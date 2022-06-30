The 7 Coolest Drops This Week, From Dickies to David Bowie Barbie

Howdy! Is everybody ready to grab a red Solo cup, eat their weight in ‘tato salad, and (safely) light off a bunch of fireworks while a bald eagle soars overhead, screeching the Pledge of Allegiance, and Nick Cage repels from a Blackhawk helicopter down the Washington Monument to steal the Declaration of Independence?! No, just hot dogs and Nickelback on repeat? As long as there’s cold beer, we’re in!

Last week, we hand-delivered some of the raddest, most summertime-good-vibes drops this side of the Atlantic, including an extra-wavy Fiorucci bucket hat, some Flo Rida level low-low-low jeans from the OG luxury-denim brand True Religion x Urban Outfitters collaboration, and gender-expansive basics from the colorful, fits-everyone underwear brand Parade to celebrate Pride Month.

This week, we’re bringing you a tasty menu of exciting new releases, and the most exciting collabs we’ve yet to hear of. We’re talking extremely aesthetic sex drive gummies from Dame, a very niche—yet incredibly wearable—backyard barbecuing-themed collaboration between Dickies and Traeger, and last (but certainly not least), an impeccably styled David Bowie Barbie that has every iteration of ourselves internally screaming.

Before you unwrap that Bomb Pop and unwind for the holiday break, peruse some fun and funky drops and launches to make your weekend that much sweeter.

Dame launches gummies

Rec Room’s resident sexpert, Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp recently wrote about the launch of Dame’s new Desire Gummies which are designed “to significantly improve mood, anxiety, and stress after four weeks of daily use [and to] decrease stress, a factor which can directly impact connectivity and sexual satisfaction,” according to the brand. “They’re also giving us Flintstones chewable vitamins nostalgia in the best way,” Knapp writes. The lineup of key ingredients includes ashwagandha (to manage stress and improves mood), L-theanine (to promote relaxation), mucuna (a building block of dopamine, a.k.a. the pleasure neurotransmitter) and shatavari (which balances female hormones related to depression and burnout). Sign us up—it can’t hurt.

Nike’s Oneonta Be True

If Nike’s Space Hippie fell in love with the Teva sandal across the street, they would make sweet, sweet love and birth an Oneonta Be True. Colorful adjustable straps and a heel toggle allow for a customized, comfortable fit, and they come with an ombre carabiner, perfect for hitting the trail or hanging your Supreme x Bang & Olufson Speaker off your handlebars. They’re embroidered with the words “Be True,” and were designed to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Smoko’s pool floaties

If you have a pool, or live near ANY body of water (ocean, stream, swimming hole, abandoned dunk tank) I highly suggest upping the general mood by bringing out some whimsical inflatables. Even Rat Snitch Brian The Good Time Ruiner will have a hard time fighting the instant joy brought on by SMOKO’s cute new smiling Tayto Potato and Boba Tea pool floats. They are made of soft PVC, and are nearly 5.5 feet long.

La Colombe

Whether you’re a diehard hot coffee drinker or you love sucking down cold brew, La Colombe has a chic summer bundle for everyone. You get to pick your choice of drinkware: a retro, can-shaped glass printed with flowers or a classic sky-blue diner mug for sipping in style. Then, you get to choose your preferred grind for the brand’s medium-roast Summer Haze blend, which features seasonal notes of chocolate mousse, red sangria, and lemon sorbet.

Dickies x Traeger

Dude, do you ever feel like sk8er bros just don’t get your passion for slow-cooked meats? Maybe now you can entice them with some hyphy gear, because we all know skating is about the look, the vibe, and the soul—just like backyard BBQ-ing. Enter: the new Ultimate Grilling Collection from Dickies and Traeger, the leader in wood-pellet grills. The Ultimate Grilling shorts and shirts are outfitted with tons of pockets and holsters for all your grilling tools—plus they’re made with Repel Pro stain-resistant fabric with cooling Temp-iQ tech so you stay cool in front of the flames, but look hot cooking.

Barbie… as David Bowie

When the email announcing this absolutely iconic partnership appeared in my inbox, I audibly gasped. This is what I had been waiting my entire life for, I just hadn’t realized it. In honor of the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s album Hunky Dory, the brand just released its second, limited-edition Barbie as David Bowie Doll. It comes fully dressed in an authentic replica of the powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the “Life On Mars?” music video, and if they made it in a matching size for me, I would have already bought it.

B. Thom x Crocs x Stance Collaboration

B. Thom Stevenson is a multi-concentrational artist who is also a decade-long Croc lover. (So are we.) When high-quality sock brand Stance tasked him with creating a design to collaborate with Crocs, Stevenson created a high-contrast floral inspired by the organic floral patterns on his grandmother’s quilts. The artist said he designed them, “as a plein air painters tool—a message that the studio isn’t just four walls and a roof, it’s a STATE OF MIND.” He also designed a set of funky, yet functional jibbitz, and of course coordinating Stance socks.

Crack one open, salute your shorts, and get ready for the three-day weekend, y’all!

