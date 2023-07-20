This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Porsche-Inspired Paint to a New Ghia Spritz

As relieved as we are to see the Barbie and Oppenheimer press tours come to an end, we will miss the memes (and the distraction from our crumbling planet, political system, and economy). Anyway, before we clock out for the weekend and our “Barbenheimer” double feature, we will disassociate from all our existential anxieties with a heaping pile of sick drops—can you tell that’s our only coping mechanism? (That and snacking of course—which, fortunately, some of the fuego launches from this week can help you do in style.)

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on last week’s offerings before we dive into all of this week’s goodies. Last week included a limited-edition lavender suede Rich Paul x New Balance 550 sneakers, a bucatini bikini by way of Banza, and some Helinox camping chairs swagged out in classic Pendleton patterns. If you missed out last week, don’t even sweat it though—this week also goes just as hard. We’re dropping details on a new Ghia Spritz flavor for spice lovers, vintage-inspired tees from ‘47 Brand (in case you’re chronically unlucky trying to find your favorite team at the thrift store), and one-of-a-kind rolling/catch-all trays from Edie Parker and artist Jake Clark. Hurry, now’s the time to actually snag some cool drops (since everyone you’ve ever met is currently on vacation in Europe).

Material is geared up for grillin’ n’ chillin’

If you didn’t already know, we’re obsessed with Material Kitchen… to a weird degree. But it’s ok, they’re cool with it (we checked). When we say we gasped when we first heard about the brand’s new grill-ready toolset, we’re not being hyperbolic. The Summer Prep Set comes in two colorways (Surf and Sand) and consists of everything you need to entertain this season—tongs, an award-winning spatula, kitchen shears, and a serving spoon—all in one sleek package.

Dickies drops more rad clothes to skate in

Didn’t know Dickies had an entire line of skateboarding clothes? Consider this your heads up. The brand’s doing a helluva lot more than workwear, consistently creating sweet collaborations with team riders like Jake Hayes. Dickies just dropped a ton of new colorways in some of its skatewear staples, including the Summit Chef Pants in the burgundy-ish “Fired Brick.” Chef pants you can skate in? Now nothing’s stopping you from cosplaying as The Bear’s Carmie (in between sessions, of course).

Yuzu punches up a traditional tinned fish…

We’ve long been tinned fish connoisseurs here at VICE, so if you’re just hearing about the trend, you need to catch the F up dude. We’re not judging, of course, we just want you to experience the joy and sophistication that can be found in a can of tuna… Ventresca to be exact. For the unfamiliar, Ventresca is effectively a luxurious canned tuna, consisting of “a prized cut of tuna belly, known for its rich flavor and delicate texture.” While Ventresca is traditionally preserved in olive oil and enjoyed primarily in Mediterranean nations (think Spain or Italy), Siesta Co. has created its own modern flip on classic Ventresca in collaboration with YUZUCO. Featuring the same rich, gourmet flavor of classic Ventresca with Japanese yuzu koshō seasoning, this twist on a favorite is—as the brand describes it—“both refreshing and delicious.”

… and matcha

Yuzu’s bright citrus flavor isn’t just for savory dishes—yuzu also works incredibly well with matcha, which is why Golde blended real yuzu with ceremonial-grade matcha for a zesty, summery drink that also contains L-theanine (for focus) and chlorophyll (to detoxify).

‘47 Brand vintage-inspired tees for a game day fit (that doesn’t cost a fortune)

You could spend $300 or more at that really overpriced curated vintage store in your neighborhood, spend hours trawling for tees on eBay… or you could cop a tee from ‘47 Brand’s Vintage Tubular collection. Inspired by the bold graphics of the 1980s and 90s and printed on vintage-feel, super-soft tees, this collection features teams from the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA—so there should be something for any sports fan (sorry MLS lovers).

Now you can paint your house to match your Porsche

Hear us out—while it might seem sort of douchey (and def had the potential to be), this Porsche-themed Backdrop collab actually slaps. Launching four paint colors directly inspired by vintage Porsche models (think: Porsche 911 “Irish Green” and Porsche Carrera RS “Riviera Blue”) this collab is a great reminder that Backdrop is the GOAT of sophisticated, non-boring paint colors. Still processing the trauma from not being allowed to get a race car bed as a kid? Get ready to heal, because this is technically the adult version of that.

Jake Clark teams up with Edie Parker

God, we love it when two cool brands join forces—it’s like watching two really hot people make out, which is exactly what these wild rolling trays from artists Jake Clark and Edie Parker remind us of. Yes, they do cost a pretty penny, but that’s because they are literal pieces of art, handmade and hand-painted in Jake Clark’s Brooklyn Studio.

New Ghia flavor alert—everyone stay calm

We’re declaring it—it’s officially the summer of drinking yummy, funky, cool non-alcoholic beverages One of our favorites happens to be Ghia’s Le Spritz line, which just birthed a new flavor-baby: sumac and chili. We’d say it tastes just like a spicy marg, but after one, you will still have the power to keep your legs closed!

Stay cool, brochachos.

