This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Chic Wine Glasses to Wearable Grinders

We’re almost there, y’all—we’re nearing the end of a strenuous three-day workweek (we hope you had a luxurious four-day weekend, too) and we’re already ready to hop back into #weekendmode ASAP. If you were too busy chugging beers and guzzling glizzies to take advantage of any 4th of July sales, don’t panic. Prime Day is just around the corner, and we’ve already started thinking about everything we’re gonna buy at a bargain. But if you’ve had enough “deals talk,” we don’t blame you—it feels like there’s a mattress sale happening every week, and unfortunately, we’re not adding any additional bedrooms. However, we are always adding sick sneakers and classy home goods to our repertoire, so it’s a good thing there are plenty of wavy drops this week to upgrade our summer wardrobes and cosplay like we’re in the Mediterranean (even if we’re just hitting the local pool).

Before we get into all the good-good gracing our timelines this week, let’s reminisce on last week’s drops, which bestowed upon us the gift of “Live Más” slides courtesy of Taco Bell and Crocs, a deviled egg ashtray from Edie Parker (just in time for summer BBQ season), and a “Hotline Bling”-inspired retro cellphone pool float and beach towel collab between Drake and FUNBOY. This week is all about switching to #vacationmode. There are multiple tennis-related collaborations—including Noah x Puma and Percival x Slazenger; a literal hammock throne for kicking your feet up and taking a lil siesta; and some sexy new wine glasses from Made In (so you can pretend like you’re at a White Lotus hotel drinking spritzes in the Mediterranean, and not in 90% humidity on your fire escape).

Videos by VICE

A (hammock) throne fit for a lazy king

Always wanted a hammock, but never had a place to hang one? Same—I currently have a hammock I bought in Tulum five years ago hiding under my bed waiting for the day I have ample outdoor space. Luckily, Yellow Leaf Hammocks have come up with a stylish solution for being able to recline whenever, wherever. The Throne is a U-shaped frame made of either teak or oak that swivels 360 degrees; the design won’t take up a ton of space, so you can put a hammock anywhere—even your 400-square-foot apartment. To top it off, all of Yellowleaf’s hammocks are handwoven by women from hill tribes in Thailand; the brand has returned over $2 million in earnings to weaving communities and provided close to $1 million in zero-interest microloans to artisan women in the communities where they operate.

Sackville and Sundae School stay grinding

Two of our favorite cannabis-lifestyle brands—Sundae School (makers of the flyest fleeces on the web) and Sackville (the cannaccessories champ)—have teamed up on a mini grinder that can function as both a necklace or keychain, fashioned in the shape of Sundae School’s iconic mochi gummies. We love when our everyday carry is cute and functional.

On sneakers make feet go brrr

Is it just me or was everyone discussing marathon prep last weekend? I shan’t be partaking, but it has motivated me to cop some new running shoes and put my ass in gear. We have reviewed quite a few On Running sneakers already, but we’re currently waiting to get our hands on the newest Cloudboom Echo 3. Not only is this shoe incredibly lightweight (even lighter than the previous-gen) but the Echo 3 was also designed using top athlete insights (which have already helped runners win races).

What to wear to Wimbledon

We’ve already deemed giant basketball shorts the undefeated champ look of summer 2023, but Percival and Slazenger have also found a way to make them sophisticated (so you won’t get kicked out of that VIP club in St. Tropez, or… you know, your in-law’s country club). Oh, and if you haven’t heard of sporting goods brand Slazenger, the brand was established all the way back in 1881 in London and has the longest-running sporting sponsorship in the world, supporting Wimbledon since 1902.

Fido loves the earth too

Maybe it’s weird to have a favorite dog poop bag brand, but we do, and it’s from the brand Earth Rated. Everything this brand makes is durable and responsibly made, and each purchase gives back to dog shelters and rescues. It was only a matter of time before the brand finally released a line of dog toys. Each toy is made with natural rubber and is super-durable so you don’t have to worry about your pet ingesting a piece, or constantly replacing them.

Some bangin’ new wine glasses (so you can have a bougie summer)

From its carbon steel griddles to its beautifully made knives, we love Made In so much. [Googles “can you propose to a brand?”] Naturally, with all the cooking we do, we’re also keeping a glass of vino close by in the kitchen. Made In’s wine glasses were already tight, but the company just dropped some brand new chalices that we can’t wait to sip some Beaujolais out of [puts pinky out] on the veranda. For this release, Made In teamed up with 11th-generation German manufacturers to design glasses with stems made from pure Austrian quartz (because why not?) TL;DR: Thanos is trying to collect all of them (once he sobers up).

How cool guys hit the clay courts

You’re not sneaking riding the F train in your tennis whites—you’re hitting the bubble and pounding the pavement until you get love. This new Noah collection is full of drippy separates that are great for working on your swing, or just grabbing an iced coffee with da boiz.

How long do you think it would take to fry an egg on the sidewalk?

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks Hammock Throne $3999.00 at Yellow Leaf Hammocks Buy Now

Sackville x Sundae School Mochi Grinder $28.00 at Sackville Buy Now

On Running Cloudboom Echo 3 $289.99 at On Running Buy Now

Percival x Slazenger Vista Jacquard Polo $210.00 at Percival Buy Now

Percival x Slazenger Athletic Resort Shorts $88.00 at Percival Buy Now

Earth Rated Dog Chew Toy $12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Earth Rated Flying Disc Toy $12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Made In The Red Wine Glass Set $99.00 at Made In Buy Now

Made In The White Wine Glass Set $99.00 at Made In Buy Now

Puma x Noah Terry Vest $120.00 at Bodega Buy Now