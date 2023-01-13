This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Diptyque Scents to Zig-Zag’s Stoner Snuggie

It’s January, which means retailers are on their A-game when it comes to trying to impress us with new inventory. They know us all too well, because by our very nature we can’t resist new stuff (even though we promised ourselves to stop buying the same things in different colors in 2023). Are we changing our ways? Not a chance, because we have *zero* self-control.

Last week, we almost fainted from exciting 2023 releases including New Balance’s Lunar New Year Collection, Kenzo’s Pixel’s Collection, and a Dominique Crenn x Proxies N/A wine drop for the (alcohol-free) natty bev connoisseurs. This week is no different. We once again need to take a seat, because we’re sweatin’ over Native deodorant (???) that will make our pits smell like Willy Wonka’s boom boom room, a Zig-Zag blanket for taking trips “up in the clouds”, and “sleep gummies” so we can catch some proper zzz’s. Whatcha waiting for next year? Get a move on and snag these drops before it’s the next millennium.

Zig-Zag Blanket Hoodie

We want our heads to be in the clouds all the time—not just when we’re sparking a doob. Find inner peace with Zig-Zag’s “Head In The Clouds” blanket hoodie, which delivers the Snuggie vibes we crave all winter long (even when we’re not baked). It’s made with ultra-soft sherpa fabric and designed to “take your smoke sessions to sky-high levels.” So much for taking a tolerance break…

Luna Sweet Dreams sleep gummies

Insomnia is not on our new year’s resolutions list, and we refuse to spend consecutive nights staring at the wall fighting our inner demons. One of our favorite weighted blanket brands Luna just launched sleep gummies that are made with 10 milligrams of melatonin and taste like a raspberry citrus delight. While you’re at it, throw in a weighted blanket, duh. Your well-rested self can thank us in the morning.

HexMill pepper grinder

If you don’t already own a pepper grinder, what on Earth are you doing with your life kitchen mate??? Step up your seasoning game with HexClad’s oddly sexy pepper grinder. Not only does it look like the Tesla of kitchen accessories, but it’s crafted to pump out cracked pepper at light speed. It features 10 adjustable grind ranges that use a burr (similar to mad hot espresso grinders) so you can get the most impeccable flavor.

Native Deodorant’s Candy Shop collection

Who doesn’t want their pits to smell like a fresh opened bag of Haribos? Native, the massively popular natural deodorant brand, just launched a bath and deo collection inspired by everyone’s favorite childhood destination: the candy shop. With scent options such as gummy bears, sour berry belts, and strawberry vanilla taffy, the deo smells stupid-good while maintaining Native’s ultra-clean ingredient with naturally deodorizing (and moisturizing) coconut oil, shea butter, and baking soda, all while leaving out aluminum, phthalates, and talc.

Diptyque’s Do Son collection (featuring James Blake)

The classic French fragrance brand Diptyque has collabed with award-winning artist James Blake to launch its “Do Son” collection. The line celebrates where one of the brand’s founders spent their childhood, embodying scents that conjure memories of the Southeast Asian seaside including tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine. Musician James Blake has created a musical composition dedicated to the collection, which you can vibe out to here.

See ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.