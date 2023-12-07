This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Diesel Bling to Patagonia Duffels

Happy December, folks. As the patron saint of yeehaw would say, “Looks like we made it / Look how far we’ve come, my baby.” We braved the tides of righteous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and emerged with shiny MM6 Maison Margiela Salomons from the SSENSE sale, aesthetic smartphone chargers, and tons of cursed White Elephant tchotchkes. Pour yourself a frosty, well-deserved Michelada, and put your feet up.

Don’t rest on your laurels for too long, though. The beginning of December marks Go Time for online present shopping, and the astute gift sleuther will keep their eye out for not only deals, deals, deals, but fresh designer collaborations, holiday snack boxes, and more gifts that are going to sell out. We took the liberty of doing all this for you, of course, so that you can carry on with your cryptid subreddit shitposting, all while taking note of all the fresh launches this week from many of our fave brands, including Patagonia, Diesel, Bokksu, and more. Besides, we think Mothman would really love the new Betsey Johnson x Parade collaboration.

Slip into something more comfortable—shall we say, a quilted house coat?—and let’s unwrap the week’s best drops and launches.

Patagonia’s new Black Hole Duffels

Going somewhere, rockstar? You will be once you cop one of Patagonia’s new Black Hole Duffels, which are now being made with recycled matte materials. Consider the 40L duffel, which comes in a bunch of colorways that will be easy to spot on the trail (favorites include Pimento Red and Phosphorus Green), and is made with 100% recycled body fabric, lining, and webbing. Order one for the aspiring Kerouac in your life.

Diesel’s HO23 jewelry

The Diesel renaissance has been a sight to behold. The brand that reigned over the early aughts has returned to the limelight with Mad Max-worthy ‘fits, a Milan Fashion Week condom mountain, and that wrap skirt—so of course its new HO23 jewelry line hits the perfect note of versatile, statement-making industrial bling.

Bokksu’s holiday gift boxes

Bokksu curates an ever-evolving selection of Japanese snacks, candies, and teas that can be delivered to your doorstep through its subscription box service (which sure would make a nice virtual gift), and a huge selection of new holiday gift boxes just dropped on the site. Prices start at $38 for the boxes, and you can find everything from an udon noodle gift box to cat- and dog-themed gift boxes with kitten-shaped matcha kits.

Lorien Stern’s artsy rugs

Winter is prime time for redecorating your hobbit hole, and artist Lorien Stern’s funky new rugs would be the perfect way to brighten up any living room. The drop is inspired by the California-based artist’s funky ceramics, and includes everything from a tufted snail pillow (very goblincore) to a rug crawling with postmodern snakes. Pee-wee Herman would approve.

The Betsey Johnson x Parade collaboration

Ah, to recline by a Scottish cairn with a glass of whiskey in hand as the sun shines upon our tartan Betsey Johnson x Parade bodysuit. We are one click (and a few plane tickets) away from realizing this Highland fantasy thanks to the new intimates and loungewear collaboration from the iconic, cartwheeling designer and the affordable underwear brand. Think animal-print bras and plaid mesh thongs, plus power-clashing patterns and houndstooth babydoll slips. It’s just what the holidays call for.

Rove Concepts’ new modular sofas

In this house, we believe in the power of comfy, durable, modular sofas to anchor our living room with a relaxing vibe. Thankfully Rove Concepts just launched the Kaye Modular Collection, which is full of modular couches that can be easily dressed up or down to fit both serene Japandi aesthetics and maximalist tastes alike. The collection was designed with small spaces in mind, and it offers plenty of “comfort and practicality” with its vegan, liquid-repellent materials, per the design team.

The Kenzo x Verdy collaboration

The Japanese graphic artist Verdy has teamed up with Kenzo and artistic director Nigo on a holiday drop of graphic baseball caps, sweatshirts, and pieces that encapsulate what the duo calls an “East-meets-West vibe.” Any piece from the collection would make for a great edition to any capsule wardrobe, but the workwear jacket is especially striking for its unique silhouette and relaxed fit.

