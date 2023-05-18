This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Y2K Beats Earbuds to a Japanese Spa Kit

T-minus eight days until Memorial Day weekend, which marks the official start of summer and the wind-down of our seasonal depression (for at least a few months). If you’ve yet to stock up on sunscreen—do yourself a favor and secure some before spending the whole holiday weekend outside; trust us, that first sunburn of the season can be traumatizing if you’re not prepared. On top of getting your outdoor space ready to rumble (if you’re lucky enough to have one) and securing a new bathing suit for impressing everyone at the function, it’s about time to switch into warm-weather goblin mode where we do the bare minimum, wear the bare minimum, and imbibe as many spicy margaritas and hard seltzers as possible.

Last week was a pretty groovy week for drops. While we were drooling over the entire Seinfeld x Percival collab, we also got excited for beach days with friends atop Brooklinen’s newest artist series beach towels and prepared for the agony of summertime blisters with sustainable and super comfortable Merino wool bandaids from Woolaid. This week has a ton of exciting launches to ring in the best summer ever—from sick transparent Beats Studio Buds that remind us of 90s Gameboys and early 2000s iMac computers to a running collaboration between Roark and Ciele Athletics that makes us want to get lost in the woods. We’re also pretty hyped about Buck Mason’s new Carry-On linen suit that’s perfect for tossing in your weekender and looking effortlessly sharp at one of the dozens of weddings you’re invited to this summer.

Beats launch new transparent Studio Buds

If you aren’t nostalgic for the futuristic see-through tech of the late 90s and early 2000s, then you must be a boomer or a zoomer; when we first saw Beats’ new transparent Studio Buds+, we were instantly transported back to Christmas ‘99 and tearing open our brand new Gameboy Color. Simpler times.

A soothing bath soak and steam eye mask duo

We don’t know about you, but it can be hard for us to relax. We actually have to plan our wind-down time, or we’ll just continue stressing all weekend long. The easiest way to turn your bathroom into a mini spa is with My Kirei by KAO’s new Wellness Set which includes five Soothing Mineral Bath Soaks and five Soothing Steam Eye Masks. Scented with stress-relieving hinoki, the set honors the Japanese tradition of soaking in an onsen (aka: hot springs).

A linen “carry-on” suit for all those summer weddings

Unless it’s black tie, the way to roll up to a summer wedding—especially in a hot locale—is in a linen suit. You’ll stay cool, say IDGAF to wrinkles, and be best dressed in the crowd. Buck Mason’s new linen suit is ready to go with you to all of the summer functions that are a little fancier, dress code-wise, than your regular weekend jorts.

Prada, eat your heart out…

You know those classic, sporty nylon Prada backpacks, totes, and weekenders you’ve been eyeing for a while, but just can’t justify buying? You’re in luck, my dude: Quince just dropped Revive—a new collection of nylon bags that not only cost a fraction of the price of Prada (with the same understated look) but are also made from recycled water bottles.

Finally a non-slip cutting board for safe chopping

We’re big fans of Material Kitchen’s Aperitivo Set and are pumped to try its new Grippy reBoard, made from recycled kitchen scraps and renewable sugarcane. Four silicone corner covers make it so you can take a cleaver to anything and work out your aggressions on some root vegetables.

A Velveeta chocolate collab? Ya, you read that right…

We’re a little afraid of (but must also try) Compartés and Velveeta’s new TruffVels immediately. If we weren’t already obsessed with Compartés wild flavor pairings, we’d expect these to be absolutely foul, but the chocolatier has never let us down before—so here’s hoping the shell pasta-shaped sweet white chocolate and Velveeta truffles are the new cronut.

Balmuda launches The Brew

After six years of design and development, Balmuda’s The Brew coffee machine is finally here. Considering we believe the brand’s high-tech toaster should win a Nobel Prize, hopes are freakishly high for the new pro-grade drip coffee machine. It has three brewing modes—regular, strong, and iced, and is barely over 5 inches wide (so it won’t crowd your countertop).

A running collab for getting lost in the woods

Two super rad brands have come together in the name of trail running, and it’s making us actually excited to run for the first time in a while. A partnership between Ciele Athletics and Roark’s Run Amok collection, the kit includes two technical running shorts, a tee made from DriRelease jersey knit (a moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric that dries four times faster than cotton), a bucket hat, and a cap for getting back into nature and surviving the elements.

Have we decided what the official beverage of the summer is yet?

