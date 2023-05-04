This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Neon Away Bags to Taco Bell-Themed Bikes

May is one hella-stacked month. May the 4th be with you today—we’re using our Jedi powers to find the most out-of-this-galaxy product launches and collaborations that are a bigger surprise than “Luke, I am your father.” If Space isn’t your jam, then we’ll bet deals on suitcases, sneakers and puzzles (yes, you read that right) should send you into orbit.

On top of the godly golden elixir that is Brightland’s pizza oil, last week we were also dissecting Saucony sneakers grown from mushrooms, a beer-lovers snack box from Bokksu, just in time for this weekend’s drunchies, and a bunch of breezy garb from Percival and Todd Snyder to wear everywhere from the Kentucky Derby to a yacht rock show. This week we’re “Living Más” with an insane collaboration between State Bicycle Co. and Taco Bell, taking our at-home composting to the next level with Vitamix’s new high-tech FoodCycler, and getting ready for our big island-hopping Mediterranean getaway this summer (one can dream) with big, bright neon luggage from Away. Someone grab the salt, we’re taking shots.

You’re taking up composting as a new hobby

Have you been thinking about getting into composting? Do it—you know you want to feed the worms. Even if you’re interested in this type of waste recycling with a proper composting machine, if you live in a tiny space or city apartment, composting can be a huge commitment. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the new Vitamix’s Eco 5 FoodCycler. The machine grinds food waste into a fine, dry powder that’s more easily broken down when mixed with soil and reduces the volume of food waste by up to 90%. With a sleek design, all this composting power is designed to fit nicely on kitchen countertops without any problems.

Bring the chess-in-the-park-experience on the road

Oh, you don’t live in a super congested neighborhood filled with hypebeasts and influencers waiting in line for overpriced coffee and sold-out sneakers? Well, now you can turn any sidewalk into a thriving, trendy cafe with Café Kitsuné’s new capsule collaboration collection with outdoor furniture label Helinox. The collection includes a bright orange folding chair and a companion table set, which was designed with a surface that makes playing checkers or chess on the go easier than ever.

Fuck yeah: spring puzzle drop

We’ve already established that puzzles rock—don’t fight us. Never again do a puzzle of weird multi-color horses or Raggedy Ann dolls, especially when Ordinary Habit just dropped its spring puzzle bundle, comprised of three new 500-piece puzzles with bright, punchy artwork that you’ll want to frame display proudly.

Can a bicycle ever, truly “Live Más?”

It’s not just Taco Bell that wants you to Live Más, brochacho. State Bicycle Co.’s new collab with the fast-food chain is designed to douse your cycling kit in Diablo sauce. From on-bike accessories—like co-branded handlebar grips and bags—to Taco Bell-themed merch and cycling jerseys, the items in this collab will ensure you look better than a freshly-prepared Crunchwrap Supreme at 3 a.m.

You won’t lose this luggage on the tarmac

Finally! Just in time for summer’s upcoming slate of EDM festivals, Away’s new Neon Collection means that you can travel in style, without ever turning the bass down. Make sure your full airport kit reads: I’m going to Electric Daisy Carnival, and don’t you forget it! Prospective summer travels aside, on a practical note: Away’s suitcases are some of the most ubiquitous suitcases in the business; it’ll be a lot easier to spot a Kiwi Green or Paradise Pink bag on the conveyor belt than the same black bag everyone else has.

Shaken, not stirred

Calling all Martini-heads! Big announcement—you can now show off your love for the greatest cocktail known to man with a limited edition collaboration between Vans and Todd Snyder. Nicknamed under the “Dirty Martini” moniker, the collab centers on two sneaker silhouettes—the classic Vans Slip-On 98 DX and the Vans Lace-Up 73 DX. Utilizing a custom “Snyder Olive” upper, the sneakers pay homage to the classic cocktail, with the attention to detail that you’d expect from sneakers in Vans’ “DX” (aka Deluxe) series. That reminds us: Do you think you could make a toast by raising… a sneaker?

All those drops sure did put us in the mood for a cocktail… is it 5 p.m. yet?

