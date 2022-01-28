The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Hot Pots to House Coats

Spring is in sight, if you squint really hard, but we’re not out of the woods until that douchebag groundhog from Philly decides to make an appearance with his top-hat-clad accomplice. His name is Punxsutawney Phil, by the way. Good for him. But as long as we’re still under our electric blanket, this baby best be having a new hot pot kit, fresh Ganni loungewear that will finally make the bodega cat notice us, and a few other treats to keep us happy.

Last week’s drops gave us sexy new undies from Savage x Fenty, rugged Wrangler denim, and more. This week’s drops feel extra cozy, cool, and tasty thanks to Casper’s first puffy housecoat, Fly by Jing’s Hot Pot Starter Set, and Nike sneakers inspired by curry; the Keith Haring estate has collaborated with Ruggable on graphic doormats and rugs that will let your friends know you have culture , and the new mid-century modern furniture from Parachute is so good, it’s almost cinematic. (We just feel that strongly about Japandi design.) Here are the best new collaborations, launches, and drops this week for a serotonin boost.

Videos by VICE

Parachute’s earthy MCM furniture

The bedding babes at Parachute are expanding their furniture collection with the new Bluff Collection, a line of eight mid-century pieces that are designed in-house, and crafted in Indonesia to look like a piece by Hans Wegner.

Ganni’s gender neutral Software collection

Unofficially, we’re calling Ganni’s Software collection the Hard Chiller™ capsule, because what else constitutes off-duty loungewear than oversized hoodies, comfy joggers, and casual silk blouses? All pieces are made in Greece with certified recycled yarn by EcoLife, and in the words of Ganni, “are meant to become your favorite cozy go-to sweats at home and outside.”

Fly by Jing Hot Pot Set

Fly by Jing is one of our favorite purveyors of Sichuan flavors and ingredients, and their new Hot Pot Starter Set comes with everything you need to build a restaurant-quality fire hot pot at home, from the comfort of your couch. Perfect for every occasion, but especially these chilly winter months (and your Lunar New Year celebrations). Plus, VICE readers can get a special 10% off the brands’ new chili oils while supplies last.

Everlane’s colorful Way-High denim line

Everlane has released a pastel dream of denim that falls somewhere between the mid-to-high waisted, straight leg jean we need for spring, and a sexy Easter Egg. You get us, Everlane.

Casper’s “snooze wear”

We may never leave our cottagecore hovel, once we’re wrapped up in Casper’s latest blanket robe with its puffy, duvet-like design. No one tell the Snuggie.

Cocokind x Tower 28

AAPI-founded, clean beauty brands Cocokind and Tower 28 have collaborated on a special Lunar New Year Kit that includes Cocokind’s AHA Jelly Cleanser and restorative Ceramide Barrier Serum, and Tower 28’s clear ShineOn Lip Jelly and BeachPlease Blush in a rosy nude. For every kit sold, $5 will be donated to the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF).

Nike Overbreak Hot Curry

While curry and running might not sound like a match made in heaven at first glance, this tikka masala-tinted version of Nike’s Overbreak shoe is actually equal parts retro-cool and fashion-forward. In fact, it’s kind of making us hungry.

Ruggable x Keith Haring Collection

Ruggable’s latest machine-washable rug collection celebrates the work of one of the art world’s most treasured New Yorkers, Wendy Williams Keith Haring, with a release of rugs and doormats decorated with the artist’s most iconic graphic designs. Get the Radiant Baby, you radiant baby.

See you for next week’s drops!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.