The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Wrangler Denim to Agent Provocateur

If the assignment was to look real good in 2022—as in, hotter than your Sim in The Sims 4: Island Living—then this week’s stylish drops and collaborations have you covered with new ‘fits from Bodega, Agent Provocateur, Wrangler, and more. We only want the best goods to outfit those sweet cheeks, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the sexy-time stuff is shooting out of cannons at every turn. We’re revving our engines for a lumbersexual, sherpa-lined denim jacket, “Cowboy Toile” wallpaper, and Rihanna-approved V-Day lingerie.

The collabs are truly fire this week, from the Slam Jam x DEVO (yes, really) collection to Roark’s immaculate Western-wear drop with Wrangler. We’ve also got a slew of great, bright ‘n’ shiny gift ideas for your loverrrr, a Lunar New Year accessories drop that’s got us fired up, an actual sex toy, and a blackout mask that we intend to use as a sex toy. Our loins are aflame, and we’re not sorry! Enjoy the best collabs, drops, and new products of this week, from streetwear to sleep gear.

Bodega x New Era’s Harris Tweed collection

Dropping today at 12 p.m. EST, the Bodega x New Era / Harris Tweed Collection features a trio of 59FIFTY fitted caps—two representing the brand’s East Coast and West Coast brick-and-mortar locations with their respective home teams, and one Bodega-specific Low Profile Heritage silhouette.

Chasing Paper x Max Humphrey’s cowboy-cool wallpaper

Wallpaper masters Chasing Paper have dropped a collab with interior designer Max Humphrey that offers some truly next-level designs, including gingham, horseshoe print, and the star of the show, “Cowboy Toile,” which is making us want to rewatch Brokeback Mountain, stat.

Roark x Wrangler’s handsome, rugged collab

Speaking of cowboys, Wrangler’s characteristically hot and timeless Western-wear meet’s Roark’s smart menswear in the brands’ new collab, which includes the perfect sherpa-lined jean jacket and a raw-denim flannel shirt that will never go out of style.

Slam Jam x DEVO’s retro-futurist merch

We’ve got a “Gut Feeling” that Slam Jam’s collab with the iconic art-punk band will sell out quick, so snag that sick-as-hell crewneck sweater or slick, silver track top ASAP.

THE SERIES’ latest highly coveted balaclava

New York City craftcore label THE SERIES just dropped their coveted balaclava and scarves. They’re all one-of-a-kind pieces and sourced from real vintage fabric. Get ‘em before they sell out (as always):

Hunter Boots’ Lunar New Year drop

Damn, we’re just a week and a half away from Lunar New Year [salivates thinking about dumplings], and Hunter is gearing up with a seriously rad Lunar New Year capsule collection, which not only has killer galoshes, but also this highly enviable allover-print backpack.

Agent Provocateur’s V-Day vixenwear

Alright, on to the Valentine’s Day goods. ‘Tis the season for our favorite lingerie brands to really step it up, and the infallible sexy-wear house Agent Provocateur is our queen, our dom, and our idol. The V-Day collection that the brand just dropped is great for gifting, but even better for feeling TF out of yourself. Please bury me in this silky kimono. (And also, don’t be shy about checking out the brand’s new-ish line of vibrators.)

Savage x Fenty is jumping into the ring, too

Rihanna’s beloved intimates brand makes ultra-sexy lingerie all year-round, but dropped a special collection just in time for you to surprise the person who lovingly eats your booty and tolerates your complaints about work Zoom calls. There’s something for all genders, and we love these I’m-comfortable-with-my-masculinity boxers and this fun fishnet robe.

Cute Little Fuckers’ admittedly adorable new sex toy

Inclusive sex toy line Cute Little Fuckers released its newest toy, Jix, on Sunday with a dreamy campaign shot by photographer Nikkia Hall. It’s also perfect for those new to sex toys, since it has dual stimulation on both ends, which can work individually or simultaneously, internally or externally. The only limit is how creative your delightfully dirty mind can get. ​​

Dagsmejan’s new sleep mask, or sex blindfold

Dagsmejan, the Swedish-Swiss ethically made sleepwear brand, has launched its new Black-Out Sleep Mask, which totally shields thine eyeballs from any and all light sources in the vicinity. Yes—it would definitely help with maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, traveling, or acclimating to your new SO’s bedroom situation, but might it also be fun as a sex blindfold? Just saying. Anyway, it fits any head size, comes with an adjustable strap and eye cups, and is designed to gently embrace your nose and face without any uncomfortable pressure.

Fly By Jing

Lastly, one of our favorite dumpling-slinging online craft food platforms specializing in Sichuan flavors and ingredients (if you haven’t had to guzzle a glass of milk after eating too much of the brand’s delicious chili crisp, you haven’t lived) dropped a dope sweatsuit combo with a “super limited run, while supplies last”—so get in while you can. As sweatsuit aficionados, we’re psyched about this one.

