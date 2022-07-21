The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Hoka Sneaks to Ghia Spritz

We love old stuff—vintage, retro, nostalgic, and all other euphemisms for “old, but even cooler because it’s old” under the sun. But, there’s something about a new product launch that just gives us that warm, fuzzy feeling. We love that extra—and much needed—dopamine hit we get when checking out something fresh and fire, and it keeps us watching our feeds for the illest drops to be born into this crazy world, whether that be a dope new sneaker or an unexpected flavor from our fave seltzer brands.

Last week’s drops included the slick, highly coveted New Balance 550s and divine, ​​spicy-savory chile maple syrup from Fly By Jing. This week, we found product launches that we just know are bound to go viral once the TikTokers get to ‘em. Cult-fave running shoe brand Hoka released a new model of its extremely popular Bondi shoes (we’re already simps for the older edition, so we know it’s gonna be a treat); there’s a zesty new flavor of Ghia’s iconic booze-free spritz; and Great Jones dropped sparkling kitchen essentials that will make all of our Barefoot Contessa fantasies come true. Oh yeah, and the latest iteration of the New Balance x Staud collab is here, and last time it broke the internet, so it’s gonna fly off the shelves. Read on for the lowdown on this week’s best drops.

Hoka’s Bondi 8

Our beloved running shoe lord Hoka has dropped a new edition of its amazing Bondi model that helps us fly through finish lines. The Bondi 8 is now available and revamped with a softer, lighter sole and a geometric design to help combat heel striking for a smoother glide. All Hoka shoes come in a wide-width option, but the Bondi 8 gives you the choice of an extra-wide width if you need even more room for your stompers.

Ghia’s Lime & Salt Le Spritz

Anything that reminds us of sipping margaritas on the deck of our sneaky link’s balcony in Cancún belongs in our refrigerator. Non-alcoholic spirit brand Ghia, a fave of our editors, is rocking our world with a new salty-lime flavor of its signature bitter aperitif. We’re loving that the product is described as “crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean,” and are already starstruck by the brand’s original lineup of non-alcoholic beverages that help us have rockin’ summer hangs—without the hangover.

New Balance x Staud collection

LA-based cool-girl brand Staud has once again collabed with the activewear gods at New Balance for an epic summer collection that seriously knocks our socks off. We already have a soft spot for sneakers, but when they dabble with couture vibes, we’re ready to fill our closet shelves and dress our best. The STAUD XC-72 is inspired by surf style (shaka, bruh), but is enhanced with upgraded traction, should you wish to actually take a pair running (and not just flex them at Soho House). To complete the look, throw on a pair of bright, 80s-style track pants. Sounds tubular.

Ella Paradis sex toys

One of our favorite sex toy retailers, Ella Paradis, is now home to three new treats for your lean, mean, little bean. The Bloom Clitoral Stimulator has 10 different settings with a textured design, while the Kiss Clitoral Stimulator has the same settings, but with a rosebud, elongated tongue design. Another treat for your hooha is the Zalo Rose Rabbit Vibrator, which has six different vibration modes, three suction modes, and a heat function that we can’t wait to check out. The best part? You can get up to 60% off at Ella Paradis right now when you use the promo code JULY at checkout.

Samsung’s 32″ M8 UHD/4K Smart Monitor

The tech giant launched a new lineup of pastel monitors that are giving us the kawaii vibes we crave. No need to connect to another PC, as this baby is all-in-one, with features that include a camera, voice assistance, an ultrawide view for gaming, and UHD resolution for extra-sharp color and brightness. It looks virtually identical to Apple’s recent lineup of iMac desktops, and we smell the competition brewing.

Great Jones x Fellow’s electric kettle

We’re a sucker for stocking our kitchens with gadgets: egg cookers, wine fridges, and whatever else we may need to get a full-blown culinary experience. There’s only one problem—we’re missing an electric kettle that doubles as a design statement piece. Thank god almighty Great Jones just restocked its custom Stagg EKG electric kettle in collaboration with Fellow for a fabulously aesthetic hot bevvie experience. It features a precise-pour spout and built-in temperature control system and is available for pre-order now, and will ship sometime in August. Plus, that deep green color is a vibe.

Diptyque’s Mediterranean summer collection

During these hot and sticky summer days, we’d like to teleport ourselves anywhere in the world where there’s a breezy beach and a salty body of water. Since we’re not feeling too keen on air travel these days (in case you haven’t heard, it’s a bit of a nightmare right now), we’re relying on the latest drop from French candle brand Diptyque. Its Mediterranean summer collection gives us a taste (or smell) of European beach vibes, with a scent profile combining vibrant lemongrass, relaxing lavender, and zesty citronnelle to make parking yourself in front of your AC a little more glamorous.

Let’s drop it down low—with, uh, new drops.

