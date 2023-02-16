This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Deadstock Dr. Martens to Copper Cookware

I would like to thank the ghosts of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln for the massive amount of insane deals going on this weekend in the aforementioned dead presidents’ honor. It’s an excellent three-day weekend to go absolutely bananas on a new mattress, scoop up a Dyson, or finally buy Hokas you’ve been pining for. If you’re all set on big-ticket items, but still just feel like treating yourself to something for a serotonin boost, there are tons of exciting new drops and titillating collaborations to give you that extra je nes se quois.

Last week, we celebrated (pre) V-Day in style with a cornucopia of extra-spicy gifts for turning up the heat—including chile chocolate bars from Momofuku and Raaka, the “Flame and Tingle” set from Fly By Jing, and Black Garlic Ginger salt from Jacobsen Salt Co.—just to name a few. This week, we are frothing over new home launches from Diptyque and Apotheke, cookware from Caraway and Material, and deadstock-leather footwear from Dr. Martens. There’s really something for everyone AND their demons, so let’s get to it.

New Dr. Martens made with deadstock leather

Snag two of Dr Martens’ classic Made in England styles—the 1460 and 1461—in sumptuous, perfectly aged deadstock leather before they sell out. The latest drop is handmade from “various cuts” of vintage leather, including “Quilon…Desert Oasis suede from C.F. Stead, Split Suede, Wax Commander, and Dublin and Classic Oiled Shoulder.” The edges are left raw, and both styles are finished with mismatched eyelets, creating a beautiful monster of perfectly imperfect Docs.Take that, Edward Scissorhands.

Diptyque debuts the simple object collection

Need an excuse for making your apartment extra-boujee? Well you’re in luck, because Diptyque just launched a line of objéts inspired by its iconic candles and the brand’s signature oval logo. Now you can display your Do Son candle on a literal pedestal for everyone to admire, or even zhuzh up your bodega flowers by placing them in a wax vase that will slowly patina and get better over time.

Caraway’s new copper cookware

Finally, those with copper kitchen accents can rejoice! Caraway, one of the most aesthetic brands of cookware on the planet, has just launched a limited-edition set of its “internet-famous cookware set,” this time with copper detailing. The set—which includes a fry pan, sauté pan, sauce pan, and Dutch oven, is available in three saturated colors: navy, emerald, and stone, all perfectly complemented by copper handles and lids. Plus, you’ll get the brand’s handy-dandy cookware organizers so you can display your fancy wares front-and-center.

Edie Parker’s Egg Pipe

Take a look at that crusty-dusty one-hitter that’s sitting next to you and tell me you couldn’t use an upgrade. Sure, you could spend an hour cleaning it (only to, let’s face it, eventually give up because it’s too far gone), or you could skip that agony, treat yourself, and cop the coolest pipe we’ve seen in a while—an egg from Edie Parker Flower. We’re talking fried, to be exact—just like your brain on drugs.

Material’s newest Aperitivo set

If you’re already day-dreaming about aperitivo hour and spritz o’clock… honestly, same. It’s always happy hour somewhere, and with Material’s new set that time is right now. You get everything you need for an upgraded cocktail-hour, including the Forever Peeler, the Almost 4” Knife, and the (mini) reBoard in Azure—perfect for slicing, dicing, and serving little noshes.

Apotheke launches three new scents

We stan Apotheke and all of its candles and soaps that are handmade in Brooklyn. If you’re not familiar with the brand, it uses essential oils to create incredibly dynamic scents (you might remember the Shake Shack candle) to bring nature into your home. Its latest release includes three new scents—Apricot Red Currant, Tonka Oak, and Wild Mint & Ivy—are available in both candles and oil diffusers.

Thank you, forefathers.

