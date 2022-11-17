This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Dickies Skatewear to Japanese Snack Boxes

If you’re anything like us, you’re currently straddling the line between excitement about taking a few days off and the unshakeable dread of being with your relatives for too long. Don’t freak out, though, we’ve got the cure: a heady cocktail of watching Falling For Christmas, Lindsay Lohan’s holiday-themed return to the spotlight, and a little bit of good ol’ fashioned retail therapy. In that spirit of relaxation, take a scroll through some of this week’s coolest drops and thrilling collaborations for your moment of zen today.

Last week did not disappoint. There was sexy olive oil from Single & Fat, bougie holiday candles from La Chatelaine, and a very sick collab between The Brooklyn Circus and Lee that celebrated Black cowboy culture. This week, believe it or not, is even bigger, even badder, and has some of the waviest gifts you’ll find this holiday season for every homie on your list. This week, there are a ton of froth-worthy mashups, including a Dickies drop with team skater Ronnie Sandoval, an après-ski-inspired cookware drop from Lisa Says Gah x Great Jones, and Brooklinen’s new link up with the iconic Pendleton. Plus, we’re peeping other exciting launches like Bokksu’s stacked holiday lineup. Take a deep breath, and let’s start the serotonin boost.

Videos by VICE

Ronnie Sandoval x Dickies’ everyday skatewear

Ronnie Sandoval has been on the Dickies skate team for over a decade, and the brand refers to him as “the youngest veteran in skateboarding.” He has been traveling and skating since he was 14, but for his first collection, he wanted to pay homage to his hometown of San Pedro, California. Subtle anchors and the hand-drawn logos—reminiscent of old Navy tattoos—are a nod to the culture and personalities surrounding the Channel Street Skatepark. While the whole collection really epitomizes the “So-Cal uniform,” we’re especially keen on the double-knee pant (for confident shredding). This edition has a distinct contrasting waistband, and secret stash pockets to hold all your gear. On top, you can’t go wrong with a brushed flannel, especially in Sandoval’s signature roomy fit.

Cuddle up with Brooklinen x Pendleton’s cozy collab

You could go scouring the interweb for the perfect vintage Pendleton throw, or you could just snag this sick Brooklinen x Pendleton collab—which, for what it’s worth, is made at the Pendleton Mill in Oregon—for a fraction of the price, with a ton of bangin’ colors before it sells out. As someone who has inherited quite a few vintage blankets, I can personally back the claim that Pendleton blankets will last you a lifetime (if not longer). Made of 82% pure virgin wool and 18% cotton, this huge 64” by 80” throw will brighten up any bed or living room. This blanket slaps hard.

Solo Stove’s new line of pizza-pie accessories—that’s amore

You either have a burning (pun very much intended) passion for wood-fired pizza, or you’ve never really tasted good pizza in your life—those are the only two options. You really haven’t lived until you’ve tasted your own handmade, fluffy, gooey pie straight out of the pizza oven. We reviewed (and loved) Solo Stove’s mini fire pit, so it’s only natural that we can’t wait to get our hands on its new pizza oven attachments, which are currently 30% off!

Cometeer’s new holiday collection

If you’re not familiar, Cometeer is an exciting coffee brand which developed a proprietary extraction system for getting the most bang out of your bean. All you need to do to get your caffeine fix is open up one of its stylish frozen pods (made with coffee from some of your favorite roasters), drop the pod in a cup, add hot water, et voilà, the perfect cup of joe—all with less waste, and much more flavor. For the holiday season, the coffee brand teamed up with East Fork Pottery and David Chang on a box filled with three coffees, hand-picked by Dave, and a “Peachy Keen”-glazed, limited edition mug.

Scalp-friendly styling paste

Yes, we are going into December with a fresh cut inspired by TikTok’s “Taste the Biscuit” lady, and we need the proper styling products, dammit! In walks Act + Acre, at just the right time with its new styling paste. We love the brand and all of its “scalp positive” products, but are particularly excited about this new paste, made with meadowfoam seed oil and candelilla wax. The end result makes it easy to get the style you want, without it looking frozen in place.

Bokksu launches 2022 holiday boxes

If shopping for holiday presents gives you full-body hives (the pressure!) you could basically cover everyone on your list in one go, thanks to all of the exciting new boxes available on Bokksu. From gifts for dog– and cat-lovers to Japanese Kit Kat Party boxes and Premium Tea collections, there’s a stunning set of goodies for every type of friend, distant cousin, or secret Santa recipient.

Lisa Says Gah x Great Jones’ ski lodge-themed collection

Talk about two brands that seem destined to collaborate! This partnership combines the stunning aesthetic™ kitchenware of Great Jones with the whimsical laid-back California-style of Lisa Says Gah and you’ve got one super fucking cute capsule of après-ski-inspired Dutch ovens and aprons adorned with ditzy florals.

All of these would make great gifts—but for more ideas for what to give your loved ones and frenemies, check out our ever-expanding gift guide.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.