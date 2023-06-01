This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Luxury Clitoral Vibrators to Kenzo Skate Shoes

We made it, people—it’s June, the (unofficial but universally agreed upon) start of summer, and to Pride Month! Hopefully, those last little dregs of seasonal depression are finally wearing off, and you’re rejoicing in the extra hours of daylight and vitamin D.

Name a better season… I’ll wait. What other time is it socially acceptable (and encouraged) to day-drink, knock off early, and lounge for hours by a body of water (or just on your couch)? Sadly, we’re not in Europe (where the whole country shuts down to “go on holiday” for weeks at a time), but at least we have Summer Fridays and long weekends, am I right? Make the most out of longer days and warmer nights by stocking up the outdoor bar cart and remembering to slather on the SPF before we start drinking—and by upgrading our snack supply, summer shoe options, and nightstand drawer.

Last week, in the world of totally sick drops, we tried not to blow our load over Dyson’s new fleet of products (including the incredibly sexy 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum of our dreams), praised the grilling gods at Our Place for blessing us with a new cast iron hot grill, and fan-girled (hard) over Phoebe Bridgers’ collaboration with jewelry brand Catbird. This week, we’re gearing up to look fresh as hell on vacation with high-fashion sweats from Rick Owens and Champion and suede loafers from Del Toro, and preparing for dinner parties in the backyard with Rhode’s new collection for West Elm. Someone pop the pét-nat, we’ll make the pasta salad—it’s time to get together and figure out where we’re celebrating #prideweekend.

Kenzo’s ode to 90s skate shoes

I guess we’re not the only ones who love 90s skate shoes. Kenzo’s Artistic Director NIGO designed the Dome sneaker as an homage to the Parisian skateboarding landmark of the same name, located on the grounds of the Palais de Tokyo. The silhouette is reminiscent of the oversized styles that dominated the decade, with a flat gum sole and puffed-up tongue.

LELO’s new clitoral toy will take you on a cruise

When LELO releases a new sex toy, we don’t walk, we run. If the LELO Dot Cruise is anything like its predecessor, the LELO Dot, it will offer mind-blowing orgasms that feel “celestial” and “enduring,” according to VICE writer Mary-Frances Knapp’s review. What’s new about the latest Cruise model? It uses the brand’s “patented Cruise Control™ technology, [which] makes the unique pulsations constant during use, so when it’s pressed hard against the body extra power is unleashed.” Sign us up.

Champion gets a bougie update from Rick Owens

Did you wake up recently and realize that all your sweats are completely worse for wear after being the only thing in your rotation for two years? It’s fine to rock up to the bodega in a threadbare tee and basketball shorts from high school, but you probably want to step your game up when it comes to airport fits and weekend strolling. There’s no easier way to look expensive while staying comfortable than in classic Champion sweats—elevated through the lens of none other than Rick Owens. These collaborative cotton shorts feature the designer’s recognizable extra-long drawstrings and elevated basics with co-branded embroidered details.

Rhode brings whimsy to West Elm

This chic line of colorful clothing and home goods is rooted in Rhode’s history; the brand’s founders met after they were randomly assigned to be college roommates, then quickly became lifelong friends. The pals are inspired by vintage prints that conjure instant aesthetic joy, and the duo’s newest collection for West Elm brings all of their brand’s whimsical prints and wiggly lines to West Elm’s bedding and table wares.

Hello Kitty-inspired snacks

If you’re yet to try one of Bokksu’s amazingly curated snack boxes, you’re missing out. Each month a new selection of Japanese snacks is shipped directly to your door, and this month, Bokksu just launched the second limited-edition box in its ongoing collaboration with Hello Kitty. The ‘Okinawa Beach Party’ box features super cute Sanrio collectibles (and, of course, plenty of snacks).

Del Toro launches the perfect vacation loafers

The newest Centesimo loafer from Del Toro is the perfect shoe for looking pulled together and cool all summer long without really thinking too hard about it (and, isn’t that the point of summer, anyway?). These everyday cruisers are the Italian brand’s take on a penny loafer and are made of super soft goat suede, meaning they should be comfortable straight out of the box—no breaking in or Band-Aids necessary. Perfect for throwing on (sans socks) to grab a coffee or attend a garden wedding, they’ll surely be your new favorite pair of shoes this summer.

We’re on island time, now.

