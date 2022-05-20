The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Cabana Shirts to ‘Top Gun’ Jackets

It’s the final countdown! T-minus ten days until Memorial Day, the official start to summer, when drinks never stop flowing and the sun is always shining. On the flipside, there are only so many days left to prepare for the inaugural summer kick-off, so we’ve gathered the hottest launches and collaborations dropping this week to help you mentally and physically prepare for MDW.

Last week, we summoned forth some unexpected collaborations, like paisley Vera Bradley x Coleman camping supplies, a Shake Shack-inspired candle, and a bunch of other juicy dropperonis. This week, the launches are even bigger, the collabs even hyphy-er, so buckle up and get ready for this week’s list of ultra-wavy, horny, and colorful drops.

Videos by VICE

Two of the most iconic brands to epitomize counterculture style, Dr. Martens and blink-and-it’s-sold-out streetwear empire Supreme have released an almost too on-the-nose footwear collaboration. Also, Lovers debuted new grinding toys for gettin’ jiggy with it, Great Jones teamed up with chef Molly Baz on limited-edition modernist Dutch ovens, and Birkenstock collaborated with Korean brand Arder Error. So grab a cat-themed gift box from Bokksu, fill up your fancy Coleman 1900 cooler, and ride the delicious drops wave all the way in, brudda.

Molly Baz x Great Jones

Molly Baz, the bubbly chef, Bon Appétit alum, and author of Cook This Book, has teamed up with stunningly attractive cookware brand Great Jones for a limited-edition collab graphic-print Dutch oven. “There is no kitchen tool more important to me than a Dutch oven, and who better to collaborate with on my very own Dutch oven than the chicest company out there,” remarked Baz. The collection includes the Dutchess, a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch in Yves Klein blue with a Mondrian-esque geometric pattern, and the Dutch Baby, a 3.5-quart mini Dutch oven in a corresponding mustard yellow. The set is made-to-order and expected to ship by early June.

Adidas x Manchester United

Oi, oi, oi! If you’re a Red Devil, or just a football (soccer) fan looking for some fresh steeze, Adidas has launched their newest collection of Manchester United merch in retro, vibey patterns and prints, just in time for footy season. The pre-match jerseys and team-pride slides are ideal for those fanatics who dream of outfitting themselves head to toe in their team logo—while still looking like a streetwear king instead of a walking advertisement.

Caraway’s new colorways

This week, mini Martha Stewarts everywhere rejoiced! Internet-favorite colorful cookware brand Caraway launched its best-selling bakeware set in two new, punchy colors—Marigold and Sage. Caraway sells both a 5-piece and 11-piece set that will have you locked and loaded for whenever the next office birthday or charity bake sale rolls around. Of course, the bundles will save you some Cheddar, but all of the pieces are also available à la carte.

Lovers debuts new grinding toys

Like Ginuwine sang, “I’m looking for a partner/someone who knows how to ride/without even falling off.” Relatable, and it’s now even easier to get ridin’ with Lovers‘ new grinding toys. These hands-free happy humpers are gaining in popularity, and for good reason. They help people get their rocks off in a way that feels like the very first time. The brand’s resident sexpert, sexologist Marla Renee Stewart, remarked that “grinders are trending right now because they are great for all genitals and can be used during solo play or on a partner (or two!) for some intimate and close contact.”

Ader Error x Birkenstock

Korean fashion brand Ader Error has recreated four classic Birkenstock styles “signifying the passion of youth” that take inspiration from winter sports. Certain styles feature a special tech closure sourced from Switzerland that adds a nice chunky detail and provides a satisfying ASMR click.

Coleman’s 1900 Collection

Close your eyes, and drift off to Nairobi at the turn of the century. Meryl Streep is there, and, oh, look, Robert Redford. Nevermind, that’s just the plot of Out of Africa, but it did have some seriously glamorous safari scenes which you can now make a reality. Trusted camping brand Coleman just debuted a, dare we say, sexy line of re-imagined classics from their archive. The collection melds timeless style with modern durability that will transform any backyard into a luxe Great Gatsby-era shindig.

Bokksu’s new curated boxes

Gift baskets get a bad rap, but they no longer have to be a wicker basket filled with the fruit of the month or jars of preserves that will sit in your pantry for the next 10 years. Enter Bokksu. For those unfamiliar with the Japanese subscription box company, it offers a curated selection of snacks and sweets in beautiful packaging that is sure to delight. The brand just launched five brand-new themes that make gift-giving even easier and more personal including treats inspired by cats, premium tea assortments, and savory umami boxes.

Tombolo’s Lobster Boil cabana set

The warm-weather wardrobe for every too-cool-for-school creative, Tombolo, has done it again. The designers read our minds (and probably our diaries) with their newest release of a terry cloth cabana set, aptly named “Shell or High Water” that we will be wearing all summer long. They clearly share our love for crustaceans and Nantucket-resident cosplay.

Ostrichpillow’s new eye mask

Headache sufferers and hungover people of the world, rejoice! Ostrichpillow has reinvented the wheel once more with its Hot & Cold Eye Mask. It’s filled with non-toxic clay beads that hold hot or cold temps while applying just the right amount of pressure to soothe your tired eyes and alleviate migraines.

Alpha Industries x Top Gun

The undeniably original MA-1 flight jacket that put Alpha Industries on the map was originally contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense over 50 years ago, and is being relaunched (and re-celebrated) in conjunction with the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick.

Swoveralls’ Rainbow Pride launch

Looking for something comfortable, cute, and completely rainbow for Pride? Well, thank your lucky stars because Swoveralls‘ newest launch is the rainbow tie-dye overalls you never knew you needed. The hybrid overalls/sweatpants are made from a stretchy cotton sweatpant material, feature a secret stash pocket, and run from size XXS to 4XL. The limited-edition overalls were also created in partnership with The Phluid Phoundation, a nonprofit advocating for at-risk youths of the LGBTQIA+ community, and supporting trans-led organizations and homeless queer youth at a global and grassroots level.

Rip open that box of Japanese snacks, crack open a cold one and turn on the game—let the weekend commence!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.