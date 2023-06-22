This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Cowboy Crocs to a New Our Place Collab

Happy official start to summer y’all! It’s not like we haven’t been pretending we’re on summer vacation since that first warm day back in April, but now we can actually say it. Before you know it, it will be the 4th of July, then August, and then Halloween, and then Christmas… you know what, let’s just stop. We’re getting way ahead of ourselves—let’s just live in the moment. If that’s causing you too much anxiety, come with us and get lost (at least for a moment) in the excitement that is a fresh selection of super-sick drops from this week.

Last week’s edition featured the collaboration to end all collaborations between Dickies and Jameson Whiskey, a tinned fish-themed picnic blanket from Great Jones, and two new fabric options for the incredibly comfortable Albany Park Kova Sofa—a nubby cream bouclé and camel-colored velvet. This week, we’ve got a yeehaw-steampunk collaboration from Huckberry and Crocs (giddy up!), a new collection of art-meets-washable rugs from Ruggable and photographer Gray Malin, and new color options for the much-loved Always Pan and Perfect Pot (courtesy of Our Place’s new collab with Selena Gomez). If you still need a bit more time to dissociate in the world of online shopping, you can always check out Playboy’s new line of sex toys. So let’s dive in, tune out, and forget about the real world… for at least a good 20 minutes.

Cowboy Crocs… FTW?

Yes, you read that right. Finally, all of our prayers to the Croc gods for a rubber cowboy boot have been answered! Inspired by cowboy culture and the wild west, now you can have all the style and durability of a rugged boot with the lightness and undeniable steeze of a rubber Croc. Of course, there’s also a clog style offered in the same leather-look finish. Perfect for palling around the stables (or Bushwick), adorn your pair of Huckberry Crocs with collab-exclusive, rodeo-ready Jibbitz to ensure you’re prepared for anything—including a mini flask, carabiner, whistle, sheath, and rope keychain. Yee-fricken-ha.

Our Place and Selena Gomez team up (again)

Somebody sound the alarm: New Our Place color options just dropped, direct from the mind of Selena Gomez. It’s a collaboration so nice, they did it twice. If you’re not familiar, Gomez has her own cooking show on HBO, Selena + Chef in which she cooks with world-famous cooks in her own kitchen. Selena’s first collection with Our Place introduced two bright shades—Rosa and Azul. This new drop features the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and their mini variations in two new earthy tones—Cielo and Terra—with gold-brushed accents.

Ruggable goes on a beach vacation with Gray Malin

If you’ve been thinking about making the transition to washable rugs, but just can’t make up your mind, you’re in luck. Not only did we just drop our (brutally honest) review of Ruggable’s rugs, the brand just launched the ultimate summer vacation-themed collection featuring photos from, and graphics inspired by, the work of photographer Gray Malin. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, chances are high that you’ve seen his nature and travel photography somewhere without knowing it. Most known for his aerial beach photography, this collaboration will transport you to far-off locales and inject your abode with summer vibes.

Finally… a square dog bowl

Pet owners know that dogs often play with their food and paw around in their water bowl. If you’re constantly cleaning up rogue kibble or changing wet socks, may we introduce you to the simple (yet novel) idea of a square dog bowl? This set nestles perfectly into a corner, comes with a removable slow-feeder attachment and non-slip mats, and is made from 100% compostable materials.

A heating and cooling weighted eye mask

Listen, I was a big-time sleep mask hater until I found the right one for me. The X-factor? A weighted eye mask. If you’re interested in giving one a shot, Luna’s newly released mask is filled with weighted ceramic beads. The mask is designed to be warmed up in the microwave for toasty relaxation or popped in the freezer for a de-puffing and headache-mitigating cooling effect.

Extra gentle moisturizer for super-sensitive skin

As much as we all rejoice when the warm weather hits— summer can mean irritated, dry, and sunburned skin. Give your face some much-needed TLC with Tower28’s newest launch, SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream, which has received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance and includes four types of hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin-barrier boosting ceramides, and calming allantoin.

How is it almost July?

