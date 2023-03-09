This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Liquid Death to OBEY x Helinox

[Air horn blares] Who’s ready for March Madness? To be clear, by “madness” we mean the absolute obliteration of our wintertime sads because it’s almost spring (woot woot!). Let’s celebrate the fact that the sun has been setting after 6 p.m. and that the time to once again live life in a bucket hat is nigh.

We’re celebrating the temp spike with a little retail therapy (what other kind even is there?) because there’s nothing better than a double dose of serotonin (one when you click “buy now;” another when you get that “package delivered” notification) to start the weekend off on the right foot. Last week, we got hyphy with Fenty’s new vitamin-D infused floral lingerie, readied ourselves for al fresco pizza parties with Ooni’s latest pizza ovens, and celebrated the 25th anniversary of New Balance’s Flimby factory with some wavy 676s. This week, we’re switching our brains into #warmweathermode with exciting drink drops from Liquid Death and Recess, getting some inspo from Sonic Editions’ Summer Dreaming photo collection, and touching grass with Helinox’s new outdoor furniture collab. The mercury’s rising, so sit back, pop a cold one, and get ready for springtime shenanigans.

Sonic Edition’s new Summer Dreaming collection

We know summer’s still a few months away, but there’s nothing like re-zhuzhing your abode with some new art for the walls, especially when it’s with daydream-inducing prints of places we’d rather be from photographers like Slim Aarons and Peter Stackpole.

Liquid Death’s iced tea

If you haven’t heard, we’re pretty obsessed with Liquid Death (the water sommelier’s fave brand) and are straight up pumped to try the brand’s latest offering: iced tea. With flavors including on-brand names like “Grim Leafer,” “Armless Palmer,” and “Rest In Peach,” these teas are sure to “murder your thirst” just like OG Liquid Death, without hitting you with a heavy dose of caffeine or sugar. Each option contains only a microdose of caffeine and are sweetened with just a touch of agave. While this might sound like your grandma’s energy drink, at only 30 calories, you’ll get just the right boost (without bouncing off the walls).

Obey x Helinox

Get ready to make festival season, the beach, park hangs, anything in nature really even more enjoyable with a limited-edition collection of outdoor furniture from Helinox and Obey, the streetwear brand from famed graffiti artist Shepard Fairey. Have the most stylish campsite on the grounds with highly-transportable furniture featuring the brand’s legendary logo.

Recess launches zero-proof mixers

While we’ve started imbibing again, we have plenty of friends still riding the “Dry January” wave well into the spring months. With the sheer amount of bomb-ass mocktails and alcohol-free beer now on the market, who could blame them? Another alcohol-free option comes courtesy of Recess, which crafts tasty beverages that blend fun seltzer flavors with a focus on calming adaptogens. Recess’ new line of mocktails contain guayusa (a nootropic for a balanced boost), L-theanine, and lemon balm (to remain cool, calm and collected). Plus, when you’re ready for a cocktail with a bit of booze, you’ve got a perfectly balanced mixer on deck. Not to mention, it’s currently 20% off on Amazon with code 20ZEROPROOF and 10% off on Recess’ site with code MOCKTAIL.

Chamberlain Coffee x Osmo Coffee Salts

We’re a little ashamed to admit that we didn’t know adding salt to coffee was a thing, but according to one of our fave influencer-owned brands, Chamberlain Coffee, the trend is rapidly picking up speed. In collaboration with OSMO salt, Chamberlain Coffee has created three coffee-enhancing specialty salts in caramel, hazelnut, and cinnamon bun. Use them to rim coffee drinks (espresso martini, anyone?) or sprinkle atop coffee grounds to experiment with different flavor profiles.

Magic Spoon says spring break starts now

In the words of 112, “I need it ’cause you know that I’m a fiend (that’s right)…know what I mean, peaches and cream.” Thankfully, Magic Spoon shares our love for punchy springtime flavors, and has debuted a limited-edition set of spring break cereals—“Peaches and Cream” and “Strawberry Milkshake”. Get a four-pack of these seasonal flavors, with both flavors containing 12 to 13 grams of protein and only five net grams of carbs.

Now, let’s all hold hands and pray for sunshine.

