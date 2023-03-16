This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Caviar Kits to All-Terrain Adidas

Wake up sleepy heads: It’s SLEEP WEEK! Yes, ‘tis the glorious seven days of the year where we talk about nothing but our happy place resting and relaxation. In the words of Ali Wong: “I don’t wanna lean in, okay? I wanna lie down.” With the Daylight Savings Time change behind us and Passover on the horizon (coming up April 5, to be exact), we are reclining while we eat, work, and vibe. So while we prepare for our Year of Rest and Relaxation with the best earplugs, mattresses, and sex pillows, let’s also get a little end-of-week motivation boost from the sickest launches and collaborations of the week.

Last week, we got a jumpstart on Summer Dreaming with Sonic Editions’ newest line of prints, including shots by legendary documentarian of vibes™ Slim Aarons, chilled out with Recess‘ new line of calming mocktail seltzers, and got ready for festival season with Helinox’s newest collaboration with Obey on some very steezy camping furniture. This week, the food collabs are incredibly high-brow—Huckberry ups its caviar game with an exclusive tasting experience, and McConnell’s teams up with Garrison Brothers Whiskey on a limited-edition whiskey-praline ice cream that is definitely not for children. We’re also manifesting good weather and fresh vibes, checking out a spring release from Bokksu that celebrates sakura (cherry blossom) season, and a new scent from Diptyque that evokes—wait for it—paper.

Huckberry jumps on the caviar train

Start your caviar journey right here with Huckberry’s Exclusive Caviar Tasting Experience with Island Creek Oysters. It comes complete with three types of caviar: Siberian (which has a clean, refined flavor), Osetra (which has a delicate, subtle sweetness) and White Sturgeon (which is richly aromatic). The package comes with a caviar key for effortlessly opening tins, and a Uruguayan horn spoon for serving the caviar without tainting its flavor. Last—but certainly not least—you get a caviar tasting journal, so you can jot down your notes and become a connoisseur. Given that you get all of that for $250, when a single tin of caviar alone can run you between $90 to $500, we’d call that a major score.

Adidas rocks this hiking collaboration with National Geographic

Planning for a trip to a National Park? Get fully kitted in Adidas’ newest hiking-inspired collaboration, featuring photorealistic prints of different terrains and subtle yellow details that nod to National Geographic’s minimalist logo and tie the collection together. As part of Adidas’ Terrex outdoor gear collection, each piece is thoughtfully designed with function in mind, and made out of high-performance materials for taking on nature.

McConnell’s does whiskey on ice… cream with Garrison Brothers

In case you haven’t heard, Garrison Brothers is the oldest legal bourbon distillery in Texas, which means its White Oak barrel-aged whiskey is the perfect spicy balance to a sweet, creamy McConnell’s ice cream base mixed with salted caramel pralines. This is grown-up ice cream with a distinctly adult-friendly flavor, which means you can have an adult-sized portion.

Win the ‘coolest relative’ award at the Seder

We don’t know about you, but we haven’t been particularly interested in slime… until now. We are buying this absolutely bonkers Passover seder plate slime set under the guise that we’re giving it to a young relative, but we’re really going to spend the entire time entertaining ourselves with it (that’s ASMR, baby). Although some of the items are savory-dish-themed, all of the scents are sweet—because nobody wants a roasted shank bone-scented slime. Chag Sameach!

Spring has sprung at Bokksu

Even if you don’t get it together in time to visit the blooming cherry blossoms at your local botanical garden, you can still pretend like you did by celebrating the reason for the season with one of Bokksu’s Sakura boxes. The Japanese snack box delivery service has a kit for everyone, from ramen lovers to tea-pigs. We’re especially loving the Premium Sakura Snack Box, so we also have a little treat for after our nap.

Oh sheet: Diptyque’s newest scent is all about paper

We ain’t talkin’ money, honey. We’re talking about “L’Eau Papier eau de toilette,” Diptyque’s newest fragrance launch that has us cosplaying as a tortured artist, filling notebooks from the solitude of our makeshift WFH office dusty library. Seriously, the scent is “an abstract representation of musk, steamed rice, and blonde wood accords that evoke the scent of textured paper and ink, and mimosa to symbolize the creative impulse.” We shall be spritzing it on before our next solo coffee date, waiting for a mysterious stranger to ask us what we’re sketching.

OK, you can go back to bed now.

