This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Sanrio BAGGUs to Vibey Flatware

Rise and shine, Baby New Year. The last time we touched our Avatar alien tails together it was still 2023, and we were wading through a sea of sparkling, last-minute seasonal drops and deals in our cranberry farmer pants. Now that we’ve emerged from the berry bog, born anew, we’re ready to tuck into the drippiest launches that 2024 has to offer our homes, closets, and Sanrio-nostalgic hearts.

Based on this week’s bounty, one thing is clear: January 2024 is here to get our serotonin boosted. Artist Lorien Stern just released vine-ripe dinnerware essentials, OLIPOP’s put out a mocktail kit, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who may just be the last non-cringe celebrity couple, already collaborated on a Fenty lip balm campaign that will make you even more fun to make out with.

Step into our sauna, and let’s talk drops.

Flamingo Estate’s Petrichor collection

Petrichor is a special word for that special smell of earth after it rains. It’s nostalgic, goblincore, and even a little moody, and it’s also the theme of the latest drop from Flamingo Estate. If you’re new to the luxury Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand, know that it specializes in all-organic bath, home, and pantry staples, including olive oil from 150-year-old trees and heirloom tomato candles. The Petrichor collection was launched specifically to ring in the new year, and consists of a soap bar and a candle made with myrrh, amber, vetiver, sage, and eucalyptus. In the words of one reviewer, “[the] candle is like nothing I have ever smelled before. It really does capture that smell of the earth after rain, and looks so beautiful on my coffee table.”

BAGGU’s Gudetama collection

As a drunk PR dude outside of Le Bain once said to this writer, “Babes love BAGGU.” That moment aside, those words have never been truer after the brand dropped its new collaboration with Sanrio, which features none other than the most mouthwatering Sanrio character of them all, Gudetama. The apathetic egg is now gracing classic BAGGU bags, puffy laptop sleeves, canvas totes, and, our personal favorite, a crescent-shaped purse.

Brooklinen’s new-and-improved waffle towels

Waffle towels rock, because they’re ultra soft, absorb more liquid than your average weave, and have a cool, inadvertently graphic design. Brooklinen just re-launched its Turkish cotton waffle towels, which have been updated to be even more absorbent (and less prone to shrinkage) than ever before. There’s a colorway for everyone, from lpale rose hues to a fresh, botanical green.

Fenty’s Barbados Cherry lip balm

A$AP Rocky modeling Fenty’s new lip balm is the supportive himbo energy we would love to see more of in 2024. The latest drop from Rihanna’s beauty brand is an über-hydrating, vitamin E and shea butter lip balm with a subtle Barbados Cherry flavor that we would have absolutely chowed down on in elementary school .

OLIPOP’s mocktail kit

Whether you don’t drink booze at all or you’re just trying to slam fewer shots (and save more money), Dry January slaps, and especially because OLIPOP is not only giving away free sodas, but has launched a handy Mocktails in Minutes Starter Kit. It comes with a 12-pack assortment of Tropical Punch, Classic Grape, Orange Squeeze, Lemon Lime drinks that are designed to be enjoyed on their own or with recommended add-ons from the brand’s “soda sommelier.”

Lorien Stern’s floral flatware and table settings

Leave it to Lorien Stern to give us some cheery, perennial dinnerware essentials that make spring seem just a little bit closer. The Los Angeles-based artist launched a series of garden-inspired placemats and a tulip-shaped flatware set that deserves to be paired with a slice of olive oil cake, ASAP.

Ruggable’s Founder Collection rugs

The latest Ruggable launch is a 22-piece assortment of intricate rugs that pay homage to founder Jeneva Bell’s love of “dark academia, Spanish revival, and European farmhouse” aesthetics. Our picks include the warm, Old World-inspired Cyrus rug (perfect for a kitchen) and the more sultry, Bordeaux-colored Shira rug (meant to unfurled in your den/office space).

Same time next week?

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.