This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Sex Pillows to Ultra Blue Birkenstocks

Greetings, court jesters, and happy almost-weekend. We come to you with tidings of less stress, more summer jawns, and the drippiest drops of the week for making you feel like a king. Gone are the weepy baby vibes of Cancer season, and nigh is the hour for Leo season’s roaring, unbothered confidence. Meaning, if ever there was a time to try out that “bold onesie” or attempt a Tech Deck kick-flip, it would be now.

Last time we talked drops, we gave you all the intel on Ghia’s latest non-alcoholic spritz, Dickies’ new skateboarding-inspired ‘fits, and yet another tinned fish release for hot, feral fish girls. This week’s bounty is just as fuego with a smorgasbord of sex pillows, Todd Snyder watches, and Birkenstocks that would make Larry David blush.

Slather on the sunscreen, and let’s find you a treat.

Dame updates its sex pillow

If you haven’t turned your living room into a horny playpen yet, Dame’s signature sex pillow—sorry, Pillo—has received a new “Oat” colorway that will perfectly match our Cloud Sofa dupe. The pillow packs all the goodness of the OG deep blue version, and is designed to help support your neck, back, [redacted], and all of your other crevices as you go to Pound Town.

Todd Snyder knows what time it is

Todd Snyder might be a brand best known for its long-running Champion collaboration, but the iconic American sweats brand isn’t the only partner Todd Snyder is making top-tier products with. The latest chapter in an ongoing partnership with Timex, this MK-1 Jet Stream watch takes cues from American and British field and flight watches, including a two-tone Indiglo dial (“a nod to flying at night”) and a rugged stainless steel case. Whether you wear this watch with cargos you picked up at the local Army/Navy store or pair it with the suit you’re wearing to your cousin’s summer wedding, this watch should fit the bill nicely. (Oh, and did we mention it’s under $140?)

Birkenstock’s Urban Outfitters-exclusive

Come hither, normcore kings. Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs have just landed at Urban Outfitters in an exclusive drop. The durable, suede slip-ons have been given deep blue and dusty rose pink colorways that would look equally sick at the bodega, bar, or at your next unconventional wedding.

Ettitude’s new linen bedding

Still swaddling yourself in cheap, sweaty sheets this summer? Ettitude has just dropped its new Linen+ collection of ultra-breathable linen, hemp, and bamboo blend bedding to help you sleep like an unbothered prince. The collection comes in stone, honey, and inky blue colorways that will put your REM cycle dreams on a fast-track to the Mediterranean.

J.Crew’s men’s fall drop

It feels like the frost on our lakeside White Claws has only just formed in the cooler, but J.Crew has already blessed us with some sick ‘fits for fall. Highlights include the brand’s 90s-nostalgic “giant fit” chino pant, which has apparently been made even larger, and its über soft cashmere crewneck sweater.

A lip balm-sunscreen hybrid

No one likes making out with sandpaper. Cop Kinfield’s latest sunscreen-lip balm hybrid, Liplock, which blends together a mineral broad-spectrum SPF with fruit oils, seed butters, and actual organic strawberries for flavoring. Don’t blame us if we eat the whole stick. (But seriously, don’t do that.)

Catch ya next week.

