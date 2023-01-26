This Week’s Coolest Drops, From NBA Crocs to Fishwife’s New Anchovies

Hey, Dry January folks—there are only five short days until you can imbibe—and we’ve got two big drinking holidays coming up in February: Valentine’s Day (yes, many of us need booze to get through it) and Super Bowl Sunday [crushes beer can on head]. Until then, this week’s coolest drops should quench your thirst (both literally and metaphorically) with new collabs and offerings from many of our favorite brands.

Last week, we spiced things up with Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Gold chile oil; let out our inner rebel, rebel with limited-edition Bowie Polaroid film; and geared up for spring with Dickies’ new line of classic jawns in lavender and chocolate brown. This week, we’re getting decked out in Fenty’s new Game Day collection to watch the Rihanna concert big game, turning up the romance with Umamicart’s Valentine’s Day gift sets, and finishing out dry January strong with a sparkly N/A beverage party pack—plus dishing out a ton of other truly titillating drops to finish the first month of the year out strong. Let’s get it.

Umamicart launches new Valentine’s Day box sets

Whether your romance is extra spicy, or super-saccharine sweet, our favorite female-founded online Asian grocer Umamicart has put together a slew of extra special gift sets for the significant other whose love language is food. We’re drooling over the sweet and spicy gift box, which contains our two favorite chile crisps from Momofuku and Fly by Jing, as well as Fossa lychee rose dark milk chocolate and Deux Cranes dark chocolate with strawberry bars that are sure to please your boo or yourself.

Fenty’s big game day collection

We’re taking bets on who our girl RiRi is gonna bring out during halftime—Jay-Z? Britney Spears? Kendrick? Regardless, we’ll be fully frothing, mouths agape, wearing a head-to-toe Savage X Fenty look in honor of the occasion. Number one on the list is this incredible tee that flips up to reveal the face of our lord and savior herself fully kitted in a football jersey that you can flash anytime you don’t know what’s happening in the game. For the dudes, there are limited-edition LVII sweats just in case none of your teams made it to the big game, but you still wanna show your game-day spirit.

Tracy’s Dog launches the OG Flow

Dry January? Never heard of her…with the newest launch from one of our fave sex toy brands, Tracy’s Dog it’s sure to be a sopping wet February. Its newest pleasure provider is the OG Flow, a 2-in-1 clit-sucking vibrator that can be bent into a bunch of different positions for all sorts of play (and plenty of big O’s, naturally). It’s also completely waterproof and has 10 levels of intensity to fit every need.

Ninja launches a new 12-in-1 countertop double oven

Babe, are the wings, fries, jalapeño poppers, and mozz sticks ready yet? With Ninja’s new 12-in-1 countertop oven, you can cook a whole meal (or a smorgasbord of apps) in two separate ovens with varying temperatures, and with different cooking functions—think: air fry in one, while roasting in the other. The options are pretty much endless, and perfect for entertaining a large group of hangry football fans.

Crocs’ NBA All-Star collection

The Crocs gods have smiled down upon us this week, with a fuego collaboration just in time for NBA All-Star weekend. The holey clog company has outfitted the two hottest styles (Echo and Mega Crush) with logos from all the top NBA teams, and come with two limited-edition Jibbitz that feature a metallic “NBA Logoman” charm and a 2023 NBA All-Star charm, plus plenty of other team-specific Jibbitz to show your pride.

A sparkly N/A party pack

With all of the dank non-alcoholic options currently on the market, more and more peeps are choosing to forgo drinking in favor of a hangover-free tomorrow. If you’re someone who’s thinking about turning Dry January into a year-long thing, De Soi’s latest party pack is perfect for ringing in the rest of the year, designed to have all the fun of Champagne cocktails without any of the alcohol. This glittery kit comes with a bottle of its Golden Hour sparkling aperitif, a four-pack of Purple Lune (a more full-bodied, fruit-forward sparkling aperitif), and a carton of 10 Fancy Sprinkles edible glitter packets that turn your bevs into shimmering little lava lamps.

Fishwife launches anchovies

Woot woot woot! Tinned-fish lovers rejoice—our beloved Fishwife, one of the brands responsible for bringing canned seafood back into the spotlight, just launched Cantabrian Anchovies, packed in extra virgin olive oil, and we couldn’t be more delighted. If you haven’t yet delved into the world of delightfully smoked and preserved tinned fish, these anchovies are the perfect way to get your feet wet.

Flower by Edie Parker launches Ice pipes

In the words of Gucci Mane: “Brrrr.” The newest and coolest launch from Flower by Edie Parker is the Ice Pipe, which also comes in an (ice, ice) baby size. This super cold glass smoking device comes in three chilly colors, and two sizes for the ideal winter-sesh.

Stay chill, pals.

