The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Designer Hoodies to Decadent Candles

It’s about that time of the week, people—it’s the Great Big TGIF Drops-to-Remember Event, which is significantly better than other, lesser promotional events. (Plus, we have better chowdah’.) Last week, we brought you a steamin’ hot plate of trippy puzzles, Rick Owens Chuck Taylors, and more delicious drops. This week, though, the drops are so good, they deserve an entire parking lot full of wacky, waving inflatable-arm tube men. We’re talking designer merch to make you the envy of the food court, rugs made from literal plants, and more luscious launches.

That’s why we put down our yerba mate, popped on our Swoveralls, and found the best new drops and collabs of the week, from burger-in-the-park scented candles (yes, actually) and NASA-themed aprons to cocktail-inspired shirts from one of our favorite brands and more. We’ve also included a handful of items that celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, so get ready to hop out of your sunny, floral-adorned bed, support some worthy causes, suck down some tart cherry performance concentrate, and slap on some all-natural SPF to prepare for the weekend ahead.

Videos by VICE

Panda Express x Phillip Lim

Without any context, when you hear about a fashion designer collaborating with a fast food chain, your first thought might be WTF? How does that even work? The answer: brilliantly. Designer Philip Lim has teamed up with food court favorite Panda Express to fight food insecurity in the AAPI community. All of the net proceeds from the sale of this limited-edition line of graphic, wavy T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baseball caps will benefit six different organizations focusing on food security. Not only that, supporters can donate directly to the collaboration’s GoFundMe page, to which Panda Express has kicked things off by donating $20,000.

Vera Bradley x Coleman

The term “glamping” might be old news by now, but the question remains: Must we really rough it when slumbering beneath the stars? No! Grab your portable outdoor speaker, your best camping chairs, and a groovy Vera Bradley x Coleman paisley tent, and break out the shroomies. And, for all the quilted bag devotees out there, you can now flaunt your Vera Bradley vibes anywhere from the campsite to the tailgate with a limited-edition, paisley-print soft cooler that can hold up to 28 cans.

Shake Shack x Apotheke

Possibly the most unexpected drop this week is a set of Shake Shack-inspired luxury candles by Apotheke. Yes, you read that right, and you might be thinking Burger candle? No thank you—but wait. It’s not just eau de bœuf. A lot of science and aromachology went into making the two surprising scents. Yes, the Burger in the Park candle actually has mid-notes of Shackburger, which they extracted using ScentTrek technology, but it is meant to evoke the entire experience of walking through Madison Square Park to procure a burger that they emulated, with notes of green grass, daffodil, magnolia, and tomato. A burger would be nothing without a complimentary shake and fries, which is where the other candle scent in this duo comes in, with a very warm vanilla (and somehow potato-y, in a good way) scent.

Brooklinen’s spring collection

Name a better feeling than getting into crisp, clean sheets at the end of a long day with the AC quietly humming as you drift off to dreamland in a field of imaginary wildflowers. That’s the vibe Brooklinen’s new spring pattern and colorways give. An extra punchy sheet set or duvet is the perfect way to give your bedroom a makeover without doing any heavy lifting. The collection is available in the brand’s classic, 270-thread-count, cooling percale fabric as well as their super-soft, 480-thread-count, cotton sateen sheets.

Hedley & Bennett x NASA

Do the good folks at Hedley & Bennett ever sleep? From collaborations with the Grateful Dead to Sesame Street, the brand keeps spoiling us with piping-hot apron collaborations, including a fresh drop with NASA on a series of aprons that are just begging to help you bake your space cakes while Cosmos: A Personal Voyage plays in the background.

Tombolo x Avec Drinks

The hits from permanent beach-club vacation brand Tombolo just keep coming. This week, they launched a collection with Avec, makers of fire, low-sugar cocktail mixers that taste just as satisfying sans alcohol. Designed in collaboration with artist Lydia Ortiz, the Hawaiian and cabana shirt styles feature embroidery depicting a cocktail being made with jalapeño and blood orange, one of their signature flavors. Makes us want a spicy marg, real bad.

Everyday Humans’s new SPF

If you’re not wearing sunscreen every single day, then explain [clap] to [clap] me [clap] why [clap] not. Yes, the sun warming your face and the tops of your shoulders after a long, cold winter feels *chef’s kiss*—but it’s also incredibly risky behavior, unless you are drippin’ in sun protection. Pro-planet, WOC- and AAPI-owned Everyday Humans just released a new hybrid sunscreen/primer/moisturizer/face oil that uses upcycled rose oil (it comes from discarded petals) to hydrate skin, yucca root extract with bisabolol to soothe inflammation, and desert sand verbena and jacob cactus for a clearer complexion.

UNIQLO x Theory SS22 Collection

Theory is the kind of minimalist, New York City label that makes us feel like a long-lost Olsen Twin, and it just launched a limited-edition collection with UNIQLO that delivers its signature nonchalance and timeless designs. Expect perfectly tailored basics, from men’s polo shirts to ultra-light shirt jackets, and the kinds of summertime, knee-grazing shorts that would make a Jurassic Park-era Laura Dern swoon.

Ruggable’s jute rugs

You know what jute rugs are, even if you don’t think you do—they’re made out of the fibers of the jute plant, which is what gives them that coveted, au natural texture and signature smoothness. Now, Ruggable—a.k.a. the folks behind the first machine-washable shag rug—have given the classic a vibey upgrade with patterned jute rugs in checkered print and Southwestern-inspired patterns.

Cheribundi launch

Since its creation in 1965, no one has really improved upon or offered a natural alternative to Gatorade, but Cheribundi has created two new beverage concentrates that harness the power of tart cherries, which are loaded with antioxidants that reduce inflammation, ease sore muscles, and boost immunity. The concentrates are offered in a pure version, which contains 40 tart cherries and is only 100 calories. The immunity pouch also contains ginger and vitamin C, and the sleep concentrate contains melatonin and magnesium, which are intended to be taken 20 minutes after waking and 20 minutes before bed, respectively.

Go on weekend warriors: Grab a spritz and make us proud.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.