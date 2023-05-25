This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird to Shroom Merch

Are we all remaining calm? Are we able to contain our excitement for the long weekend and muster enough energy and focus to get through the remaining 30 or so hours left until summer’s hard launch? With enough caffeine and the right ambiance, we can do anything. If you’re starting to mentally check out of those Slack channels, why not peruse a few of this week’s most hyphy drops for a little serotonin boost to get you through those last few meetings and emails? It’s basically what we do all day, every day.

Before we get to the goods, let’s reminisce on last week’s abundance of things we’re lusting after, like Compartés and Velveeta’s mind-boggling, cheesy, shell-shaped chocolate truffles; Beats’ new extremely Y2K transparent Studio Buds +; and Balmuda’s (of sexy toaster fame) new Brew coffee machine—just to name a few. This week, the new releases are so exciting, we’re seriously getting butterflies thinking about… Dyson’s newest robot vacuum launch. Does that make us old? Whatever, because we’re also pumped about Krost’s new mushroom basketball shorts that we want in every color, and The Arrivals’ futuristic high-performance 3D-printed glasses made in collaboration with Scandinavian eyewear brand Kmoshon. We’re gearing up for a totally indie sleaze summer—crack a PBR, pull on those jorts and let’s hit it.

Finally, a Dyson robot vacuum (there is a god)

Not sure if it’s just us and our Roomba-filled memories, but we’ve wanted a robot vacuum since we were 13 years old, and we’re no longer afraid to admit it. Can you imagine owning a literal robot that “remembers where it’s been [and] sees where it needs to clean”? Mix that together with Dyson’s reputation for top-tier vacuums and it’s clear the future is now, y’all. Yes, it’s quite expensive, but we do have pets that shed a lot, so this could be a huge game-changer. This baddie can tackle all types of flooring (without missing corners) and can travel under furniture and over steps (under 21 millimeters) so it won’t get stuck in one room. Basically, the only thing it can’t do is get up and walk downstairs.

Our Place wants to get you grilling (even if you don’t have outdoor space)

Just because you don’t have room for a Big Green Egg doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all of the grillin’ n chillin’ action. Thanks to the cookware kings at Our Place, maker of the viral Always Pan, we can now enjoy grilled corn, peaches, steaks, and veggies (we’re hungry) without the hassle of charcoal or cleaning the grill—courtesy of the brand’s new Cast Iron Hot Grill. Not only is it preseasoned and free of toxins, but it also works in tandem with Our Place’s Cast Iron Perfect Pot, so you can up your bread-baking game and more.

The Arrivals’ new shades will automatically make you 20% cooler

Slap on the 2023 version of 80s après-ski sunglasses with The Arrivals’ new collaboration with performance-eyewear brand Kmoshon and you’ll be breaking necks and collecting digits. These 3D-printed glasses are giving us major Oakley X-treme Sports vibes, which is fitting, considering their nylon polymer frame is incredibly lightweight and hard to break.

Hell ya, more sick mushroom merch

Whether you’re a fan of morels and chanterelles (or the more magical kind of mushrooms—put us down for both), we all love some mushroom merch, Am I right? What is it about fungi that make us want to not just decorate our house with it, but also rock it head to toe? Whatever the reason, we can’t stop buying mushroom merch, and Krost’s new line of shroom-inspired fits goes hard, from the hoodie to the bowling shirt.

Phoebe Bridgers blesses Catbird with a collab

We, too, have emotional motion sickness, and like Phoebe Bridgers, just want to go home—which is, fittingly, the name of a little pearl UFO pendant the signer designed with Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Catbird. Perfect for Bridgers fans, all of the pieces in the new collaborative line are inspired by Bridger’s music and lyrics. Even better, the collaboration isn’t just about selling some inspired jewelry, but also trying to do a bit of good; in honor of the collaboration, Catbird and Bridgers have donated $25,000 to The National Center for Transgender Equality “to support their critical work in policy change to advance transgender equality.”

Caraway launched linens (and now you can match your cookware)

Finally, we can let our freak flag fly and cook (almost) in the nude, with only Caraway’s new linen apron to protect our goodies and bits. Is there any joy purer than preparing a meal in the buff, all while matching your pots and pans? Caraway’s aesthetic cookware and bakeware is already jazzing up our kitchens, and now, the brand is launching a line of linens. Don’t forget to check out the oven mitts and kitchen towels (so you can impress people with your… uh, coordinated kitchen).

Anyone else tingling thinking about that first super-ripe summer tomato? Drool.

