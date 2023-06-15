This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Albany Park to Jameson x Dickies

Let’s all hold hands and pray to the weather gods that this June gloom may swiftly pass, and we may enjoy a fruitful summer filled with music festivals, beach days, and of course…. aliens. Now that we (pretty much) know they’re out there, we’re distracting ourselves with gorgeous objets, limited edition puzzle collabs, and super-hyphy picnic blankets to prevent our anxiety brains from going full Signs. That’s right, the solution to all of your problems is retail therapy—and if that doesn’t help, there’s always psychedelics!

Anyway, let’s get back to this week’s super-charged round-up of kickass collaborations and exciting new product launches that we’re clamoring to get our grubby paws on. But before we cover this week’s haul, let’s reminisce on last week. We prepped for the dog days of summer with Casper’s new cooling pillow, got into pegging (peg boarding, that is) with Character x Great Jones, and did an ollie in celebration of the Converse CONS team rider, Alexis Sablone’s new skate shoe. This week, the hits just don’t stop coming. First up, there’s the collaboration to end all collabs between the OG of workwear Dickies and Jameson Whiskey; a sunscreen-inspired wavy puzzle from our favorite SPF brand Vacation and Le Puzz; and a limited-edition candle that smells like the iconic banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery and Boy Smells, just to name a few. So slap on some sunscreen, grab your slutty everyday carry bag, and let’s get turnt.

A puzzle walks onto a beach…

This retro puzzle will bring you straight back to your first beach vacation with your family: pulling up to the rental, racing to beat your sibling for the best room, and then enjoying a nice Tab on the deck as the sunsets. Yep, this puzzle collab between Le Puzz and Vacation (“the world’s best-smelling sunscreen”) offers serious late 80s vibes and was created to “honor Donna and Kenneth Thompson from Marion, Ohio, the (fictional) winners of the (utterly fictitious) 1989 Vacation® Summer Sweepstakes.” Not only is it filled with nostalgic photos from the decade, but the puzzle also comes complete with a reusable bag, six Vacation postcards, a double-sided fold-out poster, and a Vacation Classic Lotion Air Freshener so you can relive those glory years.

Albany Park’s new Kova sofas

We’ve written about furniture brand Albany Park and its glorious Kova collection on countless occasions because it’s just that good, and now it’s even better, because the collection has gotten a few upgrades: super-sinkable fill, which is 100% vegan and hypoallergenic;s a new storage ottoman option; and new fabrics available in white bouclé and camel velvet—luxurious.

I said whiskey Dickies… not whiskey [redacted]

Yep, Dickies has teamed up with Jameson, and the ultimate workwear collaboration pays homage to “the bartenders, the barrelmen, the skaters, the artists, and the tradespeople who share [Dickies] passion for hard work.” Featuring classic styles reimagined in Jameson’s signature forest green, these pieces include hardware inspired by copper whiskey stills, triple stitching that nods to Jameson’s triple-distilled whiskey, and hidden flask pockets, because duh.

Material’s object collection

We’re big fans of Material at VICE, especially the cookware and kitchen gods brand’s aperitivo kit. So when we heard that it would be launching a collection of objets, we waited impatiently. Thankfully, the first item from the collection launched yesterday: a stunning salt sphere that comes in maple or walnut wood, and adds visual interest to any table.

‘47 x Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers and 47 Brand have joined forces just in time for heatstroke season, and if you’re a Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, or Dodgers fan, you’re in luck. The brands collaborated on a hyphy collection of caps and bucket hats in summery madras, tie-dye, and black watch tartan to elevate your game-day fits.

A Great Jones picnic blanket

Whether you like it or not, it’s the summer of tinned fish, people. You know this, we know this, and so does Great Jones, apparently, because the brand just released a limited-edition picnic blanket emblazoned with cans of sardines in collaboration with Brooklyn-based, women-owned textile and home decor brand Calhoun & Co. We can’t wait to snack on boquerones al fresco atop this stunner.

A delicious Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery candle

Pretty much every New Yorker knows that the only thing worth waiting for in a crazy line full of tourists at Magnolia Bakery is the iconic banana pudding. If you’ve yet to try it, I’m sorry—you’re missing out. But now you can enjoy the scent of this holy grail dessert every day with Boy Smells’ new limited-edition candle in its honor.

Burrow launches its first sleeper sofa

In the market for a new sofa? Why not opt for one that is stain-resistant, modular, and made with sustainably forested wood? We’ve written about Burrow quite a bit—including in our best modular sofa roundup, and it has finally launched a sleeper version of its much-loved pet-proof couches. With the new Shift style, you get a queen-sized bed in a tiny footprint, so even if you live in a shoebox, your guests will be comfortable.

Sick new glassware to put all your fancy olive oil in

Have a ton of bougie olive oil and nowhere to put it? You’re in luck—Sprezz just launched a duo of whimsical bottles to set atop your table or countertop and fill with oils, vinegar, water, wine, flowers—you name it.

See ya later, Jobin.

