This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Brooklinen to New Balance x Parks Project

No need to worry, pals—today’s edition of the week’s coolest drops is all treats, no tricks. But we’re here to remind you to keep your eyes peeled and to stay on high alert for any funny business this weekend (before you get scammed or scratch your head over a very weird new product launch, don’t forget it’s April Fool’s). So before any chaos (or corporate pranks) ensue, let’s relish in the abundance of truly tantalizing new product launches that blessed our feed this week.

Last week, we nearly turned into a raucous group of gentleminions and practically started speaking Minionese over all the insane banana-themed launches, including banana-cream-flavored prebiotic soda from Olipop and Magnolia Bakery’s infamous banana pudding that’s now available in cookie form. This week, we’re gearing up for sunshine and rising temps with Brooklinen’s latest bright checkerboard towels and robes, casual linen duds from Alex Crane, and the much-anticipated seasonal debut of Partner’s Coffee’s Rockaway Cold Brew pouches. So slather on some SPF, check your weather app, and relish in the fact that it’s finally spring.

Brooklinen’s sold-out checkerboard towels and robes are back

Skrrt! Finally, Brooklinen’s Instagram-worthy checkerboard towels and robes are back after selling out in less than a week at this time last year. Whether you live in a place where it’s warm year-round or just want to add some sunshine to your sad, windowless bathroom, these 100% Turkish cotton towels and robes are made for use indoors and out, so you can go from beach, to resort, to lounging in front of the A/C.

Upcycled New Balance sneakers from Parks Project

Get in some much needed retail therapy while simultaneously giving Mama Earth a break. Parks Project’s newest collaboration with New Balance features a very fresh set of unisex upcycled kicks, “keep-you-cool” tees, recycled nylon utility pants, and a packable anorak made to get you movin’ and groovin’ in the great outdoors.

Linen is for the boys

If you’re about to embark on a bunch of travel—destination weddings, bachelor parties, baby showers; it can be hard to look cool without getting totally overheated in warm-weather climates. The answer: Linen. Alex Crane’s newest three-piece collection of effortless linen pants, shorts, and a button-down shirt are your best bet for looking stylish without sweating your [redacted] off once temps start to rise.

Need a hand?

We pretty much froth over everything the wacky minds at DADA think up, including the brand’s newest release—”I Wanna-Hold-Your” Napkin Ring Set. It would make a perfect gift for your mom (Mother’s Day isn’t that far off), your friends that just moved into a new spot, or even a birthday; who wouldn’t want four gold hand napkin rings that will definitely spark interesting dinner table conversations?

Whimsical glassware for impressing frenemies

While we love to shop at Coming Soon (see above) sometimes we just have to add their lovely wares to our saved folder and pray for a sale (we’re broke!). Thank god for Sprezz—a new woman-owned brand of fantastical glassware that is intended to be used 365 days a year. Similar handmade glassware can go for upwards of $50 per glass, but a set of four Whimsical Tumblers from Sprezz will only run you $100.

Fun Factory’s new colorful vibrating wand

Touted as “the world’s first weighted rumble wand,” Fun Factory’s new VIM device offers “an industry-first weighted motor that delivers rumbly vibration at any speed, including the gentlest,” which is great for those sensitive to vibrations. Not only is it 50% quieter than the leading wand vibrator, it’s also 32% lighter, because you don’t want your arm getting tired before you reach climax.

Hoka takes on hiking with Bodega

Huzzah! Our god truly is an awesome god, and he rains Hoka x Bodega kicks down from heaven above. Seriously… who answered our prayers? Two of our all-time favorite brands have finally collaborated on two ultra-hyphy hiking styles in both high- and low-top styles. The dusty colors are inspired by desert landscapes and are perfect for urban spelunking, exploring National Parks, or even waiting in line at Supreme.

Cold brew season is upon us

Iced coffee drinkers, rejoice! Finally, lurk season is here—when hemlines rise and coffee shops buzz with sweaty singles looking for a match, or just a cold brew to survive those rooftop-party hangovers. Partners Coffee just re-introduced its fan-favorite Rockaway Cold Brew Pouches so you don’t have to brave crowded coffee spots—you can easily brew super-smooth cold brew coffee overnight in your fridge.

KEEN takes defense against forest fires with Smokey Bear

Pretty much the G.O.A.T of gorpcore, KEEN just launched its classic Newport Retro style in two new colorways, featuring everyone’s favorite forest hero, Smokey Bear. In addition to looking rad as hell on the trails, you’ll also be helping those forests thrive for decades to come, as a portion of sales will be donated to national wildfire prevention education programs. Nearly 90% of wildfires are caused by humans, which means nine out of 10 wildfires are preventable. Do your part and remember (although how could you forget?): “only you can prevent forest fires”.

Happy almost 420!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.