This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Dickies to Peeps Protein Powder

Spring means the onset of (gradually) nicer weather that doesn’t make you want to cry, the onset of alfresco aperitivo season, and, of course, tons of epic product launches. Sure, it’s still chilly (where we’re sitting, anyway), but this week’s coolest collaborations and sickest drops will lift your spirits and make for an epic solstice.

Last week, we got bad and boujee with Huckberry’s exclusive caviar tasting

experience and McConnell’s ice cream’s whiskey and pecan praline ice cream in collaboration with Garrison Brothers. This week, our main course is Australian skater Jake Hayes’ collection for Dickies and Quince’s fresh new kicks. For dessert, we’re washing down Magnolia Bakery’s banana

pudding-inspired cookies with a guzzle of Olipop’s shockingly-delicious banana cream probiotic soda (yeah, lots of bananas this week) while we peruse Sonic Editions’ latest drop of iconic photographs.

A pro-skater-designed collection from Dickies

Dickies Skate Team member Jake Hayes is most known for winning Australian Skater of the Year in 2016 (and holding the world record for highest ollie!). Accolades aside, however, he’s also known for his laid-back personal style, one that channels the cool appeal of 90s streetwear. Naturally, his taste heavily influenced this capsule collection, which blends workwear and streetwear in a way that’s both retro and modern. Soft, washed cotton, embroidered details, and corduroy accents tie the whole collection together.

Quince’s new cotton sneakers

We’re big fans of Quince’s affordable luxury goods, and are stoked about its newest release—the Eco Cotton Canvas Everyday Sneakers. On top of being the platonic ideal of a canvas sneaker, the Everyday Sneaker is unisex, comes in black or white, and contains memory foam insoles with arch support. As with all of Quince’s products, these kicks are also made in factories that have received BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certification, which ensures fair and equitable working conditions, with GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton.

Pablo Picasso in his studio

Sonic Editions continually serves up incredible limited-edition photography prints, and this week is no exception. The site just released a series of iconic photos that show the great Picasso in his home studio and behind the scenes.

Peeps-flavored protein powder

Yes, you read that right. Finally our prayers have been answered! You can now ingest the flavor of your favorite Easter treat, marshmallow Peeps, right before your workout with Bodytech’s new Peeps-flavored whey protein isolate, in classic and chocolate marshmallow flavors. (When it comes to eating actual Peeps before you work out… well, go for it, we’re not stopping you).

Magnolia Bakery launches banana pudding-inspired cookies

Even if you’ve never visited the NYC institution that is Magnolia Bakery, chances are you’ve heard about its legendary banana pudding. Forget cupcakes—the pudd’ is where it’s at, and now you can experience a little taste of the village anywhere with the bakery’s new banana pudding cookies. Available in three flavors—classic vanilla, chocolate chunk, and confetti—these cookies are made with real bananas and hunks of wafer cookies just like the OG.

Olipop’s banana cream prebiotic soda is here for good

Wait… don’t go! We promise banana cream soda is actually delicious, and we wouldn’t lie to you! Seriously, VICE writer Angel Kilmister can’t get enough of the (surprisingly good-for-you) stuff that started as a limited-edition Minions collab, and is finally here to stay. The carbonated flavor is a creamy blend of vanilla and sweet banana, reminiscent of banana cream pie and packed with gut-friendly ingredients, and it slaps.

While we wait for spring to set in, don’t forget to grab an umbrella!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.