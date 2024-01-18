This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Ban.do to Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch

What a week, amirite? Astronomers found the biggest black hole ever, No Doubt announced that they will be reuniting for Coachella, and Hidden Valley Ranch’s brand partnerships continue to leave us slack-jawed (long live the HVR Crocs) with a new Burt’s Bees collaboration. That’s right, folks: This is the year you finally get to hear Tragic Kingdom live while smacking some Hidden Valley Ranch Buffalo Sauce balm on your lips. In other words, prime Chaotic Good.

Last week, we were first in line for BAGGU’s Gudetama collection and artist Lorien Stern’s vibey flatware. This week’s drops feel equal parts surprising and long-awaited, as we plate up the Lunar New Year collaboration from Fly By Jing x Our Place, feast our eyes on Ban.do’s carnival-inspired decor, and pair Warby Parker’s latest shades with our favorite balaclava.

The year of the dragon can’t come soon enough.

Fly By Jing x Our Place

Fly By Jing makes some of our favorite chile crisps and Our Place makes the internet-famous Always Pan—so it’s only natural that these two powerhouses would collaborate on a food-related collection. This week, the duo announced its Hot Wok Set and Year of the Dragon Triple Threat sauce bundle in anticipation of Lunar New Year. The wok is made from heirloom-quality, high-temp carbon steel, and includes a beechwood spatula, glass lid, handwoven steamer, cooking chopsticks, steamer liners, as well as all of the delectable sauces from Year of the Dragon throuple: Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Chengdu Crunch sauces. For under $200, it’s a hell of a deal to kick off the New Year.

Ban.do’s amusement-park-inspired decor

Ban.do has tapped into its inner clowncore baddie with its latest home goods collection, which is called “Feel It All Carnival” and takes inspiration from classic amusement parks. Stand-out products include a popcorn bag vase, goldfish prize plant mister, and a stainless steel tumbler that looks like it has been airbrushed by one of those T-shirt sellers on the New Jersey boardwalk. You know, so you can give that Stanley cup a break.

Madewell x One of These Days

If Pharrell Williams’ cowboy-centric Louis Vuitton collection is anything to go by, the yeehawsexuals are about to have a big year. Madewell is also tapped into the trend, and its new collaboration with the Western-inspired brand One of These Days offers an affordable, six-piece collection of handsome workwear that features the designs of the artist Matt McCormick. Get ready to wrangle peak-horse girl slacks, bolo ties, embroidered wool shackets, and plenty of leather goods.

Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers

The Devil works hard, but Burt works harder. Beloved condiment brand Hidden Valley Ranch has collaborated with proto-clean skincare brand Burt’s Bees on a limited-edition bundle of flavored, lip-smacking balms. On the menu: Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot. Catch them all, and then say ten Hail Marys.

Lee’s latest slacks

How serendipitous is this? Once you have secured a Madewell x One of These Day jackets, check out the new Loose Crop Button-Fly Jean from Lee, which also happens to be 20% off with the code TAKE20. The jeans come in a dark and light wash, and are designed with a flattering wide-leg and plenty of stretch.

Warby Parker’s Spring 2024 collection

Warby Parker wants your eyewear to reflect your impeccable Letterboxd profile, because its Spring 2024 collection “[tells] a design story with cinematic intrigue” thanks to its “alluring arcs, striking angles, and classic color palette[s].” Acetate frames abound in both traditional tortoiseshell designs, and shades of what we’ll call Nouvelle Vague red, green, and black.

Catch you next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.