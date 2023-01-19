This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Dickies to David Bowie x Polaroid

T-minus 26 days until V-Day, people—which means you better turn your brain to hustle mode and start thinking about the perfect gift for your lover(s). Single? You’re in luck, too, because the impending corporatized day of love is still an opportunity to spoil yourself silly. In the spirit of Miley Cyrus’s new *chef’s kiss* diss track, “I can buy my own flowers…I can love me better than you can.” So don’t wait for Cupid’s arrow to strike—treat yo self.

Last week, we settled into hibernation with a dope (literally) Zig-Zag snuggie, dipped into Diptyque’s Do Son fragrance, and scored sweet dream gummies from Luna that will hopefully knock us out until spring. This week, the best new drops and collabs are straight fire, ranging from Disney x Givenchy to the literal heat of Fly by Jing’s new tingly Sichuan Gold, and Momofuku’s limited-edition chile crunch chocolate bars. So let’s dive in and spice up our lives—winter doesn’t stand a chance.

Spice up your life with Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Gold chili oil

The best way to fight off frigid temps? With some extra spicy chile oil, duh. Fly by Jing just launched Sichuan Gold, which is nine times hotter than its classic chile oil, three times hotter than its Tribute Pepper oil, and has been featured on everyone’s favorite torture show Hot Ones. Not only do you get some mind-numbingly hot (and tingly, thanks to Sichuan peppercorns) liquid gold, but each purchase comes with a free download of the brand’s Lunar New Year hosting guide featuring recipes, tips, traditions, and more. We call that a win/win.

Givenchy honors 100 years of Disney

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Givenchy has created a 13-piece capsule collection launching exclusively on Mr Porter, featuring one of Disney’s first characters, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (which happens to coincide perfectly with the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit). Score varsity jackets, sneakers, sweats, and accessories emblazoned with a very feisty Oswald.

Tulip launches a fuschia stash set

Stoner to stoner, we’re not necessarily known for our organizational skills, but with some help from our friends at Tulip—the extremely aesthetic cannabis accessory brand—you could be well on your way to Marie Kondo-style stashing. Just in time for V-Day, Tulip has launched its first new colorway since launching to the public: fuschia. This particular shade of hot pink has been everywhere lately, from the Valentino runway to the recent Jacquemus x Nike collection, so you’ll not only be super on-trend, but your weed will stay nice n’ dank while keeping that skunk under wraps in air-tight containers. Score.

Dickies gets a jumpstart on spring

For Dickies’ spring/summer collection, the brand has launched a ton of styles inspired by all of the big trends for this upcoming year—we’re talking vintage collegiate styles, Y2K-era vibes, and a 70s-inspired capsule. We’re currently frothing over the brand’s iconic workwear reimagined in lavender, perfect for the warm weather we’re pretending is right around the corner.

Rebel, rebel

If there’s anyone that could make Polaroid film even cooler, it’s David Bowie. Luckily, the brand just released a limited-edition film drop featuring imagery from the Thin White Duke’s iconic albums. There are 10 unique designs that will really turn up the volume on your photos.

Stay warm, stay spicy.

