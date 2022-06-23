The Coolest New Drops This Week, From All-Gender Undies to Skater Watches

It’s about to be the freakin’ weekend, y’all—and we know you’d rather be dry drunk, but at least you’re alive, since this weekend, it’s about to rain glitter and Jell-O shots all over your parade. Yep, it’s PRIDE WEEKEND in New York, and even if you’re not the type to party in the heat ‘till the break of dawn, we’ve got a very steezy, colorful group of product launches and wavy collabs that will make your upcoming summer activities even more festive.

Last week, we offered you some of the hyphiest items on the planet, including Balenciaga’s understated, unisex Pride ‘22 collection, a limited-edition David Bowie Monopoly set, and a pleasure-inducing vibrating ring from Zalo, which is the brand’s first toy designed for penis-owners (it’s fun for couple play, too). This week, we’re bringing you a whole host of new, must-have pieces to make you re-evaluate your June spending budget—looking at you, Urban Outfitters x True Religion. Get ready to covet the thick-pocketed jeans our teen selves were saving our entire allowance for, and don’t even get us started on Fiorucci’s new capsule collection that pays homage to the brand’s flagship NYC store on 59th street in Manhattan—the ultimate mecca for New York club kids, before Opening Ceremony was even an idea.

So make sure you’ve prepared your mind, body, and soul for a weekend of tunes, fashion, and all-out, boots-slay-the-house-down partying—because here come the hottest drops of the week.

Wrangler x Will Leather Goods

Giddy up, cowboy. If you’re looking for a travel bag you wish you knew how to quit, the Wrangler x Will Leather 75th Anniversary Cargo Pocket Traveler Bag is your new soulmate, partner. The classically Western canvas and leather bag is designed to look better with age—the two large front pockets are great for stashing toiletries, and the interior is lined with a plaid blanket material for extra pizzazz. Plus, it comes with a removable laptop sleeve and a convenient trolley sleeve for easy suitcase-stacking on longer trips.

Urban Outfitters x True Religion

In the words of the Messiah of the 00s, Fergie, there’s nothing better for accentuating those humps, yes, those lovely lady lumps, than the OG designer-denim brand, True Religion. But don’t worry, if you don’t remember the brand from its first moment in the spotlight, it’s never too late to hop on a re-burgeoning trend. Urban Outfitters has partnered with True Religion for an exclusive 10-piece collection that will ignite your nostalgia for the naughty aughts, including these contrast-stitched men’s cargo pants and dark wash, low-rise women’s bootcut jeans.

Ruggable x Monica Ahanonu

What do you get when you combine talented artist and illustrator Monica Ahanonu with Ruggable, the GOAT of affordable, washable rugs? Answer: An incredibly cheery and bright collaboration that breathes new life into drab rooms and outdoor spaces. The collection includes eight styles (for both indoors and outdoors), with punchy patterns inspired by details in nature, such as the curves of fruits and vegetables. Ahanonu created this collection while “thinking about how color in a space can affect people’s energy throughout the day, [and] believes that color and light can greatly affect one’s mood.”

Warm & Wonderful x J. Stark

For all you self-identifying black sheep out there, this tote is for you. You don’t fit in, and they wouldn’t understand. It’s not just a phase, dad—it’s a way of life! Whichever community you call “fam,” be it furries, your experimental theater club, or your straight edge crew, let us all be joined in the subtle head nod that is “being an outsider”. Display your alt pride with a new heavyweight cotton duck canvas tote from accessories brand J. Stark featuring Warm & Wonderful’s iconic “Black Sheep” pattern, which was popularized after Princess Di wore it in sweater form to express her discontent with the internal politics of the British royal family.

Tombolo Launches Shorts

Get ready to show off those gams in a riveting game of “hot dogs or legs?”—short-shorts edition! One of our favorite vacation-wear brands, Tombolo, has just launched a line of tailored shorts, which is a new category for the brand (it has offered soft terry cloth cabana shorts in the past as part of its matching sets). Tombolo was inspired by “the ones Jimmy Buffet wore in the seventies aboard his sailboat,” which make them ideal for eating a “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” after you’ve fully wasted away in “Margaritaville.” The Stowaway shorts are made from 97% cotton and 3% elastane for just the right amount of structure and stretch, and have a perfect 5.5-inch inseam that hits that perfect spot on the thigh. They are also available in four summer colors—Salt, Pepper, Navy, and Khaki.

Fiorucci Launches 59 Street Collection

Iconic Italian fashion house Fiorucci, famous for bringing European fashions to the U.S., has just released a limited-edition collection inspired by the brand’s flagship store on Manhattan’s 59th Street in the 70s. The glamorous purveyor of brightly colored disco duds was one referred to as the “daytime Studio 54” and attracted everyone from Andy Warhol to Madonna. The new collection pays homage to Fiorucci’s loud, all-over prints and baby angel logo tees, with the addition of modern loungewear and accessories, like this psychedelic bucket hat.

Parade Launches Gender-Expansive Basics

Known for its versatile cotton and mesh basics, undies brand Parade just launched a new collection of 10 classic styles that have been in development for nearly a year. The expanded line of gender-inclusive styles was updated and co-designed by members of Parade’s community in an effort to make styles that “continue to break the one-dimensional body narrative,” according to the brand. The line is made from sustainable fabric that’s ethically sourced from trees and upcycled cotton.

Nixon x Independent Truck Company

“Yo, that was the tightest backside 180 I’ve seen since Tony Hawk, man,” people will (probably) say when they see your new Nixon x Independent watch. Independent has been the #1 choice of professional skateboarders since 1978, providing skateboard trucks that allow skaters to shred, whether they’re just a little grom or they knew Jay Adams personally. The four limited-edition timepieces are some of Nixon’s most popular styles, re-imagined with subtle details and nods to the OG skate brand.

Pull out your fishnet bodysuit, paint your body rainbow, and get ready to dance your feet off this weekend, peeps!

