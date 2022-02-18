The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Casper Pillows to Converse Collabs

We’ve officially molted our feathers for spring, and are ready to emerge like a shining, warm-weather Adonis—or whichever one of the Greek gods was the hottest—with hydrated skin, painlessly filed taxes, and 26 new crushes that definitely include your mom. Within this process of outfitting our next seasonal personality, we will (of course) be requiring a glowing mane, ass-kicking Dr. Marten boots, and the kind of bathing suit that will make all of the other otters toss their rocks in jealousy.

The best of last week’s launches gave us psychedelic bedding, shimmering shapewear, and the first washable shag rug of its kind. This week’s drops continue to spoil us with new Casper bedding must-haves, finds from Black-owned brands, scalp-saving hair care products, and more. There’s a little something for everyone in this week’s eclectic lineup, whether you’re a hot, crybaby-club-girl Pisces who needs a Care Bear fanny pack to stash your poppers, or a rugged type in search of a pair of hiking boots that can take you from the mountains to the desert in comfort and style. Come one, come all—and don’t forget to grab a CBD gummy on your way out to chill hard during this glorious, three-day weekend.

Videos by VICE

A big ol’ pair of Dr. Martens

They say “dress for the job you want,” and for us, that’s usually a character from a Luc Besson or George Miller movie. These ferocious, 26-eye boots are Dr. Martens’ highest platform yet, and are crafted from a buttery soft leather with loads of gunmetal trims, so you can do your errands or head to the bar in true Mad Max fashion.

Standard Dose’s flower resin CBD gummies

There’s a lot of cool CBD stuff out there, but this bonbon drop by Standard Dose is the perfect blend of sumptuous flavor and a sexy, spartan aesthetic. One of our editors was lucky enough to receive a sample, and said that “the gummies are almost too pretty to eat. They look like miniature Turkish delights that were boxed by Axel Vervoordt, and have one of the most interesting flavor profiles out of any CBD gummy I’ve ever had. Eating them feels a lot more like indulging in an expensive dessert than a gummy.” There are two types of bonbons included, one for day and one for night, and they incorporate ingredients like heritage white tea, wild foraged lavender, mulberries, valencia oranges, and more.

Ceremonia’s scalp-saving duo

We’ve built a small cult around the scalp masajeador by Ceremonia, the Latin-owned hair care brand whose products are all toxin-free, and really specialize in repairing and nurturing your scalp at the root of its problems. The brand’s new Sunday Reset Duo consists of a scalp scrub and hair mask that “combine[s] the deep-cleaning powers of [their] Papaya Scalp Scrub with the damage-fighting oils of the Mascarilla de Babassu,” so that you can start to exfoliate and hydrate your noggin with the care it deserves.

Converse’s colorful collab with Come Tees

You may have heard the term “dopamine dressing,” which refers to the growing trend of wearing stuff that gives you a feeling of happiness via bright colors, bold patterns, and playful shapes. Converse’s new collab with Come Tees definitely fits the bill, with Crayola-crazy (in the best way possible) tees, hoodies, pants, and more, including these gender-neutral long shorts that are an instant good mood.

Casper’s dope new pillow

“When Casper sent me the Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, I was a little skeptical,” Rec Room editor Ian Burke says. “I’d been using the same, lumpy, memory-foam pillow for years, and despite its gnarliness, I’d learned to love it. However, this pillow is life-changing—I’ve never slept on something that stays so cool throughout the night.” The pillow is designed with Snow Technology, and incorporates phase-change material and AirScape perforated foam to push heat away from your head to help keep you sleeping cool all night long. It’s also wicked comfortable.

Lunya’s super soft ‘n’ sexy modal loungewear

We love Lunya‘s washable silk sleep masks and luxe robes and intimates, and now the bedtime babewear lords have dropped a collection of soft modal undies, leggings, tanks, and more. If you’ve never experienced modal, think: the softest cotton with a lot of stretch and a stay-cool weave. Our picks from the line include this basic-but-beyond tank and boyshorts that are perfect for chilling in while having your morning coffee.

Some 18th-century-inspired stationery from London’s V&A Museum

Papier makes some of the most beautiful, customizable stationery out there, and the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) is home to one of the most expansive antique textile collections in the world. Together, they’re releasing a collection of custom journals that highlights some of the museum’s most treasured, “folk-bohemian styles with a selection of geometric and floral patterns that inspired contemporary wallpaper, vintage dress fabrics, and artful book covers.”

Mint Swim x PacSun

We’re still snuggled under our favorite electric blankets right now, but the promise of a White Claw-filled summer is on the horizon. PacSun, which will forever be one of our favorite Y2K surf labels along with Roxy and Billabong, just collaborated with the Black-owned swimwear company Mint Swim on a collection with statement prints, cut-outs, and timeless colorways. Every piece is très sexy, from the graphic, black one-piece to the stringy two-piece sets, and details such as a ruched bikini bottom (very flattering on the bum) show just how much attention has gone into the collaboration.

Huckberry’s exclusive Erem hiking boots

It’s almost ramp season, which means it’s time to dust off your early-spring hiking gear, and treat yourself to a new pair of boots worthy of helping you find the world’s most elegant onion. Luckily, Huckberry just launched an exclusive collection of Erem boots that can take your sweet feet from the desert to the forest trail and beyond, because the soles have enough grip for rocky landscapes, and the three-quarter gusset and padded collar both work overtime to keep out dust and debris. See you on the mountain.

IGLOO x Care Bears

Attention 80s babies, hold onto your bucket hats: Igloo—the cooler company with an impressive pedigree of collaborations, including ones with Iron Maiden and the Grateful Dead—has released a capsule collection with the baddest boys yet, Care Bears. The line includes lunch bags, coolers, fanny packs, and more ways to carry your booze to the park with Funshine Bear.

Catch you in a week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.