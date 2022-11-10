This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Onima Hot Sauce to The Brooklyn Circus x Lee

Thanksgiving is creeping up fast, but who says you have to wait until the turkey’s been devoured and you’ve retreated into your comfy pants before browsing top-tier wares online? This week, with the heart of the holiday season on the horizon, a ton of exciting new (and on-theme!) products launched, ready to help you celebrate our nation’s food-and-family-frenzy swag. We can’t wait to go absolutely stupid, decking out our Friendsgiving table with an abundance of autumnal Mackenzie Childs decor.

We might be ready to blow what’s left of our paychecks this week, but last week was pretty sick too, not gonna lie. Le Creuset launched a suite of products in “grenache” a—dare we say—sexy AF new color in which some scalloped potatoes would look absolutely divine whilst being pulled out of the oven, a Ghia mocktail kit with gorgeous hand-blown glassware, and some wild National Geographic x Reebok sneakers, just to name a few.

Videos by VICE

This week, we’ve got the hyphiest gifts to bring your host, including luxury linens from Material and La Chatelaine hand-poured candles. Loosen your belt a notch and get ready for this week’s best drops.

Material launches luxury linens and glassware

Sent out the potluck invites, but realized your inherited-from-a-roommate-who-moved-out apartment dining table is looking a little blah? Give that four-seater a chic touch with a contrasting set of linen placemats and napkins from Material’s new collection. The best part is that each placemat is reversible, so you’re basically getting two looks for the price of one. If you want to protect your dining surface, opt for a really stunning stone-washed 100% flax Linen Tablecloth. Not only will people think it looks really expensive, you can also throw it straight in the washer and dryer. On top of its new linens, the kitchen and home goods brand also just launched glassware. We’re partial to the Full Glass Set which has a foot-like base, making it suitable for several types of bevs—not to mention the glasses are dishwasher-safe, resistant to thermal shock, and stackable.

Single & Fat made olive oil… sexy?

Single & Fat is the most aesthetic olive oil we’ve ever laid our eyes upon; it looks like the Beverly Hills Hotel had an affair with an Italian villa and birthed a sexy little baby (who just so happened to show up in the form of organic olive oil). Not only do we love the packaging, but we also love the brand’s messaging. The organic, cold-pressed, extra-virgin, single-batch, gluten-free olive oil (who knew olive oil could be such a multi-hyphenate) is, “ready for anything you’d put in or around your mouth,” says the brand (naughty!). Oh, and it also has some pretty incredible tongue-in-cheek merch.

Warm & Wonderful steps out with new Sperry collab

Move over, Elizabeth Debicki; we’re the princess now. Sure, you might be binging the latest chapter of The Crown, but what about wearing a piece of gear practically recreated from the wardrobe of the late style icon? This new collab between Sperry and the original maker of Princess Di’s iconic black sheep sweater, Warm & Wonderful, revives the classic pattern on a classic canvas deck shoe. Sure, the sneaker drops in four classic colors, but we’re obvi getting red. (Rowing Blazers has previously released a repro of the original sweater, as well as a fleece version.)

This RUX bag redefines “carryall”

You know those items that come into your life, and you don’t know how you ever lived without them before (shout out Laundry Turtle)? The Rux 70L is the do-it-all container of our dreams. Not only is it perfect for camping trips and beach days, but it’s great for securely storing your prized possessions in the garage or storage unit thanks to its weatherproof finish (and it has a lifetime warranty). Your stuff’s safe in here, whether on the shelf or on the go; carrying and storing on the move is no sweat with five different ways to carry (like as a backpack or tote) and a fully collapsible design.

Onima hot sauce kit

Acid League’s fancy vinegars are one of our favorite pantry staples as of late, and can be used in so many ways from cooking to cocktails. The brand has recently launched the first installment in its maker series: a set of hot sauce inspired by the terroir of Spain. Onima was, according to the brand, “founded in Barcelona by Kentucky-born Tyler Mains… [and] seeks to tell the story of what we now know as Spain, and the spice trade routes that gave way to its signature cuisine, through a series of thoughtful, nuanced hot sauce blends.” With three sauces ranging from mild to extra-hot, the bottles feature art that you’ll want to display on your mantle.

The Brooklyn Circus teams up with Lee to honor Black cowboy culture

If you’re not familiar with The Brooklyn Circus, the menswear brand intends to “tell the story of style throughout American history and to emphasize the power of presentation.” In addition to making artfully tailored clothing, it also produces stunning editorials that align with its POV, blending history, artistry and perspectives from across the African American experience. As part of its focus on celebrating Black culture,The Brooklyn Circus collaborated with Lee on a collection inspired by the history of Black cowboys—featuring traditional aesthetics and classic Western-wear styles from the iconic American denim brand.

La Chatelaine’s new candles

Talk about the perfect gift to present to your holiday host (aside from a homemade bourbon pecan pie, duh). We’re referring, of course, to a very French, very indulgent candle from La Chatelaine (a brand that, for what it’s worth has been on Oprah’s list of favorite things, not once, but twice). Not only are the candles hand-poured into a reusable whiskey glass, they also come ready-to-gift in an embossed tin. Your host will think you just brought them a super-expensive candle, but thankfully, you only have to spend $44 (so they should actually burn it).

All of these would make great gifts—but for more ideas for what to give your loved ones and frenemies, check out our ever-expanding gift guide.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Material The Linen Placemat Set $55.00 at Material Buy Now

Material The Linen Napkin Set $55.00 at Material Buy Now

Material The Full Glass Set $65.00 at Material Buy Now

Single & Fat Vol. I, Batch I Olive Oil $28.00 at Single & Fat Buy Now

Warm & Wonderful x Sperry Cloud CVO Sneakers $90.00 at Rowing Blazers Buy Now

RUX RUX 70L $265.00 at RUX Buy Now

Acid League ONIMA Hot Sauce Kit $48.00 at Acid League Buy Now

Lee x The Brooklyn Circus Graphic Hoodie in Black $180.00 at Lee Buy Now

Lee x The Brooklyn Circus Corduroy Carpenter Pant in Kale $225.00 at Lee Buy Now