This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Casper’s Cooling Pillow to Caraway Pans

Greetings from Arrakis, the planet from the movie Dune (formerly known as New York City). Now that the sky is no longer post-apocalyptic orange, we’re drowning out the swirling thoughts of impending doom, aliens, and overdue student loans by diving into the plethora of this week’s totally hyphy drops. Aside from frantically purchasing air purifiers, we were drowning out the existential dread and getting a few extra dopamine hits by shopping for all the sickest new merch to grace our feeds this week—because if you can’t go outside, you might as well order a new sex toy and some fancy cookware to entertain yourself in the great indoors.

While it seems like every cool brand had an exciting announcement this week, last week didn’t suck, either. Fancy Swedish sex toy company LELO debuted the DOT Cruise with “patented Cruise Control™ technology, [which] makes the unique pulsations constant during use” for intense orgasms, while Rick Owens and Champion teamed up for a collection of elevated sweats and Bokksu kicked off summer with the Okinawa Beach Party Box. This week, we’re keeping cool with Casper’s new pillow (complete with whatever the hell “Snow Technology” is), and blocking out the radioactive-pink sun with new shades from Warby Parker. Everyone grab an N-95 and let’s get ready to party like it’s 2020 again!

Brightland launches ‘Trellis’ vinegar

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Brightland‘s olive oils (shoutout Pizza Oil!) and vinegars, made at a family-run farm on California’s central coast. That’s why we’re particularly excited to try the brand’s newest Trellis red wine vinegar. Taking its name from the garden furniture that vines (or, if we’re in a 1990s teen rom com, your childhood crush) can be found climbing over, this new Brightland vinegar is made from vine-aged Muscadine, Norton, and Concord grapes. This vinegar is the brand’s first to be made outside of California and is double fermented by hand in Virginia by Brightland’s friends at Lindera Farms.

Parade teams up with ggggrimes

Just in time for Pride, Parade has released a limited-edition collection in collaboration with trans digital artist ggggrimes. The Y2K-inspired prints “aim to highlight the joyous and free worlds that every queer person deserves,” and come in new gender-neutral cuts, including playsuits and gender-neutral thongs.

Alexis Sablone debuts new signature Converse skate shoe

Skaters, assemble! Converse CONS team rider and multidisciplinary artist Alexis Sablone meticulously designed the new AS-1 Pro skate shoe to “create a cupsole performance shoe unlike any that have come before.” In addition to having “an innovative coring system [that] puts you closer to the board, and distributes impact protection beyond the sockliner,” the AS-1 has a retro feel, inspired by 80s basketball shoes, with a 90s-inspired cupsole.

Great Jones and Character collab to show their love for pegging (not that kind)

Finally, someone is helping us achieve the whimsical, perfectly-lived-in, fully functional apartment-sized kitchen that we always see on sitcoms (but never thought was a reality). Yes, you can cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner or throw a clambake in your 400-square foot apartment—now that everything is organized in plain sight, thanks to Great Jones and Character’s Pegboard set. It comes in five colors (which can be mixed and matched), with six hooks, two magnets, hanging hardware, and a how-to guide.

Warby Parker’s new selection of summer sunnies

Part deux of Warby Parker’s summer collection just dropped, and now every new frame (the first drop launched April 4) is available for purchase. The newest styles are inspired by “70s vacation culture, outdoor exploration, and classic coastal retreats,” and—like nearly all Warby Parker frames—are much more timeless than trendy.

Caraway enlists Tan France’s style advice for new monochrome collection

Caraway’s non-stick cookware has reached cult status for a reason—it performs like a dream and looks like a million bucks. When VICE writer Mary-Frances Knapp, who reviewed Caraway’s fry pan, first laid eyes upon it, she thought, Now that’s the kind of pan my ancestors will fight over when I die. Ain’t that the truth. Now that Caraway has teamed up with Tan France of Queer Eye fame, you can snag a monochrome set inspired by the Netflix star and style guru in three new colorways.

Casper’s new pillow is ice cold

There’s no sweeter relief than flipping the pillow over to the cool side, and with Casper’s newest launch, you can feel that thrill all night long. The new Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology claims to give you more than 12 hours of cooler sleep, with a super-supportive foam and fiber pillow that features AirScape® Technology that helps circulate air and pull away heat from your neck and head.

See you next week, when hopefully the sun isn’t a giant pink ball of fire in the sky.

