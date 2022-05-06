The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Mafia Monopoly to Cold Brew Kits

Welcome to the best part about Friday—aside from, well, the fact that it’s Friday. This Friday also happens to be just TWO days away from Mother’s Day, so if you don’t live in the same city as dear-old mama, you’re basically SOL—unless you have flowers delivered like, right now. Now that we’ve activated your fight or flight, on to the good news. It’s time for our super hype-y list of the most-exciting drops of the week. This one’s a spicy meatball with a little bit of something for everyone, from puzzle freaks to mesh-loving men and everyone in between. Last week, we brought you a charmingly earthy The North Face x Online Ceramics collaboration, some insane Duke’s Mayonnaise slides, and the launch of Uncommon Table, Uncommon Goods’ new collection of dinnerware sets.

Buckle up, because this week we’re bringing you a very drippy Rick Owens x Converse collab, a Godfather edition of Monopoly you can’t refuse, and a beauty box overflowing with AAPI-owned brands.

Rick Owens x Converse

Rick Owens, the king od futuristic-grunge couture, has once again teamed-up with Converse to disrupt the classic sneaker brand, designing the brand-new Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN. The chunky-soled sneaker has exaggerated proportions that, in the egret colorway, look Stormtrooper-ready. The designer’s first style with the brand in leather is a distorted take on a classic 80s basketball shoe.

Monopoly the Godfather

Hoist out the ‘ole horse head from your covers, jabronis, because Monopoly is now a part of the Corleone Family. Celebrate 50 years of the iconic film by leaving the gun and taking the cannoli, an actual token you can play with in the game. But this ain’t your regular family board game. For this Godfather version of the game, in addition to classic Monopoly rules, you can use the new “Don” cards to seek revenge by hijacking, blackmailing, and money laundering. But make sure you aren’t a dirty, no good cheat, or else you’ll be sleeping with the fishes.

Ruggable’s extra plush, washable rugs

Shag is back, baby and Ruggable has made it much more approachable for people who live with kids, dogs, or Pigpen. The brand has released new plush colorways of its washable shag rugs, in Azure, Sage, and Ink. Starting at $109, these easy-clean rugs will have your toes singing hallelujah and your wallet saying amen. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Ruggable patented a rug cover and pad system that makes cleaning your rug as easy as doing a load of laundry. Just wash, tumble dry, and reattach.

Le Puzz’s latest trippy puzzles

Children of the 80s and 90s have a visceral reaction to the words “Scholastic Book Fair,” and one of the most-coveted items was the I Spy book series. If you’re still chasing that satisfying-yet-dizzying high, then Le Puzz’s newly launched Series 2 puzzles will scratch your nostalgic itch. Each puzzle piece is randomly cut for maximum chaos as you put the delectable images together. Also shoutout to the big salad puzzle, a subtle nod to Seinfeld fans. There’s a little something to tickle everybody’s fancy.

Partners Coffee

Calling all coffee lovers: Brooklyn-based roaster Partners Coffee have re-introduced its Rockaway cold brew pouches. Every cold-brew addict knows it’s not easy to get that super concentrated, smooth flavor at home. But these pre-ground packs steep overnight in the fridge and produce 24 ounces of rich coffee sans mess. Perfect for when it’s so hot you can’t even bear the four block walk to the coffee place. As an added bonus, if you subscribe to Rockaway Cold Brew any time between May 15-Aug 30, you’ll receive 10% off and free shipping.

Wild One’s Tennis Tumble

Hi, it’s Vince with Wild One! Did you get a puppy during the pandemic? Are they driving you insane right this second by asking to go outside every 10 minutes? Are you tired of spending money on plush toys that end up gutted in 30 seconds flat? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need the Tennis Tumble. Basically a Rubik’s Cube for dogs, the Tumble is a rubber cylinder that fits a tennis ball inside so your dog can play by themselves for hours with no annoying squeaking sounds.

Baggu’s Summer Drop

Veg heads, we bet you’re tingly with excitement for your summer gardens’ bounty. Peak tomato season is still 90 days away, but colorful, sustainable pick-me-ups from Baggu’s summer collection might be just the cure as we wait patiently for our homegrown bounty. There are a bunch of new mismatched deadstock fabric options in the brand’s classic reusable tote, not to mention puffy insulated cooler bags, and ultra-wide brimmed sun hats and giant reusable cloths—excellent for picnic tables, or lunching in the park.

Savage X Fenty Nothin’ but net shirt

Hey, pool sluts. Yes you, you gorgeous, bronzed physical manifestation of a Greek marble statue. Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s too-hot-to-trot line of intimates, just dropped an epic new swim cover-up, the Nothin’ But Net mesh set. Available in a classic sexy black and bright kiwi green, the top and shorts will keep you cool while looking straight fire, regardless of which gender you identify with, in size XS to XXXL.

Tower 28 x AAPI Beauty Collection Box

Happy AAPI Heritage Month! There are dozens of ways you can celebrate, including experiencing the food, song, and traditions of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Another way to honor the history and accomplishments of AAPI people is by learning about and supporting AAPI-owned brands. Tower 28 has partnered with eight other Asian-founded beauty brands to offer a limited-edition selection of skincare, hair, makeup, and nail products, all at 45% off. Plus, $10 from every box sold will go to AAPI non-profit organizations benefiting the community.

Say hi to your mom for us this Sunday, and we’ll catch ya next week.

