The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Aesthetic Bakeware to Y2K Sunglasses

Not to get all Riddler daddy on your ass (can’t help it; just saw The Batman), but if February is the Tuesday of months, then March is most definitely Thursday—in other words, this is the first, albeit fickle, month of spring when we get a taste of warmer weather, less slush, and longer days (set those clocks forward this Sunday, Jabroni), and we’re getting ready to pull out our best linen button-down shirts, Birkenstocks, and trail shoes for a knee-slapping, plein-air-chilling good time. Luckily, this week’s drops, from highly grippable sneakers to breezy spring apparel, agree with us.

Last week’s drops brought us Harley Davidson merch and sakura season snack boxes, and this week’s bounty is packed with just as many engine-revving, juicy serotonin-boosters in kitchen staples, home decor, apparel, and more. We’re cleaning our apartments with non-clunky vacuums, and waxing Y2K-nostalgic with Paris Hilton’s latest sunglasses collaboration. We’re popping our sweet treats into your homemade wicker basket with aesthetic bakeware from Great Jones, and taking home tie-dye T-shirts from Smiley x Lee. Whether you’re actively on the hunt for a new spring vacation ‘fit, or just looking for a treat that will mentally transport you to Italy, the best drops and launches of the week await you with an extra dose of “I’ll have another Aperol spritz, please.”

Great Jones’ raspberry sheet pans

As one of our favorite aesthetic cookware brands, we know we can rely on Great Jones to give otherwise bland kitchen essentials such as baking sheets a little extra oomph in their design. The brand’s best-selling raspberry-colored set is finally back in stock—and they’re already going fast. Just think of how good they’ll look beneath your oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

Drift’s affordable fancy candles

We don’t mind labels on candles when they’re as intricate as Diptyque’s designs, but there’s something so gratifying about being able to repurpose an empty candle vessel as a planter or drinking glass. Drift’s new candles come in a matte-black ceramic vessel, and their ingredients are all chemical-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and non-GMO. There’s a total of six scents to choose from, but our favorites include grove, teak, and a nostalgic amber that’s designed to smell like “[the] golden moments after a fresh rain storm.”

Lee x Smiley

Before emojis, there was Smiley—and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic design, Lee has collaborated with Smiley on a limited-edition lifestyle collection. “[It brings] to life the original Smiley campaign, ‘Take the Time to Smile,’” explained Lee in a press release, “[and] the curated capsule blends iconic Lee silhouettes and Smiley cheer for a feel-good vibe.”

Levoit’s new cordless vacuum

Levoit makes some of the best air purifiers for getting us through West Coast fire season, and now the brand has applied its cleaning expertise to the creation of the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which uses “dynamic power control technology” to detect the size of debris and fluff on your floor, and adjust the sucking power automatically so you get more run time (40 minutes) on this cordless genie. Not only is it half the price of a Dyson, but it takes up next to no space in smaller apartments with its svelte design.

Paris Hilton x Quay

Paris Hilton’s Y2K-inspired sunglasses collab with Quay makes us feel like we’re sipping a Vanilla Coke circa 2004, binging Pimp My Ride, and debating whether or not to get zebra-print seats in our PT Cruiser. Hot.

Carne Bollente

The aesthetic of Carne Bollente’s apparel and home goods land somewhere between Jean Cocteau’s Villa Santo Sospir, and whatever the feeling is when you drink an ice cold glass of rosé on the beach before sunset. The Parisian brand is also dedicated to creating wares that help “make our society more sex positive, inclusive, and queer friendly,” and its latest offering of blankets, loungewear, and summertime button-downs are a beautiful homage to that ethos.

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Shoes

The latest trail-inspired shoe from Reebok looks as if it were made from an actual relief map thanks to its intricate, wavy stitching—but it’s actually made from high-quality, recycled materials. It also has angled lugs to help ease ascents and descents on your hikes, and elastic laces with an easy-to-use toggle. Wear ‘em on the Sunday hike, or on the proverbial “hike” to the bar down the street.

