This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Momofuku Chili Chocolate to Nixon Watches

So we’ve made it to February. Time to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, and to vibrate our way to Valentine’s Day just after that. In between copping Kenny G-approved gifts for your sweetie and crushing beer cans on your head while screaming at your new big-screen, please remember that there’s no shortage of super rad product launches and collabs dropping this week. Let’s throw on a jersey, crack a cold one, and get into it.

Last week, we started to turn up the heat in preparation for V-Day with spicy box sets from Umamicart and the OG Flow sex toy launch from Tracy’s Dog, and admired the new crazy-nice smoking accessories from Flower by Edie Parker. This week, there’s no shortage of edible gifts for your beloved or yourself, including Momofuku’s limited-edition chile chocolate (that already sold out once), Jacobsen Salt Co.’s new black ginger garlic salt, and Fly By Jing’s Flame & Tingle gift set that is sure to set the mood. Plus, enjoy a ton of other exciting debuts that will make the slow crawl until spring go by in a flash.

Momofuku Goods x Raaka Chili Chocolate Crunch bar

Nothing says I love you (and “I want to jump your bones”) like a bar of spicy dark chocolate (at least, in our opinion). Momofuku just released this unroasted dark chocolate from Raaka infused with chilies and garlic from the brand’s iconic chile crunch, accented with crispy puffed quinoa and topped off with a sprinkling of pink sea salt and sesame seeds.

Brooklinen drops new fresh colorways

Give your bathroom the early (and, let’s be honest, much needed) spring refresh it’s been screaming for with Brooklinen’s new colorways for towels, robes, and bathmats. These super-luxe 100% Turkish cotton products are now available in the colors eucalyptus, wild rose, ginger, and vanilla, plus two whimsical stripes—“Deep Navy” and “Fresh Lavender.” F** what Puxatawney Phil said—spring starts now (in the bathroom at least).

Santa Cruz celebrates 50 years with a new Nixon collab

Miss the days when you used to shred the gnar with your buds until the sun went down? Well, even though you’re old and burdened with responsibilities like bills and work, at least you have money now to show the Zoomers in your office that you were cool (once upon a time, at least). Flash them one of these limited-edition watches from Nixon that celebrates Santa Cruz’s 50th birthday, featuring art from legendary skate and surf artist Jim Phillips. It’ll be just like landing a kickflip with no helmet on the first try.

Serving The People links up with Woolrich

Woolrich has teamed up with artist Lucien Smith and his non-profit, Serving The People, which aims to “redefine cultural infrastructure for young creators and emerging talents and to give them a platform to amplify their messages and reach a new audience.” The capsule collection is inspired by Woolrich’s archival workwear pieces, which focus on staying warm and cozy in these winter months.

Jonathan Adler shapes a mid-century vibe with Levity

If you aren’t familiar with Levity, you’ve probably heard about its sister-brand Ruggable, which makes loft-apartment-worthy washable rugs and frequently collaborates with exciting designers. Well, buckle up, because now you can basically dog-, cat-, and childproof your entire home with stylish (washable!) furniture that has been given cosigned by one of the GOATs of interior design, Jonathan Adler. The newest collaboration between the legendary furniture designer and Levity includes 10 new prints in Adler’s bold, maximalist style that can adorn dining chairs, lounge chairs, stools, and ottomans.

Jacobsen drops black garlic ginger salt

It might sound nutzo to wax poetic about a brand of salt, but you truly haven’t lived until you’ve had an assortment of delightful, flavored, umami salts to choose from, courtesy of Jacobsen. I personally carry around its on-the-go slide tins for seasoning emergencies, and I can’t wait to get my hands on this new seasoned salt for turning up the volume on everything from French fries to roasted veggies.

Fly by Jing’s new Flame & Tingle gift set

Now this is a truly interesting crossover gift set. First, have an arousing meal filled with Fly by Jing’s heat-inducing chile crisps; then, have a DIY session with a romantic make-your-own-candle kit from Siblings. After you finish one of the three delectable sauces—Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix—you can repurpose one of the jars as your new candle vessel to keep that flame going all month long.

Spice up your life.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.