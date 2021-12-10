The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Gel Sneakers to Cult-Fave Scarves

We know, we know: It’s been a few weeks since we’ve last graced your feeds with our usual gathering of the week’s best new drops and launches from some of our favorite brands. That’s just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were cranking so hard—we’re back to our regularly sick and scheduled programming now, we promise.

Last time we spoke, we trudged through the virtual bog of drops and launches to bring you juicy, perfectly medium-rare collabs from German designers and Japanese basics slingers, sweet après-ski loungewear, and many more mouthwatering droplets you filled your cold-weather goblets with.

This week, we’re stowing away on an intercontinental barge of badass launches and collabs, risking international incidents and showing up on INTERPOL lists—and we do it all for you, dear readers. We’re talking sweet drops from unique apparel companies, milky lip balm slingers, and more items that all look like they could’ve come from the wardrobe department of Godspell.

Read on to check out our favorite new drops and launches this week, from NYC streetwear brands to affordable costume jewelry capsules, and more.

Awake NY x Asics

Launched almost a decade ago, Awake NY has risen to become one of the best NYC streetwear brands on the scene, and they’ve collaborated with Asics on a new pair of gel trainers we will be wearing from the rave to the grave.

BaubleBar’s new tarot card collection

We were so excited to hear about this launch, we almost dropped our rose quartz. BaubleBar is the master of giving the people fun, affordable costume jewelry capsule collections, and this tarot card-themed drop does not disappoint. Gift one to the witchy water sign in your life.

BONBONWHIMS’ earring drop

AAPI-owned jewelry & accessory brand BONBONWHIMS is famous for making Y2K-inspired rings that really belong in a candy box, but look so damn delicious on our own fingers. They just dropped a collection of cheery, resin and pearl initial earrings that haunt our gumdrop dreams. If you’re looking for a gift under $50, it’s a choice move.

Brooklinen’s new colorways and site-wide sale

You know what winter is great for? Living in your bed like the Hot Grandpa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. “And it’s a task made all the more pleasurable,” whispers the sleep paralysis monkey in our head, “when one is swaddled in plushy bedding by Brooklinen.” There’s a sitewide 15% off sale right now, and the bedding company’s latest, limited-edition colorways for their linen collection also launches today.

Everyday Humans’ new lip balm

We love winter for the eggnog, the presents, and the renewed family trauma, but we will not stand for chapped lips. Thankfully, Everyday Humans released a milky SPF 30 lip balm that will last throughout the day and give that sweet mouth the protection it deserves. Plus, a portion of the sale proceeds will be given to the Asian Mental Health Collective.

THE SERIES hood drop and scarf re-stock

If you’re new to the NYC brand THE SERIES, just know that these kids are turning out swoon-worthy knitwear faster than the hippies in Godspell. They just dropped a new balaclava collection, and restocked their cult scarves—so be sure to scoop before they sell out (or at least before Ella Emhoff gets there).

Stanley’s limited-edition holiday drop

They call this cult-fave cup by everyone’s favorite flask brand, Stanley, “QUENCHER,” because it looks like it was soldered off Iron Man’s fist. This holiday season, they’ve unleashed the mug in a shade we’ll call “Bronze Jingle Bells” or “Yolk of Zeus.” You know, for our pagan buds out there. It’s dishwasher safe, and the 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated cup keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours, hot for seven, and—in its greatest trick—can hold ice for up to two days.

YanYan x Nordstrom

The next-best thing to getting a hug from Shelley Duvall circa her Faerie Tale Theatre era is cozying up to a piece by the knitwear brand YanYan (人人). The AAPI-owned label was born from the inter-generational craft savoir faire instilled in the founders Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung by their grandmothers, who encouraged them to explore and experiment with style while always creating ethically sourced and manufactured items. They’ve just launched five new, exclusive pieces through Nordstrom, and we would like them all with one large porcelain cup of tea, please.

Stay cozy, and keep it freaky. See you for next week’s drops.

