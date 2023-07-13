This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Vans Skate Shoes to Helinox x Pendleton

We did it—we made it through Prime Day! After two days of being absolutely consumed by deals, deals, deals, our brain is a tangled mess of the weirdest stuff on sale on Amazon, “tomato girl summer,” Jeff Bezos’ yacht, Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, Guy Fieri shaking Trump’s hand at a UFC match, and UFOs. It’s gonna take us the entire weekend to get back to normal operating level, and the first step is peepin’ some of this week’s freshest drops.

If you were too overwhelmed by choices to actually purchase anything you wanted this Prime Day, we feel you. But thankfully, this week is jam-packed with wavy sneaker collabs, pasta-themed swimwear, and even more tomato candles. Before we dig in, let’s reminisce on last week’s drops, which blessed us with a wearable weed grinder from Sackville and Sundae School; two “not-your-grandpa’s tennis-fit” collections from Noah X Puma and Percival x Slazenger; and On Running’s new Cloudboom sneaker, for achieving that runner’s high. On to this week’s coolest new-new.

Rich Paul blesses us with violet New Balance 550s

The Ari Gold of the sports world (he’s Lebron’s agent), Rich Paul has decked out his limited-edition pair of New Balance ‘Forever Yours’ 550s in lilac and violet suede with a rose monogram on the back, meant to evoke romance and “inspired by youthful, all-encompassing feelings of affection,” according to the brand, “whether it’s the game, or the one.” The Rich Paul NB550s will be available to purchase Friday, July 14th at 10 am.

Banza’s Bucakini—that’s amore!

This summer we’re eating pasta and lots of it—especially by the pool or ocean. As a matter of fact, we’re buying nothing but pasta gifts for everyone for the rest of the year, and we’re starting with this “Bucakini”—yes, you heard that right—for ourselves. In case you’re unfamiliar with Banza, it’s a super-popular maker of high-protein, gluten-free pasta and rice alternatives; the hot girls love it. The good news for the Ketoheads and gluten-free gang is that this sick Bucatini-kini coincides with the launch of Banza’s first-ever gluten-free bucatini noodle, so you can enjoy all the olio e aglio you want, and each bikini purchase will include one box of Banza bucatini.

Helinox gets the Pendleton treatment

Helinox, the GOAT of chic and sturdy camping furniture, has once again read our collective minds and turned out the collaboration we’ve been fiending for—with Pendleton Woolen Mills. Now, we don’t have to leave the comfort and classic style of Pendleton’s Westernwear at home in our Brooklyn apartment while we explore the great outdoors. The collection features two prints—Desert Dawn and Moonlight Mesa, with colors of the Southwest and a night full of stars.

Speaking of tomato girl summer….

Listen, we’re on team tomato year-round (to eat and in candle form) but #tomatogirlsummer is something we just learned about. Of course it’s a TikTok trend—where else does anything originate from these days? It’s basically an aesthetic-core concept (ya, I made that up) of a Mediterranean, Amalfi-coast, tomato-eating leisure lifestyle, and I think we’ve always been on board with that vibe, we just didn’t know it had a name. Anyway, Poured Candle Bar, an LGBTQ-owned small business in Hudson, NY, makes hand-poured (duh) small-batch candles with high-quality ingredients like 100% eco-friendly soy wax. The brand’s Tomato Girl Summer Candle smells like sea salt, ripe tomatoes, black pepper, and fresh basil. Mangia!

A-COLD-WALL does Chuck Taylors

The U.K. streetwear-meets-luxury brand A–COLD-WALL* has reimagined the classic Converse Chuck 70 in a heavy waxed canvas with monochromatic soles and piping in understated fatigue green and navy, meant to “put a subversive spin on iconic street style.”

Quince debuts the ideal summerweight jacket

Isn’t the dilemma always whether or not to bring a jacket during the dog days of summer? Sure, you’re schvitzing on the train platform, but the A/C at AMC is arctic, and sometimes you need the perfect lightweight topper, which can be hard to find. Thankfully, Quince just dropped two new summer jacket styles— a linen shirt jacket and a comfort-stretch chore coat that are easy to integrate into any wardrobe.

Vans skateboarder Beatrice Domond designs a new Zahba Mid

We find skateboarders tend to make the best skate shoes, and Vans team rider Beatrice Domond’s newest kick is no exception. The Zahba Mid is inspired by all eras of skate history and features ImpactWaffle, Vans’ best impact cushioning outsole design yet. Domond’s incomparable street style made her the perfect skater to introduce the newest member of the Zahba family.

Praying for one week without flash floods, forest fires, and 100-degree temps.

