The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Raver Converse to Druid Running Gear

We love it when the drops don’t just land, but make an entrance, and this week’s bounty is filled with exactly the kind of aesthetic bangers we need during these dreary winter months. We’re obsessed with bringing you the best the internet has to offer in new designer collaborations and creations, from last month’s offerings, which included Carhartt x Bodega and extraterrestrial Crocs, to this week’s truly epic smorgasbord of goods from Warby Parker, Vitruvi, and more that will help you start off 2022 in style.

We’re not just shopping for jewelry—we’re bringing home Titanic-inspired rings by the lords of whimsy at BONBONWHIMS. We’re throwing on new raver shoes and fresh Nike Huaraches, pouring a new trio of Maude’s massage candles on our Cuffing Season boo, running to the bodega in athleisure inspired not just by the great outdoors, but by goddamn Stongehenge. (Yes, really.)

So, saddle up and gather every member of your cult for this one, because these drops are truly heaven-sent.

‘Titanic’ rings by BONBONWHIMS

The famed Heart of the Ocean has a new home on you and your bestie’s fingers. “Once more, you open the door,” say the folks at BONBONWHIMS about their Titanic-inspired drop, “and Rose and Jack are here wearing their respective namesake ring.” Next, we want bigger doors.

Converse’s checkered low-top

Inspired by 1990s underground rave culture, Converse’s new low-top comes in a thick green or black checkered print and is cushioned with OrthoLite insoles for your aging punk ankles.

Lord Jones V-Day CBD gumdrops

Lord Jones makes the kind of CBD gummies that are on-brand for everyone, from your discerning Connecticut auntie to that hot raver you made out with behind the dumpster that one time. The brand’s limited edition V-Day gumdrops come in tart passionfruit and red raspberry, and contain 20mg of some of the finest broad-spectrum hemp CBD available.

Maude’s sensual candle gift set

As one of the most discerningly aesthetic sexual wellness companies out there, Maude knows how to assemble a classy massage candle trio. Their Burn Trio Gift Set brings together the brand’s three massage candles so you can massage and bon voyage with two signature aromas that smell “like a magnetic night by the fire” and “a weekend morning with warm sun and soft sheets,” plus another hand-poured, unscented candle. Damn.

Sagely Naturals launches CBD tinctures

Sagely Naturals’ first line of CBD tinctures (which comes in both Peppermint Chocolate and unflavored options) is available in 300 mg, 900 mg, and 1500 mg CBD strengths, making for a relaxing and tasty addition to your bedtime routine.

Satisfy’s Stonehenge-inspired collection

We’ve been waiting to splurge on the activewear collection that’s juuuust right—in the creation of our shiny new 2022 persona—and the luxury running apparel brand Satisfy delivered. While your average athleisure brand might take inspiration from fitness and high-performing design, Satisfy said, “Yes, that—AND druids,” as this entire collection is inspired by the majesty of Stonehenge. The result is a moody, beautiful collection that we’ll be wearing at the top of the mountain and in the backyard of the bar.

New Vitruvi diffuser colorways

Another great way to massage and bon voyage during these frosty months? Try a diffuser. The home scent brand Vitruvi just dropped two new colorways of their beloved Stone Diffuser: lavender and eucalyptus. There are plenty of diffusers out there, but Vitruvi’s matte ceramic design makes for an inoffensive piece of functional home decor.

Warby Parker’s colorful collection

Real eyes realize they need new specs that liven up the joint (Sorry, was that a little on the nose?), and Warby Parker’s Spring 2022 Collection is all about pastel shades and tortoiseshell motifs that bring a little levity and brightness to the party.

See you next week, druids.

