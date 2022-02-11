The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Smeg to Skims

It was but a mere week ago that we were shoveling our cars out of the snow and praying our radiators would stop sounding like a busy kitchen during a lunch rush, but somehow, today brings clear blue skies and T-shirt temperatures to an otherwise frigid February. Yep, it’s a confoundingly balmy 50 degrees here in NYC, which by all metrics is hot for this time of year—so we’re going to “drop it” as such. It’s Friday, folks, which means we’re lying prostrate in front of our god, the internet, and offering ourselves as tribute so it might bless us (and you, dear readers) with the most decadently dope drops of the week.

Last week’s drops were a smorgasbord of power-print homewares and duvet-like house coats. This week’s bounty is thrice as centered around cozy February finds, from new Arc’teryx jackets that will keep you bundled well into spring (we don’t trust this February warm spell to stick around) to shimmery leisurewear by Skims, and much more. Dive in, dress up, and drop out with the sickest and tightest collabs and launches this week.

Videos by VICE

Arc’teryx’s spring collection

Arc’teryx has been hard at work on a snowy mountaintop perfecting its Spring 2022 collection, and clued us into the first pieces trickling in from the cult-fave outdoor gear and apparel brand. Our favorite is the new, bright blue GORE-TEX shell Beta Jacket, which is both lightweight and weather-proof. Meaning: Wear it in the rain, the wind, and wherever you may need a little more breathable coverage.

Novogratz bedding

The latest in the many personality bedding collections from Novogratz includes a wavy, blue-green comforter set that feels like curling up inside of a 1960s psych rock poster, and a painted checkered comforter set that’s a relaxed departure from the classic graphic print.

27 Rosiers x Miss Fame

The cult-fave French beauty brand 27 Rosiers collaborated with drag queen Miss Fame on a collection of versatile, cream-to-powder “illuminator” makeup that will look beautiful on your eyes, cheks, collarbone, and wherever else you deem a little subtle shine necessary—without drying out your skin or looking cheap. The “two dynamic co-ingredients,” explains the brand, “[include] stable, skin-penetrating vitamin C and hydroxyproline peptides [that hydrate] and restore volume, suppleness, and glow.”

Ruggable’s washable shag rug

Shag rugs are a frequent topic of conversation/worship among our editors, because there’s no other element of home decor that says, “I am horny, it’s 1975, and my mustache is dipped in milk” than the perfect shag rug. The only reason we’ve hesitated to invest in one is that they’re notoriously hard to clean—until now. Ruggable just launched a machine-washable collection of shag rugs that look like they rolled right out of the Playboy Mansion or a chic, retro ski lodge. You can pick from a variety of neutral colorways and sizes, from full-blown living room rugs to hallway runners, and opt to throw on an extra-cushy pad as well. Ruggable, you just get us.

Skims’ new shimmery collection

Damn, first the TikTok-famous, duvet-like housecoat, and now this collection of shimmery leisurewear? Skims really does have the Midas touch. The Sienna Bodysuit in particular would look great with a pair of dark-wash jeans, because it has a high-cut leg opening and thong back (meaning no visible panty lines) that make it great for layering, and the cropped T-shirt is just begging to make an appearance at your favorite vibey cocktail bar.

Smeg’s new navy juicer

It’s rare that a brand makes a kitchen appliance that we don’t want to conceal in our cabinets, but Smeg will forever be one of the most effortlessly aesthetic masters of that craft. Now, in an exclusive partnership with Williams Sonoma, Smeg has just dropped a beast of a juicer in a navy colorway that’s already racked up a 4.8-star rating from users. “Not only is the OJ the best I’ve ever had in my life,” writes one reviewer, “but it’s also so so so easy to clean!”

Yeezy Y-3 Ultra Boost sneakers

Where there’s a will, there’s a new Yeezy sneaker on the way. “[The] Y-3 lends its uninhibited approach to a running silhouette,” says Adidas about the svelte new sneaker, because it’s designed with an “uncaged” slip-on construction and a little extra boost in the midsole area so that you can, in the words of Kanye West, runaway.

See you next week, Valentine. Yes, that is next Monday (so order the flowers today).

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.