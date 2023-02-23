This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Great Jones Glassware to Hoka Clifton 9s

We’re closing in on the end of the shortest, yet most jam-packed, month of the year. We’ve been celebrating Black-owned businesses during Black History Month, all hailed Rihanna at the Super Bowl, let our hearts soar (or get stomped on) for Valentine’s Day, and reaped all the hot deals available in honor of our dead presidents. But before we head into March Madness, we’ve got one more round of February 2023’s best product drops and hyphy collaborations to spur us through the rest of the winter—T-minus 25 days until spring, baby.

Last week, we got bad and bougie with fancy copper cookware from Caraway and an exciting aperitivo set from Material that we will not be putting away until September. This week, we are getting pumped up for outdoor-exercising season with new Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers, picking up Beats Fit Pros in spring-ready colors, and scoring rad, gorpy Nocs Provisions binoculars for spotting rare birds (or your neighbor’s ménage à cinq). Let’s do it, to it.

Pop Trading Co collaborates with Adidas Skateboarding

Amsterdam-based skate collective Pop Trading Company has teamed up with Adidas on a special collection of gear dedicated to skating the great outdoors. Pop’s cofounder, Peter Kolks, commented that the two labels’ “goal was to create a line that fuses skateboarding with menswear, to find elements that complement those two worlds, and deliver something truly unique and unexpected.” The collection of gorpy skate styles—which includes pieces like a reworked Adidas hiking sneaker, decked out with a weather-resistant Gore-Tex lining and Continental rubber outsole—comes to life in a new video of skaters traversing the wild landscape of the Netherlands.

A-Sha Noodles launches a Hello Kitty boba kit

Is there really any more to say about this box of glee, aside from “Hello Kitty + boba milk tea = love”? Not really, aside from that the kit contains eight packs to make your own brown-sugar-latte-flavored bubble milk tea for the price of maybe two or three bobas at a tea shop. If boba isn’t your jam, A-Sha also recently released Hello Kitty-themed dry and cup noodles, and you can even snag a Pantry Pack featuring (my personal favorite) Badtz-Maru noodles.

Great Jones finally drops glassware

While there are a ton of aesthetic cookware brands out there these days, we continually return to Great Jones’ rainbow-hued kitchen accessories because they spark joy during mundane tasks like scrubbing baked-on cheese off of sheet pans. This week, we’re in luck because the brand just dropped its first collection of glassware featuring candy-colored measuring cups and an olive oil and vinegar spout.

Hoka drops the much-anticipated Clifton 9s

Hey Hoka nerds—the big daddy Clifton 9 is finally here! Nicolette Accardi, VICE’s sneaker-obsessed writer, just reviewed them and deemed them “key for runners (or just folks who need a little more room in their sneakers).” With the Clifton 9’s full range of colors offered in wide-sized iterations, no feet need to feel left out (or behind) on this new Hoka release. Score.

Nocs Provisions’ yassified binoculars

Did anyone ask for a stylish, gorpcore pair of binoculars? Maybe we’re just not on “hot-cool-birders-Tok” (prays that’s a real thing), but Nocs Provisions has delivered. The brand’s latest collection “reflects Nocs’ California roots and the ethos of seeing the world from a new perspective”. Now available in seven new colorways, with three new tapestry strap designs, these waterproof binoculars come in both 8×25 and 10×25 magnification to deliver different fields of view and details.

Beats Fit Pro gets a springtime makeover

Are your headphones or AirPods looking a little worse for wear? There’s nothing like a raggedy cord or fuzzy connection glitching out during your “Beast Mode” playlist and throwing off your entire workout. Level up and treat yourself to a colorful new pair that will refresh your mind, body, and hearing (hopefully). Maybe a new pair of fitness earbuds are just the push you need to smash your monthly goal. These noise-canceling, water- and sweat-proof earbuds can hold a charge up to six hours, are perfect for long runs, and the accommodating case carries another 18 hours of battery life, so you’re never without pump-up jams. Now available in Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue.

Modernica collabs with Reigning Champ

Of course you’re familiar with Eames’ fiberglass-molded chairs made for Herman Miller in the 1950s, but did you know the reason they’re so rare (and pricey on 1stDibs) is because the company stopped production of them in 1989? According to The Verge, “Herman Miller and Ray Eames determined that the material was hazardous to the environment — both in manufacturing and as a non-recyclable final product,” so they were discontinued. Thankfully, in 1999, Modernica (safely) revived the lost art of fiberglass molding, and has been producing Case Study Furniture ever since. This week, Modernica teamed up with steezy athletic wear brand Reigning Champ on a limited-edition collection of the Case Study Side Shell & Arm Shell Rocker in all-black, elevated with 100% aniline leather upholstery, inspired Reigning Champ’s signature black Spalding basketball.

Let’s pray that next time we meet, it’s sunny and we have a spritz in our hand.

