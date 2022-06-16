The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Carhartt Beach Gear to Bowie Monopoly

Huzzah! ‘Tis nearly the weekend, all my fellow sun-loving, mead-guzzling, nature-frolicking friends, which means the time is ripe to don our stiletto Crocs and rejoice, for the day of rest—and absolutely bonkers drops—is nigh. Take a knee as we guide you through the magical forest of limited-edition launches, the valley of dope brand collaborations, and the kingdom of wicked, wavy drops.

Last week, we brought you a feast of the finest new wares, ranging from designer Birkenstocks and Fly By Jing’s tingly Sichuan salt, to Savage X Fenty’s fishnet catsuits and rhinestone pasties, just in time for Pride weekend. This week, we’re bringing you an absolute smorgasbord of the most primo new pieces dropping this week, including bright, artist-designed towels to liven up any pool party; a butt plug candle from everyone’s favorite new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Balenciaga’s understated Pride capsule. So, make sure the brewskis are chilling, the steaks are marinating, and the shopping cart is ready to rock—because it’s time to stock up on the best drops of the week.

Carhartt X Helinox

Oooh, someone’s about to have the hottest drip on the beach—and it could be you. Not only will you keep cool, but your setup will also be looking straight fire, my guy. With a matching set of dual-branded Helinox and Carhartt WIP sunshade, tactical field office, and lounge chairs outfitted in Carhartt’s limited-edition camo tide print, you can set up base-camp (or a bar) lickety-split.

Balenciaga announces Pride 22 Series

If you’re someone who sticks to a daily black uniform and considers navy a pop of color , wearing head-to-toe rainbows might not be your jam, even on Pride weekend. Balenciaga hath answered your sartorial prayers with a unisex Pride 22 Series to flaunt your pride (or allyship) in an understated way with pieces that will easily become part of your everyday wardrobe. On the back of every shirt and hoodie in the collection is an array of colorful Pride flags representing various LGBTQIA+ communities.

Brooklinen’s artist-designed beach towels

New Yorkers know there is truly nothing more satisfying than rolling up to Rockaway Beach with a fluffy new towel and a cooler full of ice to stock with nutcrackers. Your only care in the world is remembering to reapply sunscreen, and thinking about what to eat on the trip back home. Liven up your spot on the sand with one of Brooklinen’s three new NYC-artist-designed beach towels in vibrant prints. Artists Edward Ubiera, Amrita Marino, and Jing Wei created colorful prints inspired by their own summer memories, with a thick and absorbent terry-cloth back, and a sumptuous velour front—perfect for drying off or laying out.

David Bowie Monopoly

Oh! You Pretty Things, how lucky are you? Monopoly, the undeniable king of board games, has released a David Bowie version just in time for the 50th-anniversary re-release of Ziggy Stardust. Players will draw sound and vision cards, and can choose from six different tokens, each representing different songs and albums; including Major Tom, Black Star, Black Tie White Noise, Aladdin Sane, Diamond Dogs, and Ashes to Ashes.

Zalo Launches first toy for Peens

If you’re not familiar with ZALO, it’s the sex-tech brand aimed at making sex toys pretty. The brand has been making high-grade silicone toys with gold plating and Swarovski crystal details for some time, but its newest release, Bayek, is its first-ever toy made for people with penises—hooray! The toy is marketed towards couples, but vibrating cock rings can also be fun for solo play. The Bayek features dual rings that stretch around the scrotum and base of the penis to enhance erections, and has an ergonomic shape to fit comfortably between two bodies to enhance penetration, inside and out. Not to mention it comes with a remote control and can be operated via app from anywhere in the world (hint, hint; long-distance lovers).

Away’s summer capsule collection

Calgon, take me away! If you are starting to feel like your life is a timeless blur of endless Amazon orders, Zoom meetings, and hours spent Googling “are aliens real 2022,” it’s probably time for a vacation—a real one, where you actually check a bag and turn on your out-of-office message. If it’s been years since you took a trip, upgrade the ratty suitcase your mom got you at TJ Maxx when you were 17 to one of Away’s flex suitcases in Sandbar, a limited-edition beachy colorway. The medium flex is perfect for longer trips or the vacationer that always leaves with a heavier bag than they arrived with. It expands to allow for additional space—or souvenirs—which can be a life-saver on the trip home.

A24’s elegant sex toy candle

What more could you want for your mantle than this stately butt plug candle? A24 is the moody, sexy production company behind Euphoria, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Midsommar, and most recently, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and it just teamed up with Joya Studio on a candle worthy of the latter’s surreal style. The pedastled plug is over six inches in length, and could give our favorite Apotheke candle a run for its money with its clean, breezy aroma. (Please do not use it for the purpose of its namesake.)

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Willow Pill x BelliWelli

Even if you’re not a diehard Drag Race fan, you can still enjoy this tasty collab between the show’s season 14 winner, Willow Pill, and snack food/wellness brand BelliWelli. You may have seen the brand’s ads, declaring “Hot Girls Have IBS!” without even realizing it makes decadent gluten- and dairy-free, low-sugar, certified low-FODMAP cookie bars for people who suffer from all sorts of tummy troubles. Willow Pill has been very outspoken about her own struggles with chronic health issues, and chose Chicago House—an organization dedicated to empowering people living with or vulnerable to HIV/AIDS to lead healthy and dignified lives—to receive a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the new chocolate chip bar and limited-edition “Hot Girls Have IBS” sweatshirt.

Catch you on the flippity-flip—a.k.a. next week.

