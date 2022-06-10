The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Fresh Tevas to Tingly Sichuan Salt

Welcome, all you fun-in-the-sun-seeking cave dwellers. We’re so happy you’re finally shedding those layers and spreading your summery wings. It’s Friday, so bust outta that chrysalis, turn your swag on, and get ready to dive into this week’s straight fuego selection of the best drops, launches, and collabs on the web.

Last week, we brought you the bougiest of kitchen cleaning accessories from Diptyque, a revolutionary new take on Crocs from Balenciaga, a DIY Parade x Rit tie-dye kit for endless weekend fun, and a hot pink tortilla-making kit. This week, we’re bringing you some of our favorite Pride Month releases (yes, that includes Savage X Fenty), some colorful cocktail kits to get the juices flowing, and an eco-friendly collaboration between two of our go-to hiking pals, Teva and Igloo. So strap in, and get ready to frolic with your pals in a rainbow-hued haze of CBD joints, Dirty Shirleys, positive vibes, and the coolest new drops this week.

Savage X Pride is back, baby

When you think of Pride, do you think of equality, togetherness, celebration, rainbows, glitter, mesh, fishnets, and dancing in the street? Amazing, because so does Rihanna. England has Queen Elizabeth, but in these parts, we are ruled by Rihanna, and by association, her underwear, leisurewear, and loungewear brand Savage X Fenty. The brand’s second-ever Savage X Pride collection and campaign—in partnership with GLAAD and For The Gworls—launched this week and is available to shop right now. We are ready to bring on S&M vibes in the Show Your Colors fishnet catsuit, rhinestone mesh tank, and carnival crystal sticker pasties. (For all you L.A.-based hotties, the Savage X Pride truck will be hopping between different pride events on June 11–12, so keep your eyes peeled.)

Dad Grass’s 2022 Pride Collection

The absolutely iconic, meme-of-all-memes, “Daddy, Chill,” has inspired an equally legendary collaboration between artist Humberto Cruz and CBD and lifestyle brand Dad Grass. According to the brand, the inspiration behind the design was, “to color outside the family lines and celebrate the fact that families can be the ones we’re born with and the ones we’ve chosen.” The collection includes a five-pack of CBD joints (in a limited-edition @iscreamcolour crayon stash box), tie-dye “Daddy Chill” hats, and a colorful graphic T-shirt. Plus, Dad Grass is donating 100% of the proceeds to Equality California.

Crystal Head Vodka Pride bottle

A lot of brands will take advantage of Pride month as an opportunity to slap a rainbow on their packaging and call themselves allies, but Crystal Head Vodka, created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander, actually puts its resources where its rainbows are. The brand supports the LGBTQIA+ community, and their partners year-round, contributing continuous donations to Stonewall Sports Program, the Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust, and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program, to name a few.

Haand’s 10-Year Anniversary Cloudware Collection

North Carolina-based ceramics brand Haand is celebrating its upcoming 10-year anniversary with some stunning additions to its popular Cloudware Collection. If you stay on #potterytok (is it getting hot in here?) and could watch hours of other people throwing pottery, treat yourself to a really beautiful vase or fruit bowl that will make it feel like your fresh-cut flowers and farmer’s market bounty are whirling in a tangle of cirrus clouds, and just tell people you made them yourself.

Taylor Stitch’s new summer button-downs

Oooh-wee, would you look at these elevated summer staples? Taylor Stitch has really mastered the art of the breezy summer après-surfing button-downs. The brand’s totally groovy reimagination of psychedelic 70s shirts are perfect for wearing to a backyard hang (or key party) while the embroidered linen jawns are our personal faves for looking fire while staying cool.

Birkenstock x Staud’s fashion Birks

[Internal shrieking for 10 minutes straight.] Now that I’ve taken the time to respectfully and silently express my excitement, bring on the Birkenstocks, dude. Summer is here, and our overflowing $30 IKEA TJUSIG shoe rack shoe closet needs an upgrade. If you’re not familiar with the worn-by-cool-girls-everywhere brand, Staud, it started out releasing exquisite handbags and accessories, so partnering with Birkenstock to design elevated, croc-skin-embossed, everyday sandals is pretty much the brand’s bread and butter. (I will take both of these, please and thank you.)

Igloo x Teva’s sustainable collaboration

Igloo and Teva, both absolute legends of the Exploring Nature Gang, have teamed up to release a limited-edition collection made with post-consumer and recycled materials. The new Teva ECOCOOL Little Playmate comes with a performance strap made from recycled plastic bottles which matches the quick-dry straps on the limited-edition Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 sandals. (If you didn’t know, Teva is dedicated to using recycled materials, and even offers a recycling program for its products.)

Absolut’s new cocktail kits are a great excuse to throw a party

What doesn’t this party-inducing collaboration have? RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais, the new Social Director for iconic vodka brand Absolut’s Front Yard Citrus Club, co-created this cocktail kit, which includes a stunning outdoor cooler by Outside Gang; a corresponding bottle of Absolut Citrus in Citron, Lime, Mandrin or Grapefruit; and Beauvais’ recently released book, “Love Me As I Am.” The whole intent behind the kit is to utilize our front yards as a way to meet neighbors, and bring people together—which we’ll be doing a lot of this summer.

Fly By Jing x Jacobsen Salt Co.’s Tingly Sichuan Salt

As someone with an uncanny amount of friends from the Pacific Northwest, I have been a Jacobsen salt-head for quite some time (I honestly prefer their flaky salt to Maldon… shh) and they just collaborated with everyone’s favorite AAPI-founded, premium pantry-staple brand, Fly By Jing. The newest spicy seasoning features the brand’s handpicked Sichuan Tribute peppers and Jacobsen Salt Co.’s hand-harvested Kosher sea salt for an umami, tingly-spiced topping for eggs, veggies, meats, and more.

See you next week, peeps.

