This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Kenzo Fits to Mía Lee’s Wearable Art

Are we all riding that post-holiday high, still bubbling with excitement and optimism about our silly little resolutions? (2023 is your year, bud). Even though January might be dry—well, for some [sips martini]—the latest drops are drippin'; they're everything you need to start the new year off in style. Whether you're keeping things hangover-free by pouring chef-selected non-alcoholic "wine" or donning swaggy collections inspired by the Year of the Rabbit, this week's latest drops and collaborations do not disappoint.

Dominique Crenn x Proxies wine club collab

If you haven’t yet seen The Menu, run to a theater ASAP. Without giving too much away, this satirical thriller is driven by the Michelin-star level food created by celebrity chef Dominique Crenn—a master of her trade. She’s also the newest collaborator with Proxies, a line of high-end non-alcoholic wine that’s so good, it’s served in fine-dining establishments like hers—and we recently reviewed it (and loved it). For her exclusive collaboration with the brand, Crenn masterminded Pétanque, a white “wine” that starts with a base of riesling and builds complexity with yuzu, makrut lime, honeysuckle, tea, and other botanicals. It was formulated specifically to complement her restaurant Atelier Crenn’s pescaterian menu, but will go great with whatever you’re having for dinner tonight. It’s now featured in Proxies’ six-pack, so there’s no better time to sign up for the brand’s club.

Mía Lee’s Urban Outfitters-exclusive drop

Chicago-based artist Mía Lee just launched a capsule collection with Urban Outfitters that is basically wearable art. Featuring graphic knits and printed silk pieces, the collection features clothes inspired by what Lee’s familiar characters wear. Her art is representative of her experience of, “[b]eing the little Black girl growing up on the southside of Chicago and of Caribbean descent,” and “balances the sometimes heavy themes” with colorful, cartoon-like imagery.

New Balance’s Lunar New Year collection

New Balance’s latest collection of goods—inspired by 2023’s place as the Year of the Rabbit—features a ton of the brand’s freshest sneaker styles and two sweatshirts in creamy neutrals with subtle pops of red—“a blend of gentle approachability and willful boldness,” says the brand, exemplifying the meaning behind this year’s Chinese zodiac.

Ring launches a new Car Cam

Maybe you drive a Prius and have already had your catalytic convertor stolen twice (yikes), or you’re just terrified of other drivers and want some extra security on the road. Ring‘s new dash cam is currently $50 off until January 31. Get some peace of mind with two HD cameras that have night vision technology and the ability to sense and record movement. The next time you get into a fender bender, you can actually prove it wasn’t your fault.

Reformation steps out in shiny new shoes

The perfect footwear for winter (when you’ve reached the point where you’re so sick of lacing up chunky boots you could die) is definitely something that you can slip on (even if you’re bundled up to the nines). Reformation’s Agathea model is a classic cool girl shoe, and now it’s updated with a lug-sole and metallic leather. Now that Reformation just released three new colorways of its celeb-loved Agathea, we’re already thinking about how amazing and sparkly the mirrored metallic pair will look stompin’ on some fresh powder.

Kenzo’s Pixels collection

The very first drop of the year from Kenzo’s spring/summer 2023 collection, “Pixels” is inspired by the 8-bit nature of old school video games and design during the 70s and 80s, when its designer, Nigo (of A Bathing Ape fame) was a teenager. The iconic Kenzo tiger is reimagined in pixelated form, with other retro-inspired symbols that represent the brand. We especially dig this embroidered polo with tiny falling logos that give us major Space Invaders flashbacks.

Just remember—dry January doesn’t mention anything about ganja [wink].

