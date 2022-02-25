The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Yeti to Uniqlo

Damn, February. You were a short but ass-kicking month, and we couldn’t feel more ready to propel ourselves forward to greener, CBD-filled pastures than we are right now. We would like to massage-and-bon-voyage ourselves into more relaxing days with a little help from affordable, virtual meditation guidance, a Love Is Blind marathon, and maybe—just maybe—bedazzling this hoverboard and finally outrunning that jacked squirrel in Washington Square Park. That’s where this week’s best launches and drops come in: sexy, practical, and with just the right amount of hutzpah.

Last week’s drops indulged us in luxury CBD gumdrops, papaya scalp scrubs, and Dr. Martens’ highest-ever platform boot. This week’s drops also delivered a perfect pairing of sleek, cheetah-print sneakers by Nike with breezy spring pieces by Christophe Lemaire for Uniqlo. We’ve found the best new products from Our Place and Quince for zhuzhing your home and kitchen just in time for warm-weather hosting, and we’ve wrangled in some new Yeti colorways along the way. Longer, sunnier days are right around the corner, and we can’t wait to emerge from our chrysalis as the coolest butterfly of them all—with a little help from these gems.

Nike’s cheetah print huaraches

The devil works hard, but Nike works harder. The brand’s lightweight, unique, Air Huarache sneaker has been one of our wardrobe staples for years, since it can be dressed up or down, look très fashionable at the #clerb, or be chill enough for a day of ripping ye olde bong with the jabronis. The latest Air Huarache offering comes with a zesty cheetah print and bright-orange strap worthy of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Ella Paradis’ springtime sex toys

The sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis are now carrying new products by some of our favorite brands, including the women-founded Dame and the luxury Swedish sex toy company LELO. If you take home anything from the new pastel sex toy assortment, consider snagging “Fin,” Dame’s signature finger vibrator with a 4.8-star rating. It’s USB-rechargeable, which is rare in smaller vibrators, and designed for easy use—just slip it on your finger, and go on a pleasure quest to your favorite horny holes and foreplay zones.

Uniqlo x Christophe Lemaire

Legendary artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his Paris team have been at it again for Uniqlo, and this time they’ve designed the perfect, minimalist line for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The pieces are intended to capture “the motion and lightness of spring with pared-back, breezy silhouettes” and materials including linen, garment-dyed denim, and earthy colorways. We’re especially feeling the hooded “blouson” jacket for its ample sleeves and lightweight design, as well as the drawstring shoulder bag.

Quince’s linen shower curtains

Hot, lazy people don’t always realize it—they’re busy being hot on the couch—but it feels so good to start furnishing your home with real furniture and decor. There’s a real, daily boost of serotonin to be had once you own a real bed frame, a new mattress, and a legit laundry hamper to replace that amorphous sack of dirty clothes in your closet. Investing in a classy shower curtain cover is a subtle, easy way to make even the wonkiest of restrooms feel more elevated and grown-up, and Quince’s new linen curtain is just the ticket. Mom will be so impressed.

Hunter’s recycled boots

Hunter’s latest snow boot is made out of recycled polyester, and can keep you warm in temperatures as low as -8° Fahrenheit. It’s also made with vegan micro-fleece, includes a shock-absorbing sole to create a comfortable memory foam imprint for your feet, and looks like it’s ready to star in a Y2K music video alongside Sisqó.

Yeti’s spring collection

The cult-fave camping brand released a grip of new gear in limited-edition colorways just in time for spring. If you’ve never had the pleasure of sipping from one of their travel mugs, the 20-ounce rambler now comes in a gorgeous “Offshore Blue,” and the tough-as-nails soft cooler comes in a dreamy “Bimini Pink.” Ready the Easter eggs.

Our Place’s Fry Deck

Unless you have been living as an ornamental garden hermit (niiiiiiice!) for the past few years, you’ve probably watched the astronomical rise of aesthetic cookware brands such as Great Jones, Caraway, and Our Place, whose signature Always Pan is an eight-in-one piece of cookware ideal for small kitchens, and which now has a brand spankin’ new attachment, the Fry Deck. “[It’s] designed to drip dry golden goodies to crispy perfection,” explains Our Place. “The excess oil simply drips back into the pan, while whatever you’re frying stays nice and warm on the stovetop.”

Now wasn’t that tasty? Mhm. See you in March!

