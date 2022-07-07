The Coolest Drops This Week, From New Balance to ‘The Simpsons’ x Herschel

After a three-day weekend filled with one-too-many beers that rolled into a short, jam-packed work week, the last thing we want to do is hit the gym or do “adult” things—we wanna shop! Retail therapy is our favorite form of therapy (after, you know, real therapy), and this week has some extra-special drops, launches, and collabs that are gonna send serotonin to your brain and shivers down your spine (in the best way).

Last week's slate of drops is pretty hard to beat: There was a little something for everyone to kick off July, the hump-day of summer, with a splash. We gave you limited-edition Dickies, sex-drive boosting gummies from Dame, and a literal David Bowie Barbie.

We’re talking everything you could ever need for a truly blissed-out summer weekend, including a budget-friendly cannabis infuser, a grin-inducing collaboration between Herschel Supply Co. and The Simpsons, and a new woodsy-scented deodorant from Taos AER, who partnered with the National Forest Foundation in support of the Wood for Life Tribal Fuelwood Initiative initiative.

So, if you’re feeling sluggish, tired of spreadsheets, and in need of a sweet end-of-the-week treat, please help yourself to one (or all) of this week’s coolest new drops and launches.

‘The Simpsons’ x Herschel Supply Co.

If you’re still sitting down to puffy clouds and a nuclear power plant every week, then this Simpsons x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration is for you, fellow Springfield resident. x Now you have a place to hold your pink-frosted donut with sprinkles as you roll to the skatepark to meet up with your buds—life’s good. The full line is made from 100% recycled fabrics, and contains a custom familiar, cloud-print liner. There are a ton of products to choose from, including bucket hats, fanny packs, and backpacks.

LĒVO’s new cannabis infuser

If you’re not familiar with LĒVO, the aesthetically pleasing brand is the top dog when it comes to at-home cannabis infusion products. The brand’s devices allow you to infuse large batches of oils, butters, honeys, vegetable glycerin, and more with your own flower—allowing you to a) save money, and b) know exactly what’s going into your creations. The brand-new LĒVO C offers the same capabilities, of earlier, more expensive models, with a more budget-friendly price tag—and it’s also currently 15% off when you use the code 15OILDAY at checkout.

Axel Arigato’s Monogram Collection

Sustainable clothing and accessories brand Axel Arigato counts Rihanna, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, and Chris Evans as fans, just to name a few—and its popularity is most likely due to its fun and youthful approach to prints and design. The brand drops new products every week, as opposed to adhering to the typical “fashion seasons,” and we’re loving The Monogram Collection, which consists of super-wearable, fun pieces with bright pops of color. We’re maybe a little obsessed with the black and neon monogrammed basketball, and the Marathon Runner sneaks are giving Balenciaga a run for its money—both in style and in price.

Taos AER’s new deodorant scent

If Old Spice just isn’t doing it anymore, and you’ve been pondering switching to a new, elevated deodorant, we highly recommend Taos AER’s gel-to-powder formula. It ​contains heat-released essential oils which activate when you exert yourself for extra protection when you’re at your sweatiest. The Wild Wood scent is inspired by “a morning hike in a mountain forest after an intense summer rainstorm,” according to the brand, and has notes of cedar, juniper, and sage. It’s also incredibly gentle on skin and doesn’t contain any aluminum, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, or synthetic fragrance.

New Balance’s MADE in USA collection

If you were too slow and didn’t win the Aime Leon Dore NB550 lottery, I’m sorry. But there’s hope—New Balance just launched two brand-new pairs of similar sneakers that are live right now on the brand’s site. (That means no waitlists, raffles, or praying to the hype-lords.) Plus, it’s always a little cooler having the lesser-known, more underground version of something right? The white 990v2s are perfect for wearing through the rest of summer, and the 990v1s will be absolutely perfect for rocking after Labor Day with chinos, jeans, heck—even your swaggiest suit.

Ultrahuman’s fitness ring

You’ve seen the Fitbit and the Apple Watch before, yawn. Been there, done that—I am so over my watch tan line, not to mention how clunky it is and how swampy it gets under there. Ultrahuman just dropped the newest, sleekest tech in fitness tracking to bring you one step closer to your Tony Stark dreams: fitness-tracking rings. Available for pre-order in four different colors and in all standard ring sizes, this tiny but mighty ring tracks your heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycles, and other biomarkers in real time and sends the stats right to your phone. Pre-order now to be one of the first to sport this uber-active bling.

Now, go get that much-needed relief of retail therapy.

