are cool and all, but do you ever see an NBA player wearing a really sick cashmere sweater or varsity jacket with their team’s logo, and wondered, How the hell can I look that fresh while supporting my team (without hiring a celebrity stylist)? Thanks to Todd Snyder, you will look like you belong courtside, even if your seats are in the rafters.

Unless Collective’s “Degenerate” sneaker design

To be clear, when Unless Collective says “Degenerate,” it means these sneakers are 100% biodegradable (FTW). Unless collaborated with materials-innovation company Natural Fiber Welding to make the world’s first 100% biobased shoe. Made from plants and minerals with absolutely no plastic, the Degenerate is “built to last, but after you’ve worn it to death.” Once you’ve reached that point, you can send your well-worn kicks back to Unless Collective and the brand will “return it harmlessly to the earth.” A sick-looking skate-inspired shoe that’s also good for the planet? Win/win.

Peace Out skincare’s invisible pimple patch

Praise be: Just in time for endless holiday parties and countless photos, Peace Out has given us the gift of concealing that giant pimple you woke up with on the day of the big office Christmas party. Acne Day Dots are the super-sheer, nearly invisible pimple patch that heals with hydrocolloid polymer technology and salicylic acid while also hiding your blemish from the world (finally).

Castelry launches bouclé seating

Who doesn’t dream of having an immaculate, cream-furniture-filled home? I guess rich people without kids or pets are living the dream—but all that aside, bouclé furniture usually costs a pretty penny, which makes it completely irresponsible to own if you do have the aforementioned mess-makers. Thanks to Castlery’s newest collection of spill-resistant bouclé (at a much lower price point than you’d usually see), that highly textured dream can be a reality. Amen.

All of these would make great gifts—but for more ideas for what to give your loved ones and frenemies, check out our ever-expanding gift guide.

