This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Taco Bell Crocs to Drake-Themed Pool Floats

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks, what with missing underwater billionaires, UFO crashes, and finding out that the government indeed does lie to us about aliens (we knew all along); so if you’re feeling like you’ve learned enough information for the month, we’re with you. We will officially be shutting our brains down over the upcoming four-day weekend for a much-needed reboot—but before we do, we’re giving you the lowdown on every sick new drop and collab that graced our feeds (and will be depleting our bank accounts) this week.

Before we take a trip down retail therapy lane (we don’t know how to get serotonin any other way), let’s remind you of last week’s drops, which included Huckberry’s yeehaw-meets-steampunk Crocs collab; new, Selena Gomez-approved colors of the cult-fave Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot; and some beachy washable rugs via Ruggable’s latest collection with photographer Gray Malin. There’s no lack of wavy, items dropping this week, including Taco Bell “Live Más” Crocs slides, a new line of “Hotline Bling”-themed pool accessories from Funboy, and A$AP TyY’s new capsule collection with Ksubi. Toss us a glizzy, we’re going in.

A$AP TyY links with denim brand Ksubi

Today, rapper (and member of the A$AP Mob) A$AP TyY released both his first EP XXXX and a nine-piece collection with Ksubi. TyY was “heavily involved in the conception and design of the capsule… and the spirit of the collaboration extends into the supporting content creation for the EP,” according to the brand. Ksubi even teamed up on the creative direction for TyY’s music video for “Purge,” where he can be seen rocking the collection.

FUNBOY’s official Hotline Bling Collection

Now is the perfect time to update your summer inflatables collection (and no, we don’t mean blow-up dolls). FUNBOY is one of our favorite pool float brands (check out its floating cabana bars). The brand just teamed up with Drake, our Canadian king, on a “Hotline Bling”-themed retro cellphone float and branded beach towel. That can only mean one thing…

Live más with Crocs and Taco Bell

Hot on the heels (get it?) of last week’s Huckberry collab, Crocs is making it easier than ever to display your dedication to “living más” from the ground up. If you’ve also been praying for a limited-edition Taco Bell slide to wear to every summer function, consider this your proof that god does exist.

Just Spices just launches the starter set

Looking for the perfect gift to bring to your next barbecue or housewarming? Just Spices’ starter set is filled with unique, recipe-driven spice blends that cover all the bases—from avocado topper to stir fry seasoning. Already quite popular overseas, this is the perfect way to try out Just Spices after launching stateside this year.

One-of-a-kind shorts made from upcycled fabric remnants

Nothing against Patagonia Baggies (they’re GOATed) but sometimes, you want to switch up your shorts to something a little more sophisticated…like linen perhaps? Alex Crane just dropped a bunch of two-tone linen shorts made from fabric remnants that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. Given linen’s naturally lightweight, breezy qualities, you might just have found your new go-to summer short (no, you don’t have to thank us).

Calling all egg sluts

The ultimate party hors d’oeuvre? Deviled eggs (fight me). If you’re the type to scoff at a jar of hardboiled eggs, keep scrolling pal—this is a safe place for egg lovers (like Edie Parker) who just dropped the ashtray we didn’t know we NEEDED.

Happy 4th!

