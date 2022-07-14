The Coolest Drops This Week, From New Balance 550s to a ‘Liquid Vibrator’

It’s almost the weekend, which means it’s time to hit play on those smooth jams, pour ourselves a frosty end-of-the-week cocktail, and slide into the weekend, adrift on a fluffy pink cloud of the newest and sickest items that dropped this week. Last week, we brought you the ultimate Y2K collab between the GOAT of designer denim, True Religion, and Urban Outfitters; an incredibly chic at-home cannabis infuser that looks like it was designed by cult-fave kitchen designer Smeg; and a fitness ring that’s bringing us ever closer to living like The Jetsons.

This week, there is no shortage of absolutely covetable pieces, including the much-anticipated re-release of New Balance’s 550, that until now had only been released in collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore; a very Endless Summer launch of NOAH’s new sustainable wetsuits; and an incredibly intriguing new kind of vibrator—of the liquid variety, which promises to provide hands-off pleasure. We’re calling it—the weekend starts now, so grab a PBR Hard Coffee (yes, it’s a thing), put your feet up, and let the wave of exciting new drops carry you all the way into shore.

New Balance finally relaunches the 550

If you’ve been waiting—finger hovering over the “buy now” button—to get your hands on a pair of ALD x New Balance 550s, but are always just a millisecond too late, then praise the lord, your prayers have been answered, and you no longer have to cry yourself to sleep, dabbing your tears with a limited-edition Supreme handkerchief. Now, you can simply purchase the classic shoe in timeless all-white, with more color options being released sporadically—but don’t wait, the first three colorways sold out in a flash, and the 550 is sure to be the style that sticks with us into fall and winter, so snag a pair before they’re everywhere.

Jonathan Adler’s new collection with Ruggable

A collaboration so nice, they had to do it twice. The always effervescent and delightfully cheeky Jonathan Adler has once again lent his whimsical flair for design to the second capsule collection, fusing good taste and practicality. Every floor covering from the brand is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable; including their new line of doormats which are made of a durable mold- and fade-resistant material, to last you more than one season. The Madrid Gunmetal Rug is giving us major Goldfinger vibes—can’t you just imagine it under a big mahogany desk, a cigar in the ashtray, as the intercom chimes? The low-pile chenille design was inspired by the groovy interiors of Studio 54. The Hush doormat gives a wink to a hidden lair, or whatever surprises lay just beyond the front door.

NOAH’s sustainable wetsuits

The undeniable king of downtown cool, NOAH has always made sustainability and ethical production an integral part of the brand’s ethos. Focused on creating high-quality and original designs, they’ve cultivated a loyal fanbase with an eye for classic details who favor the brand’s quality pieces that merge surf, skate, and music culture. NOAH teamed up with the Yamamoto corporation, a Japanese company that developed Yamamato #40 limestone neoprene in the 1960s. It’s a lightweight, high-performance limestone-based neoprene that’s not only more eco-friendly (typical neoprene is made from petroleum; plus Yamamoto uses hydroelectric power and recycles its wastewater), but is also super flexible, 99.7% water-impermeable, and sure to keep your extremities warm when surfing or swimming in less-than-ideal temps.

Lovers’ new Liquid Vibrator

One enticing new trend in the world of sexual wellness is the sudden uptick in “liquid vibrator” options. But what does that even mean? The new “ It’s A Match” liquid vibrator from Bijoux Indiscrets is a balm for your clitoris that’s made with Acmella Flower Extract, a.k.a. “the toothache plant,” which has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, and is known for its “anti-inflammatory, diuretic, and aphrodisiac effects,” according to Memorial Sloan Kettering, and will give your sensitive zone a warm, tingly feeling for up to 40 minutes. Plus, it’s safe to use with other lubricants, sex toys, and latex condoms, so you can have more sensation, with less effort.

Sonic Editions’ Elvis prints

We’re in the midst of a total Elvis Presley revival—with the release of Baz Lurhmann’s much-anticipated biopic and a movie soundtrack that’ll have all the youngins asking their parents if they’ve heard that new Doja Cat song, “Vegas,” and informing them it’s about some Elvis guy. Don’t start pulling out your hair in existential dread yet, though. Pay homage to the original King of Rock and Roll, Elvis “the Pelvis” Presley, with Sonic Edition’s new collection of limited-edition iconic prints depicting the star in his heyday of the 1950s and 60s.

Ghetto Gastro x Fly by Jing Spicy Sovereign Syrup

Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro and one of Rec Room’s favorite craft food brands, Fly by Jing, have collaborated on a truly unique, savory, and sticky-sweet syrup, which you can pour on anything to add a fiery little kick. Made with organic dark maple syrup, sorghum syrup, apple cider syrup, and Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp, it is sure to add depth of flavor to veggies, protein, baked goods, cocktails, and more.

TGIF, brochachos—make sure you hydrate before switching to your evening espresso martini, and party on!

