The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Balenciaga x Adidas to West Elm

Hi-diddly-ho, neighborinos! Welcome to Friday, when—as you very well know—we wrangle up the tightest drops, launches, and collabs of the week.

We’re only a few short hours away from the official, unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend! (BTW, if you’re looking for seriously sick savings on the best MDW sales, we’ve got you covered.) That means a long weekend full of chillin’, grillin’, and knocking back several dozen cold ones while we try to forget that we’ll be back at work on Tuesday morning.

Until then, though, we’re here to serve you one thing, and one thing only: DROPS. Last week, we brought you a dope collab between Dr. Martens and Supreme, new grinding toys for gettin’ jiggy with it, a Molly Baz x Great Jones line of limited-edition modernist Dutch ovens, and more drool-worthy launches. This week, we’re bringing the fire with new Balenciaga x Adidas kicks, West Elm planters to finally get you started on your New Year’s resolution garden (RIP), delicious canned matcha for helping you (actually) get shit done this weekend, and more dope drops for your consideration. Enjoy, friends, and na zdraví!

Uniqlo’s team up with Marni

Marni is the master fashion house of print-mixing and oversized silhouettes, and Marni for Uniqlo has arrived with plenty of vibrantly colored pieces that will transform your basic summer wardrobe into a carnival of bold shapes and graphic prints—but don’t sleep on this collaboration; some pieces have already sold out, and the rest are sure to fly off the proverbial shelves.

The heavily hyped Balenciaga x Adidas collab

The era of wild collabs is going strong, and hypebeasts can maximize their swag by rocking two uber-popular brands at once. Mix the outrageous sole of the now-classic Balenciaga triple S sneaker with the timeless Adidas three-stripe, and you get an in-your-face showstopper.

Ghia’s new chocolate-hazelnut spread

Our sweet teeth are tingling at the thought of a tasty spoonful of Ghia’s newest product, Ghianduja, a playful take on Italian chocolate-hazelnut spread gianduja (although, of course, you’re probably more familiar with the brand name Nutella). Ghia’s new chocolate hazelnut condiment is a lighter take on Nutella—think a dip or chocolate fondue consistency—made with olive oil instead of the traditional palm oil, and with half the sugar.

Ivy Park x Stan Smith

The ideal shoe for going on hot-person walks is this Beyoncé-fied version of the classic Stan Smith sneaker, with a little extra height and a pointed toe that pairs as excellently with summer dresses as it does with activewear. Did we mention they have Velcro straps? Because we’re baby, and never want to tie our own shoes again.

Lee x The Hundreds

One of the original hype-inducing streetwear brands, The Hundreds, has teamed up with Lee for a capsule collection that is equal parts trendy and traditional. Subtle updates, like daisy-embroidered denim and fresh spins on archival graphics give these unisex pieces extra steeze.

Quiet Town x Alex Mill

This sustainable mashup is from two very stylish brands—Alex Mill, the essential uniform of downtown creatives, and Quiet Town, creator of the viral, colorful-translucent vinyl shower curtains. The brands have upcycled 200 pounds of shower curtain scraps into limited-edition versions of Alex Mill’s classic getaway bag, the Perfect Weekend Tote. There are two color options, but you must act fast, because only 65 bags were made in total.

West Elm’s Plant Kween collection

If you want to live out your summer gardening fantasies, but don’t have a green thumb, you must follow @plantkween. Non-binary horticultural honey Christopher Griffin has all the answers to your botanical woes, and has collaborated with West Elm on a line of pottery, plant stands, and an incredibly aesthetic gardening tool. According to Griffin, the collection is, “colorful, it’s playful, it’s everything you want for your plant fam, darling.”

Summery new Rimowa colorways

Hop off the jet and straight into La Dolce Vita with a very summer-y set of Rimowa luggage in “citron” and “lavande.” It’s almost as if you can close your eyes and imagine the scent of fresh lavender fields in Tuscany while you sip a glass of limoncello—bellissima! The original crafter of luxury polycarbonate suitcases, Rimowa, just dropped this Memorial Day capsule collection featuring three sizes from the lighter-weight essentials collection, plus a carry-on tote, iPhone cases, and some very wavy iridescent stickers.

Sunspel x David Shrigley

It’s always a fun and slightly unhinged time when the irreverent British artist David Shrigley lends his talents to apparel and decor (remember his NSFW salt and pepper shakers?), and this time he’s collaborated with Sunspel on a subtle yet cheeky summertime collection. Find us poolside in the shorts, right beside his cursed swan floaty.

Toro y Moi x Warby Parker

If the Y2K revival is underway and the indie sleaze revival has already come and gone, we could be due for the chillwave revival. Oh wait—chillwave never went away, as proven by the enduring, adoring fan base for Toro y Moi, who recently collab’d with Warby Parker for this succulent summer shades. Hiya, papaya.

Opening Ceremony’s Chinese cabana shirt collection

Iconic New York fashion house Opening Ceremony is having a stellar sale right now on men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, and this ultra-cool Chinese Hawaiian shirt is among the new drops that also happen to be marked-down, big time.

Worthy x Rhone

In celebration of Pride month, activewear brand Rhone and Olympian and activist Gus Kenworthy have teamed up to design a line of high-performance basics, including a sweat-wicking top and running shorts, and a tie-dye hoodie that comes in two color options that remind us of the ice cream truck. All proceeds will benefit The Worthy Foundation, which focuses on supporting LGBTQ+ communities.

Chamberlain Coffee x Swoon

A twist on the classic Arnold Palmer, matcha lovers will absolutely guzzle this tart, refreshing, earthy concoction. Swoon’s fresh-squeezed lemonade is sweetened with monkfruit, which makes it ideal for those with diabetes, keto-followers, or people who love a sweet summer bev but are just trying to cut down on sugar. Ultra-influencer Emma Chamberlain’s coffee brand uses ceremonial A-grade matcha, which provides a boost of energy without the jitters that can come with other comparably stimulating drinks. Each can contains 70 milligrams of caffeine, compared to the 90 found in an average cup of coffee.

What are you still doing here? Gear up and get out!

